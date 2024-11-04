NH patents through Nov. 3

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 3.

***

Autonomous Underwater Beacon Locator

AJC INNOVATIONS, LLC, Auburn, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12129822 B1, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by Almond J. Cote, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Autonomous underwater beacon locator.”

***

Systems and Methods for Multi-Path Gouging

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128507 B2, initially filed Nov. 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Jon W. Lindsay, Grantham, New Hampshire; Justin Gullotta, Brownsville, Vermont; and Martin Higgens, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for multi-path gouging.”

***

Multi-Language/Multi-Processor Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128210 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2021) developed by Geoffrey P. Spencer, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Robert J. Bryant, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Multi-language/multi-processor infusion pump assembly.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128006 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2023) developed by five inventors Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Bright C. K. Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Lisa A. Gustin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

Underwater Camera With Sonar Fusion

AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12133026 B2, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Didier Caute, Lorient, France; Bruno Marie, Ploemeur, France; and Brice Godreul, Ploemeur, France, for “Underwater camera with sonar fusion.”

***

Collision Avoidance System

ASTRONICS AEROSAT CORPORATION, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12131657 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2022) developed by Anthony Johansen, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Collision avoidance system.”

***

Embedding a Trainer in Virtual Reality (VR) Environment Using Chroma-Keying

LITEBOXER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Hampton, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128289 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2023) developed by five inventors Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire; Andrew J. Rollins, Rowley, Massachusetts; Rafael E. Alam, Hampton, New Hampshire; Gabriel LaForge, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Blair Stewart, San Diego, California, for “Embedding a trainer in virtual reality (VR) environment using chroma-keying.”

***

Syringe Pump and Related Method

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12131826 B2, initially filed March 27, 2023) developed by eight inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire; John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dirk van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Jonathan R. Thurber, Deerfield, New Hampshire; and Martin D. Desch, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Syringe pump and related method.”

***

Galvanically Isolated Driver Package for Switch Drive Circuit With Power Transfer

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12132469 B2, initially filed June 1, 2021) developed by three inventors Andrew Thompson, Cheshire, United Kingdom; Joe Duigan, Peymeinade, France; and Karl Rinne, Cork, United Kingdom, for ”Galvanically isolated driver package for switch drive circuit with power transfer.”

***

Automated System for Acquiring Images of One or More Capillaries in a Capillary Bed

LEUKO LABS, INC., Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12131217 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by eight inventors Ian Butterworth, Somerville, Massachusetts; Carlos Castro-Gonzalez, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Aurelien Bourquard, Madrid, Spain; Alvaro Sanchez Ferro, Madrid, Spain; Ganimete Lamaj, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Nolan Bell, Somerville, Massachusetts; Ryan Benasutti, Milford, New Hampshire; and Alberto Pablo-Trinidad, Madrid, Spain, for “Automated system for acquiring images of one or more capillaries in a capillary bed.”

***

Composite Electrophoretic Particles and Variable Transmission Films Containing the Same

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12130531 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2023) developed by eight inventors Jin-Gyu Park, Lexington, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jillian Smith, Dorchester, Massachusetts; Jay William Anseth, Canton, Massachusetts; Craig A. Herb, Medford, Massachusetts; George G. Harris, Woburn, Massachusetts; and Mark Benjamin Romanowsky, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Composite electrophoretic particles and variable transmission films containing the same.”

***

Multi-Layer Thermoformed Polymeric Foam Articles and Methods

MUCELL EXTRUSION, LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128666 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2014) developed by four inventors Mark E. Lindenfelzer, Milton, Massachusetts; Simon Dominey, Gloucestershire, United Kingdom; Samuel Edward Dix, Newton, New Hampshire; and Jere R. Anderson, Newburyport, Massachusetts, for “Multi-layer thermoformed polymeric foam articles and methods.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects, Including Automated Processing

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128557 B2, initially filed July 27, 2022) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects, including automated processing.”

***

Computer Mouse

CONTOUR DESIGN NORDIC A/S, Ballerup, Denmark has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1049113 S1, initially filed June 23, 2023) developed by Andrew David Morgan, Derry, New Hampshire, and Joseph Sattler, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Computer mouse.”

***

Interface Devices, Systems and Methods for Multimodal Probes

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12127881 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2020) developed by three inventors Christopher Hutchins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Michael Atlas, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Alexander Ship, Needham, Massachusetts, for “Interface devices, systems and methods for multimodal probes.”

***

Slew-Rate Control for Transistors

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12132489 B2, initially filed Jan. 20, 2023) developed by Joseph M. Khayat, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Slew-rate control for transistors.”

***

Pressure Screen for a Fiber Web Product Process With Removable Cover

VALMET TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Espoo, Finland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12129599 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2023) developed by three inventors Steve Enzor, Norcross, Georgia; Bryson Hepler, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Robert Short, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Pressure screen for a fiber web product process with removable cover.”

