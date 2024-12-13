NH patents through Dec. 15

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Dec. 15.

***

Packaged Current Sensor Integrated Circuit

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12163983 B2, initially filed Nov. 8, 2022) developed by three inventors Shixi Louis Liu, Hooksett, New Hampshire; Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire; and Natasha Healey, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Packaged current sensor integrated circuit.”

***

Medical Agent Dispensing Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161832 B2, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by three inventors Eitan C. Zeira, Hollis, New Hampshire; Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Medical agent dispensing systems, methods, and apparatuses.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Forming Liquid Filled Heat Transfer Device

AAVID THERMALLOY, LLC, Laconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12163739 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2020) developed by John R. Cennamo, Gilford, New Hampshire, and Christopher McPherson, Meredith, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for forming liquid filled heat transfer device.”

***

Methods and Systems for Efficient Encrypted SNI Filtering for Cybersecurity Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12166744 B2, initially filed April 17, 2023) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient encrypted SNI filtering for cybersecurity applications.”

***

High-Capacity Lightweight Variable Buoyancy System

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162578 B2, initially filed July 20, 2022) developed by Mathieu P. Kemp, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Christopher M. Romano, Marshfield, Massachusetts, for “High-capacity lightweight variable buoyancy system.”

***

Device for Storing and Supporting a Smokable Sleeve

AIRE BRANDS LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1054098 S1, initially filed Aug. 8, 2023) developed by three inventors Kazi Kased Latif Ahmed, Toronto, Canada; Rushabh Patel, Rye, New Hampshire; and Sameh Saad, Toronto, Canada, for “Device for storing and supporting a smokable sleeve.”

***

System for Computation of Object Coordinates Accounting for Movement of a Surgical Site for Spinal and Other Procedures Including Interpolation of Vertebral Position and Orientation

ONPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161428 B1, initially filed Aug. 29, 2022) developed by Philipp K. Lang, Franconia, New Hampshire, and Daniel Steines, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “System for computation of object coordinates accounting for movement of a surgical site for spinal and other procedures including interpolation of vertebral position and orientation.”

***

Methods and Software for Enabling Custom Pricing in an Electronic Commerce System

DESPREZ, LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12165181 B2, initially filed Dec. 30, 2019) developed by James L Jacobs, II, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Methods and software for enabling custom pricing in an electronic commerce system.”

***

Viscosity Control System and Method

HITCHINER MANUFACTURING CO., INC., Milford, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12164313 B2, initially filed June 2, 2022) developed by Scott Biederman, Milford, New Hampshire, and Thomas Bonaventura, Milford, New Hampshire, for “Viscosity control system and method.”

***

Detecting DDOS Attacks by Correlating Inbound and Outbound Network Traffic Information

ARBOR NETWORKS, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12166791 B2, initially filed June 1, 2022) developed by Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire, and Steinthor Bjarnason, Fjerdingby, Norway, for “Detecting DDOS attacks by correlating inbound and outbound network traffic information.”

***

System and Method for Large-Area Pulsed Laser Melting of Metallic Powder in a Laser Powder Bed Fusion Application

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162074 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2021) developed by six inventors Saad A. Khairallah, Livermore, California; John Roehling, Livermore, California; Yiyu Shen, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Andrew James Bayramian, Marblehead, Massachusetts; Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; and James A. Demuth, Woburn, Massachusetts, for “System and method for large-area pulsed laser melting of metallic powder in a laser powder bed fusion application.”

***

VISTA-Ig Constructs and the Use of VISTA-Ig for Treatment of Autoimmune, Allergic and Inflammatory Disorders

KING’S COLLEGE LONDON, London, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162928 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Sabrina Ceeraz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Isabelle LeMercier, Enfield, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Nowak, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Janet Lines, London, United Kingdom, for ”VISTA-Ig constructs and the use of VISTA-Ig for treatment of autoimmune, allergic and inflammatory disorders.”

***

Force Bias Device for an Actuator System

CLEARMOTION ACQUISITION I LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162380 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by four inventors Jason Steven Sirois, Atkinson, New Hampshire; Zachary Edward Butner, Atlanta, Georgia; Mario Flores Alanis, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Marco Giovanardi, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Force bias device for an actuator system.”

