Solar geekery: BTM isn’t the same as “rooftop”

ISO-NE has a good explained about “behind-the-meter solar” – there are more aspects to it than I realized. You can read it here.

In particular, I have used BTM as synonymous with rooftop solar like mine, which sends no information to the grid about usage and therefore is “hidden” from ISO-NE, but here are other types of solar that send some information but aren’t the same as utility solar. You’ll have to read the explainer for details!

There’s about 4000 MW of rooftop solar in New England, a little more than half of all solar.