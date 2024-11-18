NH patents through Nov. 17

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 17.

***

Optical Identifier and System for Reading Same

NEURSCIENCES LLC, Bedford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12142308 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Charles Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire; Jefferson Odhner, Amherst, New Hampshire; and Richard Rarey, Kensington, Maryland, for “Optical identifier and system for reading same.”

***

Hybrid Drive Component

NHI MECHANICAL MOTION, LLC, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140216 B1, initially filed May 16, 2022) developed by Zachary P. Kerin, White River Junction, Vermont, and Kevin J. Guay, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Hybrid drive component.”

***

Method and System for Item Tracking With Real-Time Feedback

C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC., Keene, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12141744 B1, initially filed Aug. 13, 2021) developed by four inventors Andrew Goodwin, Northfield, Massachusetts; Ashish Aggarwal, Swanzey, New Hampshire; Jennifer Kircher, Rockville, Maryland; and Amanda Pirner, Keene, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for item tracking with real-time feedback.”

***

LIDAR Having Wavelength Discrimination

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140702 B1, initially filed Sept. 12, 2023) developed by William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire, for ”LIDAR having wavelength discrimination.”

***

Anti-Human Vista Antibodies

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12139532 B2, initially filed April 17, 2017) developed by four inventors Jay Rothstein, Norwich, Vermont; Isabelle Lemercier, Enfield, New Hampshire; Linda Snyder, Pottstown, Pennsylvania; and Gordon Powers, Malvern, Pennsylvania, for “Anti-human vista antibodies and use thereof.”

***

Magnetic Sensing Having Hall Plate Routing to Reduce Inductive Coupling

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140646 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by five inventors Tyler Daigle, Scarborough, Maine; Srujan Shivanakere, Nashua, New Hampshire; Maxwell McNally, Manchester, New Hampshire; Alec Smith, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic sensing having hall plate routing to reduce inductive coupling.”

***

System and Method for Secure Remote Control of a Medical Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12143372 B2, initially filed Jan. 8, 2021) developed by four inventors James J. Dattolo, Manchester, New Hampshire; Atlant G. Schmidt, III, Nashua, New Hampshire; Steven B. Meuse, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and George W. Marchant, Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “System and method for secure remote control of a medical device.”

***

Storing Activated Aluminum

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12139403 B1, initially filed Sept. 1, 2021) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Storing activated aluminum.”

***

Display Screen With a Machine Learning Confidence Score Graphical User Interface

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1051136 S1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2019) developed by three inventors William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire; Michael Marcinelli, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Phil Davis, Woburn, Massachusetts, for “Display screen with a machine learning confidence score graphical user interface.”

***

Mechanisms and Methods for the Design and Fabrication of a Mechanical Interface Between a Wearable Device and a Human Body Segment

BIONIC SKINS LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12138039 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2022) developed by Hugh M. Herr, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Mechanisms and methods for the design and fabrication of a mechanical interface between a wearable device and a human body segment.”

***

High Pressure Fluid Jet Drill System

DIG ENERGY, INC., Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140029 B1, initially filed Oct. 6, 2023) developed by Thomas Lipoma, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, for “High pressure fluid jet drill system.”

***

Uplink Link Adaptation in 5G Base Stations

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12143943 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2023) developed by Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, for “Uplink link adaptation in 5G base stations.”

***

Staggered Stacked Semiconductor Devices

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12142656 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2021) developed by five inventors Albert Chu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Junli Wang, Slingerlands, New York; Albert M. Young, Fishkill, New York; Vidhi Zalani, Peekskill, New York; and Dechao Guo, Niskayuna, New York, for “Staggered stacked semiconductor devices.”

***

Enhanced Fencing Scheme for Cluster Systems Without Inherent Hardware Fencing

EMC IP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12141039 B2, initially filed March 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Inna Reznik, Tel Aviv, Israel; Ahia Lieber, Tel Aviv, Israel; Peter J. McCann, Mason, New Hampshire; and Joe Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Enhanced fencing scheme for cluster systems without inherent hardware fencing.”

***

System and Method for Supporting Multi-Tenancy in an Application Server, Cloud, or Other Environment

Seven inventors Rajiv Mordani, Sunnyvale, California; Nazrul Islam, Santa Clara, California; Abhijit Kumar, Cupertino, California; Timothy Quinn, Lake Forest, Illinois; Peter Bower, Hollis, New Hampshire; Lawrence Feigen, Watchung, New Jersey; and Joseph DiPol, Sunnyvale, California, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12143308 B2, initially filed May 26, 2023) for “System and method for supporting multi-tenancy in an application server, cloud, or other environment.”

***

Anti-Fouling System for Submerged Structures and Method for Preventing Biofouling

Six inventors James DiLorenzo, Naples, Florida; Sydney Innes, Fort Meyers, Florida; Justin Mullins, Naples, Florida; Jake Levere, Naples, Florida; Peter Schibly, Litchfield, New Hampshire; and Geoff Trager, Naples, Florida, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12139239 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2021) for “Anti-fouling system for submerged structures and method for preventing biofouling.”