***

Automated Decant System

WALMART APOLLO, LLC, Bentonville, Arkansas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162686 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2023) developed by four inventors John G. Lert, Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts; William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire; Charles W. Su, Stratham, New Hampshire; and Christopher A. Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire, for “Automated decant system.”

***

Automatic Irrigation-Coordinated Lithotripsy

GYRUS ACMI, INC., Westborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161289 B2, initially filed July 14, 2021) developed by Kurt G. Shelton, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Tailin Fan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Automatic irrigation-coordinated lithotripsy.”

***

Surgical Navigation System With Flat Panel Registration Fixture

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161427 B2, initially filed June 8, 2022) developed by Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, and Rand Kmiec, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Surgical navigation system with flat panel registration fixture.”

***

Ion Exchange Membrane Through UV Initiation Polymerization

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12163001 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2019) developed by four inventors George Gu, Andover, Massachusetts; Simon P. Dukes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Savvas Hadjikyriacou, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts; and Michael Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Ion exchange membrane through UV initiation polymerization.”

***

Microfracture Apparatuses and Methods

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161347 B2, initially filed May 5, 2023) developed by three inventors George J. Sikora, Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Steven Ek, Durham, New Hampshire; and Steven Tallarida, Mansfield, Massachusetts, for ”Microfracture apparatuses and methods.”

***

Telemetry Over Quic

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12166825 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Telemetry over quic.”

***

Enclosed Imaging Apparatus and Method for Use Thereof

NINEPOINT MEDICAL, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161300 B2, initially filed Dec. 4, 2020) developed by four inventors Tsung-Han Tsai, Newton, Massachusetts; Brian G. Connor, Bolton, Massachusetts; Jonathan Lawrence Goodwin, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Eman Namati, Concord, Massachusetts, for “Enclosed imaging apparatus and method for use thereof.”

***

See-Through Computer Display Systems

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12164693 B2, initially filed Aug. 7, 2023) developed by five inventors Ralph F. Osterhout, San Francisco, California; Robert Michael Lohse, Palo Alto, California; Nima Shams, San Jose, California; John D. Haddick, Mill Valley, California; and John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “See-through computer display systems.”

***

High Speed Electronic System With Midboard Cable Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12166304 B2, initially filed July 6, 2023) developed by three inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Donald A. Girard, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; and Eric Leo, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “High speed electronic system with midboard cable connector.”

***

System and Method for Delivering Emergency Alerts

Five inventors Imran Arif Maskatia, Palo Alto, California; Benjamin James Kauffman, Ridgefield, Washington; Thomas Lee Rich, Meridian, Idaho; Nicholas James Hottinger, Boise, Idaho; and Michael J. Chase, Jr., New Boston, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12167104 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2023) for “System and method for delivering emergency alerts.”

***

Anti-Cd112r Compositions and Methods

SURFACE ONCOLOGY, LLC, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162941 B2, initially filed Nov. 19, 2021) developed by seven inventors Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Nadthakarn Boland, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Kevin Schutz, Lebanon, New Hampshire; John Bukowski, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Jennifer Symonds, Lebanon, New Hampshire; James Mohan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Marisella Panduro Sicheva, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”Anti-CD112R compositions and methods.”

***

***

Session Monitoring Using Metrics of Session Establishment

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12166670 B2, initially filed March 28, 2023) developed by seven inventors Michael Baj, Bedford, Massachusetts; Patrick J. MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts; Ryan Koss, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Kaushik Adesh Agrawal, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Abilash Menon, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Michael John Adams, Roslindale, Massachusetts; and Sarah V. Jaffer, Billerica, Massachusetts, for “Session monitoring using metrics of session establishment.”

***

Delivery of Radiation by Column and Generating a Treatment Plan Therefor

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Littleton, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161885 B2, initially filed Aug. 8, 2023) developed by James Cooley, Boxborough, Massachusetts, and Townsend Zwart, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Delivery of radiation by column and generating a treatment plan therefor.”

