NH patents through Nov. 24

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Nov. 24.

***

Devices and Methods for Excluding the Left Atrial Appendage

CONFORMAL MEDICAL, INC., Merrimack, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12144508 B2, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by seven inventors David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire; Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts; Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire; Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont; and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.”

***

T Cell Receptor-Deficient T Cell Compositions

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12146158 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2023) developed by Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “T cell receptor-deficient T cell compositions.”

***

Containerized Processing of Activated Aluminum

LTAG SYSTEMS INC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145142 B1, initially filed Nov. 2, 2023) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Containerized processing of activated aluminum.”

***

Methods for Quantitative and Enhanced-Contrast Molecular Medical Imaging Using Cross-Modality Correction for Differing Tracer Kinetics

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12144667 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2023) developed by three inventors Kenneth M. Tichauer, Chicago, Illinois; Scott C. Davis, Woodville, New Hampshire; and Brian William Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Methods for quantitative and enhanced-contrast molecular medical imaging using cross-modality correction for differing tracer kinetics.”

***

System and Methods for Wireless Drug Delivery on Command

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12144620 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2021) developed by five inventors Axel Scherer, Barnard, Vermont; Meisam Honarvar Nazari, Pasadena, California; Muhammad Mujeeb-U-Rahman, San Gabriel, California; Mehmet Sencan, Pasadena, California; and Arti Gaur, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “System and methods for wireless drug delivery on command.”

***

Shoe

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1051570 S1, initially filed Nov. 28, 2022) developed by Kristafer Couture, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe.”

***

Controlling Multiple Eversion-Based Actuators

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12146511 B2, initially filed Jan. 23, 2023) developed by Eduardo Bueno Espinal, Almazora, Spain, for “Controlling multiple eversion-based actuators.”

***

Razor Cartridges

SL SHAVECO LLC, Beverly, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145286 B2, initially filed May 17, 2023) developed by four inventors John W. Griffin, Moultonborough, New Hampshire; William E. Tucker, Plymouth, Massachusetts; Craig A. Provost, Newport Beach, California; and Douglas R. Kohring, Arrowsic, Maine, for “Razor cartridges.”

***

Material Dispense Tips and Methods for Forming the Same

DL TECHNOLOGY, LLC., Haverhill, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145170 B1, initially filed July 31, 2023) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Material dispense tips and methods for forming the same.”

***

Bar Code Reader

OMRON CORPORATION, Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1051904 S1, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Penny Hyatt-Walsh, Renton, Washington; Heita Nada, Ritto, Japan; Alan Kenneth Stratton, Milford, New Hampshire; and Kevin Webber, Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “Bar code reader.”

***

Golf Ball Package

ACUSHNET COMPANY, Fairhaven, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1051718 S1, initially filed Oct. 13, 2022) developed by six inventors Grant Collinsworth, Erianger, Kentucky; Colin W. Veitch, Fairhaven, Massachusetts; Andrea S. Andre, Fairhaven, Massachusetts; Emily Van Kirk, East Providence, Rhode Island; Frederick H. Waddell, Wilmette, Illinois; and Michael T. Fish, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “Golf ball package.”

***

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145798 B2, initially filed Sept. 15, 2023) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington; Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”

***

QUIC and Anycast Proxy Resiliency

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12149596 B2, initially filed Dec. 15, 2023) developed by Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, and Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for ”QUIC and anycast proxy resiliency.”

***

Adjustable Additive Delivery Systems and Methods

CIRKUL, INC., Tampa, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145114 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2022) developed by six inventors Garrett S. Waggoner, Tampa, Florida; Andrew Gay, Mill Creek, Washington; Thomas A. Urbanik, Watertown, Massachusetts; William G. Kurth, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Daniel J. Faulkner, Portland, Oregon; and Drew Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Adjustable additive delivery systems and methods.”

***

Bend Compensation for Conductive Traces on Printed Circuit Boards

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12150240 B2, initially filed April 17, 2023) developed by Michael Rowlands, Milford, Massachusetts, and Ali Hammoodi, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Bend compensation for conductive traces on printed circuit boards.”

***

Community-Based Response System

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12150026 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2022) developed by four inventors David Barash, Boston, Massachusetts; Mark Totman, Hilton Head, South Carolina; Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Timothy S McGough, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Community-based response system.”

***

Autonomous Anti-Fouling System for Submerged Vessels via Sensory Feedback

Two inventors, James DiLorenzo, Naples, Florida, and Peter Schibly, Litchfield, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12149883 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2021) for “Autonomous anti-fouling system for submerged vessels via sensory feedback.”

