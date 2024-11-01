NH: In utility solar, we’re No. 2! (from the bottom)

One-half of one percent of New Hampshire’s front-of-meter electricity generation came from utility solar last year, which is the second-lowest of any state (even lower than Alaska!) according to Canary Media. Only Nebraska, which doesn’t have any utility-scale solar at all, did worse.

Vermont is high on the list, with about one sixth of its electricity from big solar farms. Nevada leads the pack with almost a quarter but you’d be hard pressed to invent a better place for solar than sunny, mostly empty Nevada.

This doesn’t count behind-the-meter (a.k.a. rooftop) solar. I suspect N.H. does a bit better on that metric.