***

Most Probable Cause Determination for Telecommunication Events

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12143277 B2, initially filed July 10, 2023) developed by four inventors Charles W. Boyle, Upton, Massachusetts; Sreenivas NVR Kaki, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nizar K. Purayil, Bangalore, India; and Vsevolod V. Ostapenko, Boxborough, Massachusetts, for “Most probable cause determination for telecommunication events.”

***

Compositions and Methods for Molecular Labeling

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., Hercules, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140590 B2, initially filed Nov. 17, 2021) developed by five inventors Michael L. Samuels, Windham, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Charles Olson, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Andrew Watson, Bedford, Massachusetts; Keith Brown, Carlsbad, California; and Darren R. Link, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Compositions and methods for molecular labeling.”

***

Direct and Automatic Chromatography-Mass Spectral Analysis

CERNO BIOSCIENCE LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12142471 B2, initially filed Dec. 11, 2023) developed by three inventors Don Kuehl, Windham, New Hampshire; Stacey Simonoff, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Yongdong Wang, Las Vegas, Nevada, for “Direct and automatic chromatography-mass spectral analysis.”

***

Tool Drive Assembly With Integrated Lead Drive Shaft

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12138770 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by Peter Matthew Wason, Auburn, New Hampshire, for “Tool drive assembly with integrated lead drive shaft.”

***

Protection of Switched Capacitor Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12143010 B2, initially filed June 13, 2024) developed by five inventors Aichen Low, Cambridge, Massachusetts; David M. Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire; Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeff Summit, Jefferson, Massachusetts; and Oscar Blyde, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Protection of switched capacitor power converter.”

***

Vertical Sequencer for Product Order Fulfillment

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12139349 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2023) developed by seven inventors Richard B. Cohen, Keene, New Hampshire; Brian Svoboda, Westford, Massachusetts; Kirill K. Pankratov, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Jason Chrisos, Somerville, Massachusetts; Rick Youping-Huang, Westford, Massachusetts; Juergen D. Conrad, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Elizabeth Clark-Polner, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Vertical sequencer for product order fulfillment.”

***

Probe Tip Assembly and Bezel for Medical Device

VIOPTIX, INC., Newark, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12138049 B2, initially filed June 8, 2023) developed by four inventors Kate LeeAnn Bechtel, Pleasant Hill, California; Alex Michael Margiott, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Jennifer Elizabeth Keating, Campbell, California; and Kimberly Merritt Shultz, Mountain View, California, for “Probe tip assembly and bezel for medical device.”

***

Substrate Processing Apparatus

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12142511 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2013) developed by four inventors Alexander Krupyshev, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts; Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; and Daniel Babbs, Austin, Texas, for “Substrate processing apparatus.”

***

Wireless Transport Framework With Uncoded Transport Tunneling

COHERENT LOGIX, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12143121 B2, initially filed May 15, 2023) developed by three inventors Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas; Peter J. Nysen, San Jose, California; and Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Wireless transport framework with uncoded transport tunneling.”

***

User Interface for Digital Markers in Arthroscopy

SMITH & NEPHEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12137883 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2022) developed by Brian William Quist, Salem, New Hampshire, and Paul Alexander Torrie, Marblehead, Massachusetts, for “User interface for digital markers in arthroscopy.”

***

Nanosensors

NANOMOSAIC INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140520 B2, initially filed Feb. 27, 2020) developed by four inventors Qimin Quan, Newton, Massachusetts; Joseph Wilkinson, Windham, New Hampshire; Joshua A. Ritchey, Melrose, Massachusetts; and John Boyce, Boston, Massachusetts, for ”Nanosensors and use thereof.”

***

Coupler to Attach Robotic Arm to Surgical Table

VERB SURGICAL INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140172 B2, initially filed July 1, 2021) developed by six inventors Wayne Grout, San Francisco, California; David James Cagle, Belmont, California; Richard William Timm, Palo Alto, California; Brendan C. Reese, San Francisco, California; Michael P. Schaller, Redwood City, California; and Robert J. Campbell, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Coupler to attach robotic arm to surgical table.”

***

Compositions and Methods for Molecular Labeling

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC., Hercules, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12140591 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by five inventors Michael L. Samuels, Windham, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Charles Olson, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Andrew Watson, Bedford, Massachusetts; Keith Brown, Carlsbad, California; and Darren R. Link, Lafayette, California, for “Compositions and methods for molecular labeling.”

***

Methods for Battery Charging and Formation

24M TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12142721 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2023) developed by three inventors Tony L. Taylor, Hampton, New Hampshire; Naoki Ota, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Taison Tan, Pasadena, California, for “Methods for battery charging and formation.”

***

Desk-Mountable Occupancy Sensor

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC BUILDINGS AMERICAS, INC., Carrollton, Texas has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1050915 S1, initially filed Dec. 29, 2022) developed by Lauren Makechnie, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, and Tannan Whidden Winter, Fitchburg, Massachusetts, for “Desk-mountable occupancy sensor.”

***

Transport Apparatus With Linear Bearing

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12142505 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Daniel Babbs, Austin, Texas; Robert Chris May, Austin, Texas; and Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire, for “Transport apparatus with linear bearing.”