***

Provisioning Secure/Encrypted Virtual Machines in a Cloud Infrastructure

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12147580 B2, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by five inventors Guerney D. H. Hunt, Yorktown Heights, New York; Dimitrios Pendarakis, Westport, Connecticut; Kenneth Alan Goldman, Norwalk, Connecticut; Elaine R. Palmer, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Ramachandra Pai, Beaverton, Oregon, for “Provisioning secure/encrypted virtual machines in a cloud infrastructure.”

***

***

Ultrasonic Bonding of Security Device to a Substrate to Prevent Harvesting

CRANE & CO., INC., Dalton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145394 B2, initially filed Dec. 9, 2020) developed by Pazam Subramanian, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Eric M. Ziegler, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Ultrasonic bonding of security device to a substrate to prevent harvesting.”

***

Spheroid Cell Culture Article and Methods Thereof

CORNING INC., Corning, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12146154 B2, initially filed Aug. 28, 2020) developed by six inventors Scott Matthew Bennett, Gray, Maine; Brian Robb Douglass, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; Paul Ernest Gagnon, Jr., Wells, Maine; Gregory Roger Martin, Acton, Maine; Paul Michael Szlosek, Kennebunk, Maine; and Allison Jean Tanner, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Spheroid cell culture article and methods thereof.”

***

Optical Package Having Tunable Filter

II-VI DELAWARE, INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12147030 B2, initially filed May 11, 2021) developed by Jiang-Huai Zhou, Windham, New Hampshire, and Glenn D Bartolini, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Optical package having tunable filter.”

***

***

Implant System and Methods of Use

FOUNDATION SURGICAL GROUP, INC., Bradenton, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12144742 B2, initially filed June 5, 2023) developed by six inventors Randal R. Betz, Bradenton, Florida; Dale E. Whipple, Nashua, New Hampshire; Charlie Barfield, Hernando, Mississippi; Dimitri K. Protopsaltis, Memphis, Tennessee; Michael Sherman, Memphis, Tennessee; and Marc Burel, Perkasie, Pennsylvania, for “Implant system and methods of use.”

***

Adjustable Additive Cartridge Systems and Methods

CIRKUL, INC., Tampa, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145113 B2, initially filed Jan. 11, 2021) developed by six inventors Garrett S. Waggoner, Sarasota, Florida; Andrew Gay, Mill Creek, Washington; Thomas A. Urbanik, Watertown, Massachusetts; William G. Kurth, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; Daniel J. Faulkner, Portland, Oregon; and Drew Kissinger, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Adjustable additive cartridge systems and methods.”

***

Virtual Computing Services Deployment Network

OMNISSA, LLC, Mountain View, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12149454 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by five inventors Clinton B. Battersby, Norwood, Massachusetts; Kenneth Ringdahl, Pelham, New Hampshire; James Snow, Hanover, New Hampshire; Paul J. Gaffney, Southborough, Massachusetts; and Andrew W. Hobgood, Grantham, New Hampshire, for “Virtual computing services deployment network.”

***

Methods, Systems, and Devices for Fault Handling in a Power Converter

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12149167 B2, initially filed Sept. 20, 2022) developed by Tim Wen Hui Yu, Fremont, California, and Gregory Szczeszynski, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods, systems, and devices for fault handling in a power converter.”

***

Treatment Planning

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Littleton, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12150235 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by seven inventors James Cooley, Andover, Massachusetts; Gerrit Townsend Zwart, Durham, New Hampshire; Stanley J. Rosenthal, Wayland, Massachusetts; Mark R. Jones, Reading, Massachusetts; Lionel G. Bouchet, Framingham, Massachusetts; Robert Cessac, Littleton, Massachusetts; and Joseph Jachinowski, Littleton, Massachusetts, for “Treatment planning.”

***

Aircraft for Fixed Pitch Lift

BETA AIR, LLC, South Burlington, Vermont has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145724 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2021) developed by five inventors Joshua E. Auerbach, Waterbury Center, Vermont; Andrew Giroux, Georgia, Vermont; Chris Townsend, Shelburne, Vermont; Timothy Gerard Richter, Wynantskill, New York; and Matthew John Sheppard, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Aircraft for fixed pitch lift.”

***

System for Assisted Operator Safety Using an HMD

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12145505 B2, initially filed July 27, 2021) developed by three inventors John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire; Edward N. Nortrup, Stoneham, Massachusetts; and John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California, for “System for assisted operator safety using an HMD.”