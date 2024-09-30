NH patents through Sept. 29

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 29

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Monitoring, Regulating, or Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12100507 B2, initially filed Dec. 28, 2020) developed by five inventors Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.”

***

Compounder Apparatus

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12097476 B2, initially filed June 6, 2023) developed by Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Compounder apparatus.”

***

Curved Preform and Method of Making Thereof

ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES, INC., Rochester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12098485 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2023) developed by Stephen Biddle, Alton, New Hampshire, for “Curved preform and method of making thereof.”

***

System and Method for Identifying and Processing Audio Signals

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12100407 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System and method for identifying and processing audio signals.”

***

Magnetic Sensor Comprising Magnetoresistive Elements and System for Programming Such Magnetic Sensor

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12102011 B2, initially filed May 27, 2021) developed by three inventors Andrey Timopheev, Vif, France; Nikita Strelkov, Meylan, France; and Jeffrey Childress, San Jose, California, for “Magnetic sensor comprising magnetoresistive elements and system for programming such magnetic sensor.”

***

Fluid Transfer Connector

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1043976 S1, initially filed Aug. 26, 2022) developed by three inventors David D. B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire; Colleen N. Fulton, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; and Margaret B. Bradley, Belgrade, Maine, for “Fluid transfer connector.”

***

Techniques for Providing Cloud Services on Demand

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099882 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2021) developed by four inventors Eden Grail Adogla, Seattle, Washington; Matthew Victor Rushton, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Iliya Roitburg, Seattle, Washington; and Brijesh Singh, Mercer Island, Washington, for “Techniques for providing cloud services on demand.”

***

Long Axis Imaging System and Method

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION, INC., Lafayette, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12097060 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2022) developed by Elizabeth A. Levasseur, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Long axis imaging system and method.”

***

Security Integration for Cloud Services

SOPHOS LIMITED, Abingdon, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12101336 B2, initially filed May 26, 2022) developed by Biju Balakrishnan Nair, Bangalore, India, and Brian Steven Vysocky, Jr., Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Security integration for cloud services.”

***

Organizing, Discovering and Evaluating Marketplace Datasets and Services by Industry Business Needs

SNOWFLAKE INC., Bozeman, Montana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099625 B2, initially filed Feb. 4, 2022) developed by five inventors Emily B. Dillon, San Francisco, California; Travis Kaufman, Boise, Idaho; Adil Lalani, Oakland, California; Paul O. Lanzoni, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Shakhina Pulatova, San Francisco, California, for “Organizing, discovering and evaluating marketplace datasets and services by industry business needs.”

***

Aromatic Underlayer

ROHM AND HAAS ELECTRONIC MATERIALS LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099300 B2, initially filed Oct. 10, 2019) developed by nine inventors Sheng Liu, Bow, New Hampshire; James F. Cameron, Brookline, Massachusetts; Shintaro Yamada, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Iou-Sheng Ke, Andover, Massachusetts; Keren Zhang, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Daniel Greene, Louisville, Kentucky; Paul J. LaBeaume, Auburn, Massachusetts; Li Cui, Westborough, Massachusetts; and Suzanne M. Coley, Mansfield, Massachusetts, for “Aromatic underlayer.”

***

Anonymization of Partners

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099963 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2019) developed by three inventors Nathan Robert Barry, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Sheela Shetty, Lowell, Massachusetts; and Yi-Min Chee, Yorktown Heights, New York, for “Anonymization of partners.”

***

Methods and Systems for Interactive Displays With Intelligent Generative Content and Tandem Computing

BRELYON, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099771 B1, initially filed April 5, 2023) developed by three inventors Barmak Heshmat Dehkordi, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; and Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California, for “Methods and systems for interactive displays with intelligent generative content and tandem computing.”

***

Maintenance Systems for Use in Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12098027 B2, initially filed April 13, 2023) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Maintenance systems for use in systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”

***

Method and System for Treating Patients via Telemedicine Using Sensor Data From Rehabilitation or Exercise Equipment

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096997 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system for treating patients via telemedicine using sensor data from rehabilitation or exercise equipment.”

***

Demand-Based Scaling of Enterprise Workloads Into Cloud Networks

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12101257 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire; Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota; and Doron Levari, Newton, Massachusetts, for “Demand-based scaling of enterprise workloads into cloud networks.”

***

Orthopedic Leg Alignment System and Method

HOWMEDICA OSTEONICS, CORP., New, Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12097130 B2, initially filed May 5, 2023) developed by three inventors Ryan M. Chapman, North Hartland, Vermont; Doug W. Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Gordon Goodchild, Coral Springs, Florida, for “Orthopedic leg alignment system and method.”

***

Compositional Entity Modeling Systems and Methods

OPEN TEXT SA ULC, Halifax, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099819 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by seven inventors John Patino-Bueno, Hudson, New Hampshire; Cheranthian Muthuvinayagam, Bedford, New Hampshire; David Ernest Jenkins, Gardner, Massachusetts; Richard Winfield Bolling, Hollis, New Hampshire; John Martin Pratt, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Michael Robert Spampinato, Salem, New Hampshire; and Dana Lawrence Khoyi, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Compositional entity modeling systems and methods.”

***

Tiered Memory Data Structures and Algorithms for Dynamic Searching via Balanced Binary Search Trees

VMWARE LLC, Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12099731 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Siddhartha Visveswara Jayanti, Hanover, New Hampshire; Marcos Kawazoe Aguilera, Mountain View, California; and Naama Ben David, Mountain View, California, for “Tiered memory data structures and algorithms for dynamic searching via balanced binary search trees.”

***

Oblique Tip Endoscope With Zero Degree Field Angle

COVIDIEN LP, Mansfield, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12096913 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2022) developed by seven inventors Pere Bresco Torras, Barcelona, Spain; Maria Degollada Bastos, Barcelona, Spain; Juan Carles Mateu Prununosa, Barcelona, Spain; Angel Guerra Garcia, Barcelona, Spain; Mireille Akilian, Candia, New Hampshire; Allen An, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Nikolai Begg, Wellesley, Massachusetts, for “Oblique tip endoscope with zero degree field angle.”

***

Automatically or Manually Initiated Meal Bolus Delivery With Subsequent Automatic Safety Constraint Relaxation

INSULET CORPORATION, Acton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12097355 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2023) developed by six inventors Rangarajan Narayanaswami, Weston, Massachusetts; Yibin Zheng, Hartland, Wisconsin; Mert Sevil, Manchester, New Hampshire; William Whiteley, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saeed Salavati, Sugar Land, Texas; and Sam Carl, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Automatically or manually initiated meal bolus delivery with subsequent automatic safety constraint relaxation.”

***

Hydantoin Containing Deoxyuridine Triphosphatase Inhibitors

CV6 THERAPEUTICS (NI) LIMITED, Belfast, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12098133 B2, initially filed Dec. 5, 2022) developed by Mark Spyvee, Hampstead, New Hampshire, and Pravin S. Shirude, Maharashtra, India, for “Hydantoin containing deoxyuridine triphosphatase inhibitors.”