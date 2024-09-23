NH patents through Sept. 22

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 22.

***

Devices, Systems and Methods for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SOCLEAN INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12090241 B2, initially filed March 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael U. Schmidt, Franklin, Massachusetts; Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts; and Mariusz Surowaniec, Thompson, Connecticut, for “Devices, systems and methods for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.”

***

Powerline Communications for Lighting Systems

SEALITE USA LLC, Tilton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096536 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2022) developed by three inventors Doug Donaldson, Kenmore, Washington; David Mark Shemwell, Newcastle, Washington; and Josh Putaansuu, Penacook, New Hampshire, for “Powerline communications for lighting systems.”

***

Sensor Shield

LONZA BIOLOGICS, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12092483 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2020) developed by four inventors Matthew Gentile, Dover, New Hampshire; Alexandra Jackson, Rye, New Hampshire; Zaid Haddadin, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Kevin Mason, Dover, New Hampshire, for “Sensor shield.”

***

Retractable Solar Arrays for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12091144 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Matthew F. Kepler, Austin, Texas; Jerrod S. Allen, Austin, Texas; John C. Cobb, III, Plymouth, Massachusetts; and Jeffrey Smith, Pembroke, Massachusetts, for “Retractable solar arrays for unmanned underwater vehicles.”

***

Segmented Pontoon Float

SILVER LAKE FABRICATION LLC, Concord, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1042298 S1, initially filed Aug. 16, 2022) developed by Aaron Michael Leclerc, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Segmented pontoon float.”

***

Federated X2 Gateway

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096285 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by eight inventors Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Pratik Mehta, Pune, India; Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India; Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts; Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts; Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Anupam Goyal, Pune, India; and Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Federated X2 gateway.”

***

Recoil Assembly for a Machine Gun

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12092414 B2, initially filed March 7, 2023) developed by five inventors David Luke Steimke, Epping, New Hampshire; Jeffery John Melochick, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Andrew Phillip Loriot, Somersworth, New Hampshire; Jacob Thomas Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and Lindsay Lee Bunch, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Recoil assembly for a machine gun.”

***

Fluid Container Devices, Methods and Systems

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12090120 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Akshay R. Kamdar, Zionsville, Indiana; Daniel M. Hartmann, Arlington, Massachusetts; Gavin M. McKeown, Bedford, Massachusetts; and James A. Davies, Upper Cambourne, United Kingdom, for “Fluid container devices, methods and systems.”

***

System for an Improved Stator Assembly

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12091991 B2, initially filed March 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Sarah J. Zecha, Concord, New Hampshire; Brian Barainca, Kennebunk, Maine; Brian Duguay, South Berwick, Maine; and Uriah C. Noble, Sanford, Maine, for “System for an improved stator assembly.”

***

Fluidic Routing Structures for Liquid Cooling of Power Modules of Power Supplies

THE ESAB GROUP INC., North Bethesda, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096594 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by Wilson Alexander Schreiber, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Fluidic routing structures for liquid cooling of power modules of power supplies.”

***

Plasma Apparatus and Methods for Processing Feed Material Utilizing a Powder Ingress Preventor (PIP)

6K INC., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12094688 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2023) developed by four inventors Michael C. Kozlowski, Reading, Massachusetts; Ed Petersen, Groveland, Massachusetts; John Colwell, Durham, New Hampshire; and Anthony Andrew, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Plasma apparatus and methods for processing feed material utilizing a powder ingress preventor (PIP).”

***

Three-Dimensional Auxetic Composite Structures

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12092182 B2, initially filed May 12, 2022) developed by Yaning Li, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Three-dimensional auxetic composite structures.”

***

Filtering Packets of Network Traffic Using Probabilistic Pattern Matching

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS TEXAS, LLC, Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12095729 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2022) developed by three inventors Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire; Timothy David Dodd, Auburn, Georgia; and Steinthor Bjarnason, Fjerdingby, Norway, for “Filtering packets of network traffic using probabilistic pattern matching.”

