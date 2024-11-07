For political signs: plastic film good, Coroplast plastic bad

Now that the election is over, for better or worse*, the question arises of what to do with all those roadside signs. The Monitor has a nice story on it (read it here) but in summary:

Many rigid plastic signs are made from Coroplast, the same polypropylene plastic used in yogurt containers and other packaging materials. Most transfer stations don’t accept plastic signs, as recycling companies require them to be baled, and transfer stations aren’t set up for that. If you can’t reuse them as covers, kids’ projects, or saving them for the next election, they’ll probably have to be tossed.

For signs made from plastic film on metal stakes, there are more options. These can be recycled along with plastic grocery bags at stores, and the metal stakes can be reused or recycled. That’s the best option, if you’re a green candidate: No Coroplast!

*regular readers know which way I lean