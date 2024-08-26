New England’s power needs are going to become a lot more variable

Peak demand for electricity in New England will shift from summer to winter by the mid-2030s, largely because rooftop solar power is less in winter, and by 2050 the continuing variability in weather means peak demand could vary by as much a 20 GW between mild and severe winters. To put that in perspective, 20 GW is more than the total electricity demand in New England on most days.

Those are a couple conclusions in a draft report of ISO New England’s Economic Planning for the Clean Energy Transition (EPCET). You can see their news item about it here.

Other points: Springtime will be “mostly decarbonized” throughout the region by 2040. And they also have hopes for small modular NUCLEAR reactors, the tech world’s favorite Hail Mary to make things cleaner without having to change much else. (I am dubious).