A last gasp from Biden: $15 million for EV chargers in NH (which needs all the help it can get)

New Hampshire has received a $15 million federal grant to build more public charging locations of electric vehicles.

The money is earmarked to build 199 charging ports – the EV equivalent of a pump at a gas station – in “both urban and rural areas.”

That would be a significant increase for the state. The DriveElectricNH database lists 699 public charging ports of all types currently available at 273 different locations in New Hampshire.

That tally is far below all our neighbors. The database lists 1,130 ports at 444 locations in Vermont; 1,164 ports at 515 locations in Maine; 8,429 ports at 3,461 locations in Massachusetts; and 11,000 ports at almost 4,500 locations in Quebec.

The New Hampshire grant is part of $635 million in charging and fueling infrastructure grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will build 49 projects to deploy more than 11,500 EV charging ports and hydrogen and natural gas fueling infrastructure along corridors and in communities across 27 states, four federally recognized tribes and the District of Columbia.