NH patents through Nov. 10

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 10.

Methods and Systems for Design and Production of Customized Wearable Equipment

BAUER HOCKEY LLC, Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135869 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2022) developed by six inventors Raymond Boissonneault, Saint-Hippolyte, Canada; Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada; Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Mathieu Poitras, Saint-Jerome, Canada; Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada; and Thomas Lemelin, Mirabel, Canada, for “Methods and systems for design and production of customized wearable equipment.”

Inflatable Structure Launching

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12134456 B1, initially filed Feb. 15, 2023) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Inflatable structure launching.”

Sensor Interface With Temperature Signal Processing

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135249 B2, initially filed March 12, 2021) developed by four inventors Richard Stary, Dolni Brezany, Czech Republic; Petr Hribal, Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic; Milan Valenta, Hostivice, Czech Republic; and Miloslav Trnka, Praha Krc, Czech Republic, for “Sensor interface with temperature signal processing.”

Predictive Tiered Asset Storage Based on ESG Storage Costs

IRON MOUNTAIN INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135684 B1, initially filed April 24, 2023) developed by three inventors William J. Allen, Corvallis, Oregon; Nicole C. Reineke, Northborough, Massachusetts; and Calvin He, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Predictive tiered asset storage based on ESG storage costs.”

Methods and Compositions for Increasing Susceptibility to Radiation Treatment by Inhibiting Suppression of Numerical Chromosomal Instability of Cancer Cells

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12133892 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2023) developed by three inventors Samuel F. Bakhoum, New York, New York; Bassem I. Zaki, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Duane A. Compton, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Methods and compositions for increasing susceptibility to radiation treatment by inhibiting suppression of numerical chromosomal instability of cancer cells.”

Field Calibration for a Multipoint Air Sampling System

MEASURED AIR PERFORMANCE, LLC, Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135318 B2, initially filed April 14, 2020) developed by Eric Desrochers, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Field calibration for a multipoint air sampling system.”

Product Dispensing System

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135019 B2, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Daniel F. Pawlowski, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “Product dispensing system.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Heterogeneous Computing

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135981 B2, initially filed June 9, 2023) developed by twenty-eight inventors Rajesh M. Sankaran, Portland, Oregon; Gilbert Neiger, Hillsboro, Oregon; Narayan Ranganathan, Bangalore, India; Stephen R. Van Doren, Portland, Oregon; Joseph Nuzman, Haifa, Israel; Niall D. McDonnell, Limerick, Ireland; Michael A. O’Hanlon, Limerick, Ireland; Lokpraveen B. Mosur, Gilbert, Arizona; Tracy Garrett Drysdale, Paradise Valley, Arizona; Eriko Nurvitadhi, Hillsboro, Oregon; Asit K. Mishra, Hillsboro, Oregon; Ganesh Venkatesh, Hillsboro, Oregon; Deborah T. Marr, Portland, Oregon; Nicholas P. Carter, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jonathan D. Pearce, Hillsboro, Oregon; Edward T. Grochowski, San Jose, California; Richard J. Greco, Hillsboro, Oregon; Robert Valentine, Kiryat Tivon, Israel; Jesus Corbal, King City, Oregon; Thomas D. Fletcher, Sherwood, Oregon; Dennis R. Bradford, Portland, Oregon; Dwight P. Manley, Holliston, Massachusetts; Mark J. Charney, Lexington, Massachusetts; Jeffrey J. Cook, Portland, Oregon; Paul Caprioli, Hillsboro, Oregon; Koichi Yamada, Los Gatos, California; Kent D. Glossop, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and David B. Sheffield, Hillsboro, Oregon, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for heterogeneous computing.”

Miniaturized Isolator Modules for Intrinsic Safety Applications

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12136513 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by Mark Stewart Cantrell, Windham, New Hampshire, and Keith W. Bennett, Grand Isle, Vermont, for “Miniaturized isolator modules for intrinsic safety applications.”

Robot With Rotatable Arm

Four inventors Travis J. Deyle, San Carlos, California; Erik Schluntz, Mountain View, California; Michael Ferguson, Concord, New Hampshire; and Peregrine Badger, San Mateo, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12134192 B2, initially filed April 13, 2022) for “Robot with rotatable arm.”

