Why ‘ice-in’ matters for Lake Winnipesaukee

We’re finally having a real New Hampshire winter in terms of temperature, if not snowfall, as shown by the Jan. 14 unofficial but well-respected declaration of “ice-in” on Lake Winnipesaukee (meaning the five main ports of the lake are all iced in).

Aside from what this means for pond hockey, does it matter? Indeed it does, says the Lake Winnipesaukee Alliance. I’ve copied this explanation from their Facebook page:

When Lake Winnipesaukee fully freezes, it’s more than just a winter wonderland—it’s a vital reset for the ecosystem. Consistent ice formation stabilizes water temperatures, protects aquatic life, and helps minimize early season cyanobacteria blooms by blocking sunlight from reaching the water.