***

Maintenance Access Zones for Storage and Retrieval Systems

SYMBOTIC LLC, Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162697 B2, initially filed April 18, 2023) developed by Michael Cyrulik, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Robert Sullivan, Wilmington, Massachusetts, for “Maintenance access zones for storage and retrieval systems.”

***

Chamber Systems for Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162219 B2, initially filed June 28, 2023) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Kourosh Kamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Chamber systems for additive manufacturing.”

***

Polymer Composites

WARNER BABCOCK INSTITUTE FOR GREEN CHEMISTRY, LLC, Mill Valley, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12163004 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2023) developed by eight inventors Christopher William Livesey, Norwood, Massachusetts; Alexander Hsu, Belmont, Massachusetts; Brandon Ackley, Lowell, Massachusetts; Samuel Ellman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Frederick Richard Kearney, Walpole, Massachusetts; John C. Warner, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Joseph Luke Pont, New Castle, New Hampshire; and James V. Babcock, Kentfield, California, for “Polymer composites.”

***

Methods of Treating Mycobacterial Infections Using Tetracycline Compounds

THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AS REPRESENTED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS, Washington, District of Columbia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161655 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2019) developed by four inventors Michael Henry Cynamon, Dewitt, New York; Michael P. Draper, Windham, New Hampshire; Judith N. Steenbergen, Newtown, Pennsylvania; and S. Ken Tanaka, Bellevue, Washington, for “Methods of treating mycobacterial infections using tetracycline compounds.”

***

System and Architecture Including Processor and Neural Network Accelerator

Two inventors, Mayan Moudgill, Chappaqua, New York, and John Glossner, Nashua, New Hampshire, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12165030 B2, initially filed June 18, 2021) for “System and architecture including processor and neural network accelerator.”

***

Segmented Liner and Methods of Use Within a Microwave Plasma Apparatus

6K INC., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12167528 B2, initially filed March 25, 2020) developed by four inventors Ning Duanmu, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael Kozlowski, Reading, Massachusetts; Scott Turchetti, Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Kamal Hadidi, Sudbury, Massachusetts, for “Segmented liner and methods of use within a microwave plasma apparatus.”

***

CD38 Antibody

BLACK BELT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED, Stevenage, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162949 B2, initially filed Jan. 18, 2022) developed by nine inventors Anne Goubier, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Simone Filosto, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Pascal Merchiers, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Nina Eissler, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Hemanta Baruah, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”CD38 antibody.”

***

Razors and Razor Cartridges

THE GILLETTE COMPANY LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162174 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by four inventors Kenneth James Skrobis, Maynard, Massachusetts; John Lawrence Maziarz, Framingham, Massachusetts; Joseph Allan DePuydt, Salem, New Hampshire; and William Owen Jolley, Spencer, Massachusetts, for “Razors and razor cartridges.”

***

Methods and Compositions for CNS Delivery of Heparan N-Sulfatase

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, Osaka, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161702 B2, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by ten inventors Farah Natoli, Georgetown, Massachusetts; Gaozhong Zhu, Weston, Massachusetts; Jennifer Terew, Concord, Massachusetts; Yuan Jiang, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Jamie Tsung, Wellesley, Massachusetts; Zahra Shahrokh, Weston, Massachusetts; Brian Vernaglia, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jing Pan, Boxborogh, Massachusetts; Richard Pfeifer, North Granby, Connecticut; and Pericles Calias, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Methods and compositions for CNS delivery of heparan N-sulfatase.”

***

CD38 Modulating Antibody Agents

BLACK BELT THERAPEUTICS LIMITED, Stevenage, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161717 B2, initially filed June 8, 2018) developed by nine inventors Pascal Merchiers, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Anne Goubier, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Kevin Moulder, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Nina Eissler, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Josephine Salimu, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Simone Filosto, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Beatriz Goyenechea Corzo, Stevenage, United Kingdom; Hemanta Baruah, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bianka Prinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”CD38 modulating antibody agents.”

***

Secure Industrial Control System

ANALOG DEVICES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12164621 B2, initially filed Aug. 30, 2022) developed by four inventors Albert Rooyakkers, Sunnyvale, California; James G. Calvin, Attleboro, Massachusetts; Samuel Galpin, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Timothy Clish, Taunton, Massachusetts, for “Secure industrial control system.”

