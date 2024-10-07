Mass. town will use batteries right: grid help, backup power, cut electric bills

Canaery media has a story (here it is) about a Wakefiled, Mass., municipal project that seems to be taking full advantage of battery storage:

By next year, a site off a tree-lined road running between the town’s two high schools will host a 15-megawatt-hour grid-connected battery that will provide multiple benefits. On a day-to-day basis, it will help clean up the grid and keep utility costs in check by reducing the need for costly peak energy. It will also supply backup power to the schools during any power outages, eliminating the need for dirty diesel-fueled generators.

A key point is that the utility is owned by the city (it has a great old-timey name: Wakefield Gas & Light) , so the usual investors-come-first utility foot-dragging didn’t happen.

Details about the Energy Park Project are here.