***

Antibody Variable Domains Targeting the NKG2D Receptor

DRAGONFLY THERAPEUTICS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12129300 B2, initially filed Nov. 3, 2023) developed by six inventors Gregory P. Chang, Medford, Massachusetts; Ann F. Cheung, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Asya Grinberg, Lexington, Massachusetts; William Haney, Wayland, Massachusetts; Bradley M. Lunde, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Antibody variable domains targeting the NKG2D receptor.”

***

Polynucleotides Encoding JAGGED1 for the Treatment of Alagille Syndrome

MODERNATX, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128113 B2, initially filed May 18, 2017) developed by seven inventors Kerry Benenato, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Stephen Hoge, Brookline, Massachusetts; Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts; Iain Mcfadyen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire; Ding An, Waban, Massachusetts; and Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Harvard, Massachusetts, for ”Polynucleotides encoding JAGGED1 for the treatment of Alagille syndrome.”

***

Tunable Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Resonator Based on Application of Radio-Frequency (RF) Signal to Bragg Mirror Metal Layer

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12132465 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by five inventors Jeronimo Segovia-Fernandez, San Jose, California; Bichoy Bahr, Allen, Texas; Ting-Ta Yen, San Jose, California; Michael Henderson Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Zachary Schaffer, Las Vegas, Nevada, for “Tunable bulk acoustic wave (BAW) resonator based on application of radio-frequency (RF) signal to Bragg mirror metal layer.”

***

System for Neuronavigation Registration and Robotic Trajectory Guidance, Robotic Surgery, and Related Methods and Devices

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12127803 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2023) developed by seven inventors Hayden Cameron, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Spiros Mantzavinos, Nashua, New Hampshire; Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona; Sanjay Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Justin Larson, Reading, Massachusetts, for “System for neuronavigation registration and robotic trajectory guidance, robotic surgery, and related methods and devices.”

***

Constant Cross Section Mandrel for CMC Components

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128589 B2, initially filed July 6, 2022) developed by Ken F. Blaney, Middleton, New Hampshire, and Thomas E. Clark, Sanford, Maine, for “Constant cross section mandrel for CMC components.”

***

Artificial Intelligence Driven Configuration Management

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12131142 B2, initially filed May 27, 2021) developed by nine inventors Dustin Garvey, Exeter, New Hampshire; Amit Ganesh, San Jose, California; Uri Shaft, Fremont, California; Prasad Ravuri, San Jose, California; Long Yang, Redwood City, California; Sampanna Shahaji Salunke, Dublin, California; Sumathi Gopalakrishnan, Fremont, California; Timothy Mark Frazier, Livermore, California; and Shriram Krishnan, Oakland, California, for “Artificial intelligence driven configuration management.”

***

Multimodal Imaging Systems Probes and Methods

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12127882 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by three inventors Christopher Hutchins, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Michael Atlas, Arlington, Massachusetts; and Terence Barnes, Lowell, Massachusetts, for ”Multimodal imaging systems probes and methods.”

***

Lyophilized Factor IX Formulations

BIOVERATIV THERAPEUTICS INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12128092 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by three inventors Brian M. Thome, Boston, Massachusetts; Cherie Parkhurst-Lang, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Brandon W. Leveille, Berwick, Massachusetts, for “Lyophilized factor IX formulations.”

***

Progressive Trigger Data and Detection Model

FORCEPOINT LLC, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12130908 B2, initially filed May 1, 2020) developed by Alan Ross, Boston, Massachusetts, and Tobias Johnathon Ryan, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Progressive trigger data and detection model.”

***

Color Electrophoretic Layer Including Microcapsules With Nonionic Polymeric Walls

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12130534 B2, initially filed March 7, 2023) developed by seven inventors Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Rosa Casado, Middleton, Massachusetts; Sergey Egorov, Nashua, New Hampshire; Erin Criswell Chang, Bedford, Massachusetts; Jay William Anseth, Canton, Massachusetts; Ana L. Lattes, Newton, Massachusetts; and Lynne A. McCullough, Brooklyn, New York, for “Color electrophoretic layer including microcapsules with nonionic polymeric walls.”

***

Drop-In Signal Accumulator Piston Kit and Method for Replacing an Original Equipment Signal Accumulator Piston

SONNAX TRANSMISSION COMPANY, Bellows Falls, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12129922 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2022) developed by Maura J. Stafford, Warner Robins, Georgia, and Andrew M. Deyo, Keene, New Hampshire, for “Drop-in signal accumulator piston kit and method for replacing an original equipment signal accumulator piston.”

***

Ball Spline Having Bypass Track

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12129889 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2020) developed by six inventors Taek Won Lee, Seoul, South Korea; Hyeok Do Kwon, Seoul, South Korea; Gi Dong Son, Incheon, South Korea; Dong Hyup Nam, Siheung-si, South Korea; William J Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; and Martin R Elliott, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Ball spline having bypass track.”

***