***

Pneumatic Safety Valve

DOUBLE E COMPANY, LLC, West Bridgewater, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1053989 S1, initially filed March 11, 2022) developed by Michael Van Deurse, Norton, Massachusetts, and Kale Geddis, Brookline, New Hampshire, for “Pneumatic safety valve.”

***

Ultrasound Sequencing Method

ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC., Carlsbad, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161398 B2, initially filed May 3, 2022) developed by six inventors Derrick R. Chou, San Diego, California; Graydon E. Beatty, Bloomington, Minnesota; Marcus Julian, Vista, California; Timothy J. Corvi, Carlsbad, California; J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire; and R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts, for “Ultrasound sequencing method.”

***

Robot Charging Dock With Illuminated Charge Connector

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12162141 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2021) developed by eight inventors Michael Sussman, Winchester, Massachusetts; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Hian Kai Kwa, Reading, Massachusetts; Keegan Burgess Smith, Ipswich, Massachusetts; Rafael Gregorio Chavez, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Changchun Li, Concord, Massachusetts; and Scott Matthew Rydbeck, Bedford, Massachusetts, for “Robot charging dock with illuminated charge connector.”

***

Method and System for Use of Telemedicine-Enabled Rehabilitative Equipment for Prediction of Secondary Disease

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12165768 B2, initially filed Sept. 13, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Method and system for use of telemedicine-enabled rehabilitative equipment for prediction of secondary disease.”

***

Surgical Knife Safety Handle Having User Operable Lock

BEAVER-VISITEC INTERNATIONAL (US), INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161361 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2023) developed by four inventors Dana Cote, Saugus, Massachusetts; Brian Rapp, Nashua, New Hampshire; Paul Karnafel, Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Xiaoyu Zhang, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, for “Surgical knife safety handle having user operable lock.”

***

Sustained Release Biodegradable Intracanalicular Inserts Comprising a Hydrogel and an Active Agent

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161753 B2, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by five inventors Charles D. Blizzard, Nashua, New Hampshire; Rami El-Hayek, Norwood, Massachusetts; Michael Goldstein, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Peter Jarrett, Burlington, Massachusetts; and Andrew Vanslette, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Sustained release biodegradable intracanalicular inserts comprising a hydrogel and an active agent.”

***

Imagery-Based Boundary Identification for Agricultural Fields

INDIGO AG, INC., Charleston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12165222 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Bobby Harold Braswell, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Tina A. Cormier, Brunswick, Maine; Damien Sulla-Menashe, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Keith Frederick Ma, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Imagery-based boundary identification for agricultural fields.”

***

Ablation System With Force Control

ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC., Carlsbad, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161377 B2, initially filed June 1, 2023) developed by twenty inventors Derrick Ren-Yu Chou, San Diego, California; Marcus Frederick Julian, Vista, California; Steven Anthony Yon, San Diego, California; Randell L. Werneth, Eagle, Idaho; Alexander Higgins, San Diego, California; Ricardo Roman, Chula Vista, California; Alexander J. Asconeguy, Murrieta, California; Christoph Scharf, Horgen, Switzerland; Dennis O’Brien, Oceanside, California; Rob Andre Pescar, San Diego, California; Ahmad Falahatpisheh, San Marcos, California; Tom Esbeck, Carlsbad, California; Gerald M. Stobbs, III, Alpine, California; Leo Mariappan, Oceanside, California; Brandon Pratt Noheaikaika Lee, Vista, California; James Calvin Allan, Boise, Idaho; Michael C. Oliveira, San Marcos, California; Daniel Welsh, Encinitas, California; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Ablation system with force control.”

***

Subcutaneous Analyte Sensor Applicator and Continuous Monitoring System

SANVITA MEDICAL CORPORATION, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12161462 B2, initially filed May 14, 2019) developed by five inventors Thomas H. Peterson, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Jonathan Scott, Hollis, New Hampshire; Anthony Florindi, Norfolk, Massachusetts; Sten P. Kaeding, Worcester, Vermont; and Mauro Dellemonache, Dedham, Massachusetts, for “Subcutaneous analyte sensor applicator and continuous monitoring system.”