US first floating offshore wind lease is in Gulf of Maine

It still seems weird to me that you can build some of those gigantic wind turbines and have them float in the ocean without getting blown over – but what do I know?

The Biden administration on Tuesday completed its sixth offshore wind lease sale with the first commercial sale for floating offshore wind on the Atlantic Coast. The sale, conducted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), resulted in two provisional winners on four lease areas in the Gulf of Maine and over $21.9 million in winning bids.

Avangrid Renewables, LLC won Lease OCS-564 at $4,928,250, which consists of 98,565 acres and Lease OCS-568 at $6,244,850, which consists of 124,897 acres. Both areas are approximately 29.5 nautical miles from Massachusetts. Invenergy NE Offshore Wind, LLC won Lease OCS-562 at $4,892,700, which consists of 97,854 acres and is approximately 46.2 nm from Maine and Lease OCS-567 at $5,889,000 which consists of 117,780 acres is approximately 21.6 nm from Massachusetts.

The news comes a week after the Department of Transportation rejected Maine’s application for $456 million to construct an offshore wind port at Sears Island. The DOT said they received $27 billion worth of requests but only gave out $4 billion.