***

Systems, Methods and Computer-Readable Media for Determining Outcomes for Program Promotions

FREEWHEEL MEDIA, INC., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12093976 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2021) developed by Gerrit Niemeijer, Maplewood, New Jersey, and Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods and computer-readable media for determining outcomes for program promotions.”

***

Illuminated and Isolated Electrosurgical Apparatus

MEDTRONIC ADVANCED ENERGY LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12089888 B2, initially filed April 28, 2023) developed by David Hubelbank, New Market, New Hampshire, for “Illuminated and isolated electrosurgical apparatus.”

***

Drug Delivery Devices and Methods for Drug Delivery

TARIS BIOMEDICAL LLC, Lexington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12090292 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by four inventors Heejin Lee, Bedford, Massachusetts; Emily Abbate, Nashua, New Hampshire; Sarah Hocking, Winchester, Massachusetts; and Dennis Giesing, Lees Summit, Missouri, for “Drug delivery devices and methods for drug delivery.”

***

Drift Tube Electrode Arrangement Having Direct Current Optics

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096548 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2022) developed by four inventors Wai-Ming Tam, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts; Klaus Becker, Kensington, New Hampshire; William Herron Park, Jr., Marblehead, Massachusetts; and Frank Sinclair, Hartland, Maine, for “Drift tube electrode arrangement having direct current optics.”

***

Surgical Instrument

SMITH & NEPHEW, INC., Memphis, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 12089858 B2, initially filed July 26, 2023) developed by six inventors Steven Mark Bowman, Sherborn, Massachusetts; James J. Kennedy, III, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Sean M. Frick, Somerville, Massachusetts; Glenn Kenneth Trainer, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jon B. Taylor, Groton, Massachusetts; and David J. Callaghan, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Surgical instrument.”

***

High Density, High Speed Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12095218 B2, initially filed June 22, 2023) developed by four inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; and John Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “High density, high speed electrical connector.”

***

***

Communicating Vehicle Information to Pedestrians

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12090921 B2, initially filed July 11, 2023) developed by four inventors Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Emilio Frazzoli, Newton, Massachusetts; Cristhian Guillermo Lizarazo Jimenez, Boston, Massachusetts; and Luke Fletcher, South Boston, Massachusetts, for “Communicating vehicle information to pedestrians.”

***

Low Power Gunshot Detection Implementation

SHOOTER DETECTION SYSTEMS, LLC, Newburyport, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12094485 B1, initially filed May 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Richard Thomas Onofrio, Arlington, Massachusetts; Ronald A Fowler, Westford, Massachusetts; and Frank Ray Bachmann, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Low power gunshot detection implementation.”

***

Block-Based Protection From Ransomware

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12093391 B2, initially filed April 19, 2023) developed by three inventors Philippe Armangau, Kalispell, Montana; Wai C. Yim, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Nagasimha Haravu, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for “Block-based protection from ransomware.”

***

Method for Gathering Traffic Analytics Data About a Communication Network

RISC NETWORKS, LLC, Asheville, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12095626 B2, initially filed March 6, 2023) developed by Jeremy Littlejohn, Fairview, North Carolina, and Greg Watts, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Method for gathering traffic analytics data about a communication network.”

***

Handle for Power Tools

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1042074 S1, initially filed Sept. 7, 2022) developed by four inventors Brian McCulloh White, Manchester, New Hampshire; Peter Matthew Wason, Derry, New Hampshire; Michael Anthony Guarrera, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Kurt Randall Schaefer, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Handle for power tools.”

***

Metro Cluster for Virtual Volumes

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12093576 B2, initially filed Jan. 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Dmitry Nikolayevich Tylik, Westborough, Massachusetts; Alexey Vladimirovich Shusharin, Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation; Mark J. Halstead, Holliston, Massachusetts; and Michael Specht, North Conway, New Hampshire, for “Metro cluster for virtual volumes.”