System and Apparatus for Asynchronous Total Body Imaging With Synchronous Live Feed Video Consultation

TECHARA LLC, York, Maine has been assigned a patent (No. US 12133746 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by Karleen Seybold, Concord, New Hampshire, and Nathaniel Santana, Tucson, Arizona, for “System and apparatus for asynchronous total body imaging with synchronous live feed video consultation.”

Transport Rack Cartridge (TRC)

WALMART APOLLO. LLC, Bentonville, Argentina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12134518 B2, initially filed April 21, 2021) developed by John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Transport rack cartridge (TRC).”

Electric Machine With Drive Circuit

EPROPELLED INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1050039 S1, initially filed March 1, 2023) developed by Narotam Singh Grewal, Sanbornton, New Hampshire, for “Electric machine with drive circuit.”

Augmented Reality Headset for Navigated Robotic Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12133772 B2, initially filed Dec. 10, 2019) developed by ten inventors Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Weston Healy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts; Dale Earle, Hudson, New Hampshire; Keiichi Matsuda, London, United Kingdom; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; Bessam Al Jewad, Madbury, New Hampshire; Christine Russ, Stoneham, Massachusetts; Michael Robinson, Concord, New Hampshire; and Keerthighaan Kanagasegar, Norristown, Pennsylvania, for “Augmented reality headset for navigated robotic surgery.”

State of Charge Indicator

CPS TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1050056 S1, initially filed Oct. 31, 2022) developed by three inventors Daryl C. Brockman, Shorewood, Wisconsin; Gerald Jay Demirjian, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Timothy Corcoran Repp, Barkhamsted, Connecticut, for “State of charge indicator.”

Interleukin 18 (IL-18) Variants and Fusion Proteins Comprising Same

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC., Princeton, New Jersey has been assigned a patent (No. US 12134635 B1, initially filed June 11, 2024) developed by John K. Cini, Blairstown, New Jersey, and Susan J. Dexter, Rye, New Hampshire, for “Interleukin 18 (IL-18) variants and fusion proteins comprising same.”

Systems and Methods for Storing, Retrieving and Processing Objects Including Stackable Semicircular Towers

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12134517 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2022) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for storing, retrieving and processing objects including stackable semicircular towers.”

Dual Specificity Antibodies to Human PD-L1 and PD-L2 and Methods of Use Therefor

BOARD OF REGENTS, THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12134648 B2, initially filed March 14, 2019) developed by seven inventors Michael A. Curran, Houston, Texas; Ashvin R. Jaiswal, Houston, Texas; Dongxing Zha, Houston, Texas; Carlo Toniatti, Houston, Texas; Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Nadthakarn Boland, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Dual specificity antibodies to human PD-L1 and PD-L2 and methods of use therefor.”

Optical Systems Fabricated by Printing-Based Assembly

X-CELEPRINT LIMITED, Cork, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12136620 B2, initially filed March 9, 2022) developed by twelve inventors John A. Rogers, Wilmette, Illinois; Ralph Nuzzo, Champaign, Illinois; Matthew Meitl, Durham, North Carolina; Etienne Menard, Durham, North Carolina; Alfred Baca, Urbana, Illinois; Michael Motala, Champaign, Illinois; Jong-Hyun Ahn, Suwon, South Korea; Sang-Il Park, Savoy, Illinois; Chang-Jae Yu, Urbana, Illinois; Heung Cho Ko, Gwangju, South Korea; Mark Stoykovich, Dover, New Hampshire; and Jongseung Yoon, Urbana, Illinois, for “Optical systems fabricated by printing-based assembly.”

Plumbing Control Device

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135230 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2022) developed by three inventors Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire; Kyle McGurn, Reading, Massachusetts; and Evan Joseph Sultana, Mansfield, Massachusetts, for “Plumbing control device.”

Grade Light Fixture and Subassemblies Thereof

SIGNIFY HOLDING, B.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12135122 B2, initially filed June 6, 2023) developed by six inventors Zachary Robert Wessner, Salem, New Hampshire; Raymond Andrew Debruin, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Bradford Thomas Kolsky, Wakefield, Massachusetts; James William Preston, Westford, Massachusetts; Robert Wilson Timmerman, Billerica, Massachusetts; and Eric Anthony Roth, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Grade light fixture and subassemblies thereof.”