***

Load Balancing of On-Premise Infrastructure Resource Controllers

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP, Spring, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12093749 B2, initially filed Oct. 21, 2022) developed by thirteen inventors Subhajit Dasgupta, Austin, Texas; Charles E. Fowler, Fort Collins, Colorado; Michelle Frolik, Houston, Texas; Charles Greenidge, Fort Collins, Colorado; Jerry Harrow, Brookline, New Hampshire; Sandesh V. Madhyastha, Bangalore Karnataka, India; Clifford A. McCarthy, Plano, Texas; Abhay Padlia, Bangalore Karnataka, India; Rajeev Pandey, Corvallis, Oregon; Jonathan M. Sauer, Milpitas, California; Geoffery Schunicht, Houston, Texas; Latha Srinivasan, Milpitas, California; and Gary L. Thunquest, Fort Collins, Colorado, for “Load balancing of on-premise infrastructure resource controllers.”

***

Anisotropic Polyhedra Boundary Layer Adaptation Method

ANSYS, INC., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12094059 B1, initially filed June 22, 2021) developed by Sandeep Menon, Chicago, Illinois, and Thomas Gessner, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Anisotropic polyhedra boundary layer adaptation method.”

***

Managing Host Connectivity During Non-Disruptive Migration in a Storage System

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12093555 B2, initially filed April 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Rivka Mayraz Matosevich, Zichron Ya’acov, Israel; Mark J. Halstead, Holliston, Massachusetts; Adnan Sahin, Needham, Massachusetts; and Michael E. Specht, Conway, New Hampshire, for “Managing host connectivity during non-disruptive migration in a storage system.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Establishing Trusted PCIe Resource Sharing

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12093366 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2022) developed by seven inventors Nicole Reineke, Northborough, Massachusetts; JoAnne Hubbard, Concord, Massachusetts; Hanna Yehuda, Acton, Massachusetts; Debra Arneson, Henniker, New Hampshire; Corinne Schulze, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Alan Sevajian, Salem, New Hampshire; and Robert Alan Barrett, Austin, Texas, for “Method and apparatus for establishing trusted PCIe resource sharing.”

***

Heads Up Mass Notification

TYCO FIRE & SECURITY GMBH, Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096329 B2, initially filed May 24, 2023) developed by John B. Stowell, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Alan John Boguslawski, Gardner, Massachusetts, for “Heads up mass notification.”

***

Printing Process

BERRY GLOBAL, INC., Evansville, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12090773 B2, initially filed March 31, 2022) developed by six inventors Joseph M. Dewig, Mount Vernon, Indiana; Shawn A. Hyneman, Evansville, Indiana; Russell Schwartz, Parsippany, New Jersey; Nigel Caiger, Bath, United Kingdom; Damian Ward, Bath, United Kingdom; and Richard Baker, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Printing process.”

***

Double-Sided Breaching Tool

GRANITE MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES, LLC, South Portland, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12090349 B1, initially filed June 19, 2023) developed by Gordon Steltzer, Saco, Maine, and John Paul Bousquet, Rochester, New Hampshire, for “Double-sided breaching tool.”

***

Powered Lifting Hand Truck Apparatus, System, and Method

MAGLINE, INC., Standish, Michigan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12091072 B2, initially filed April 9, 2021) developed by Stewart A. Burton, Midland, Michigan, and Michael James Casey, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Powered lifting hand truck apparatus, system, and method.”

***

Razor Handle

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1042958 S1, initially filed May 25, 2021) developed by six inventors Michael Hal Bruno, Burlington, Massachusetts; Matthew Michael Long, Methuen, Massachusetts; Michael Sullivan, Northborough, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Michael Mitrou, Windham, New Hampshire; Jonathon Albert Riehle, Brighton, Massachusetts; and Rory Frederick Wellington McGarry, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Razor handle.”

***

Power Converter With Adaptative Stages and Gate Driver

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12095351 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2021) developed by three inventors Buddhika Abesingha, Escondido, California; Arezu Bagheri, San Diego, California; and Gregory Szczeszynski, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Power converter with adaptative stages and gate driver.”