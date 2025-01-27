NH patents through Jan. 26

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Jan. 26.

***

Molding Resin to Form Continuous Structures

VELCRO IP HOLDINGS LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12202177 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2024) developed by three inventors Gregory K. Kopanski, Candia, New Hampshire; Stephen R. Arata, Kingston, New Hampshire; and Charles S. White, Danvers, Massachusetts, for “Molding resin to form continuous structures.”

***

Simplified Pneumatic Volumetric Pump Using IV Drip Chamber

PNEUMA SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12201805 B2, initially filed June 29, 2021) developed by Jeffrey A. Carlisle, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Brent Nibarger, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Simplified pneumatic volumetric pump using IV drip chamber.”

***

Heterogeneous Magnetic and Inductive Sensors

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12203822 B2, initially filed April 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Emanuele Andrea Casu, Annecy, France; Yannick Vuillermet, La Motte Servolex, France; and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, for “Heterogeneous magnetic and inductive sensors.”

***

Magnetoresistive Sensor Element Having a Wide Linear Response and Robust Nominal Performance and Manufacturing Method Thereof

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12204005 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2021) developed by three inventors Jeffrey Childress, San Jose, California; Nikita Strelkov, Meylan, France; and Andrey Timopheev, Vif, France, for ”Magnetoresistive sensor element having a wide linear response and robust nominal performance and manufacturing method thereof.”

***

Communication Sessions Between Devices Using Customizable Interaction Environments and Physical Location Determination

SAYSEARCH, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206719 B2, initially filed July 7, 2023) developed by Charles A. Andon, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Communication sessions between devices using customizable interaction environments and physical location determination.”

***

System and Method for Entangled State Identification Using Metadata

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206459 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2023) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for “System and method for entangled state identification using metadata.”

***

Analysis of Mixed Volatile Compounds

ORANGE PHOTONICS, INC., Elkins, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12203849 B2, initially filed April 8, 2022) developed by Dylan Elmer Wilks, New London, New Hampshire, for “Analysis of mixed volatile compounds.”

***

System for Communicating With a Financial Institution to Manage Disbursements Over a Communication Network

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12205087 B2, initially filed Aug. 4, 2021) developed by six inventors Andrew Scarborough, Reading, United Kingdom; Phillip Malone, Stratham, New Hampshire; Sean Glerum, Dover, New Hampshire; Sandhya S. Pillalamarri, Acton, Massachusetts; Melissa Mikulski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and William Cashman, Durham, New Hampshire, for “System for communicating with a financial institution to manage disbursements over a communication network.”

***

Conductive Bimetallic Metal-Organic Frameworks for the Detection of Analytes

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12203883 B2, initially filed Aug. 19, 2019) developed by three inventors Katherine A. Mirica, Hanover, New Hampshire; Zheng Meng, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Aylin Aykanat, Norwich, Vermont, for “Conductive bimetallic metal-organic frameworks for the detection of analytes.”

***

System and Method of Digital Steganography

SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH, LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206759 B1, initially filed Dec. 9, 2021) developed by Richard Ivey, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Piyush Kumar, Framingham, Massachusetts, for “System and method of digital steganography.”

***

Content Recognition Using Fingerprinting

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12205601 B1, initially filed June 29, 2022) developed by twelve inventors David McGuire, Medford, Massachusetts; Ahmed Abdelal, North Andover, Massachusetts; Sai Kiran Venkata Subramanya Rupanagudi, Burien, Washington; Sumit Garg, Acton, Massachusetts; Terrence Yu, Quincy, Massachusetts; Nathaniel White, Aldie, Virginia; Siddharth Agrawal, Hanover, New Hampshire; Pavas Kant, Winchester, Massachusetts; Yuxuan Hao, Natick, Massachusetts; Nagaraj Mahajan, Allston, Massachusetts; Ameya Agaskar, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Aaron Challenner, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “Content recognition using fingerprinting.”

***

Digital Imaging System and Method

HOLOGIC, INC., Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12204172 B2, initially filed May 20, 2022) developed by three inventors Barry F. Hunt, Nashua, New Hampshire; Jeffrey D. Struven, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Sidney H. Mayer, Carlisle, Massachusetts, for “Digital imaging system and method.”

***

System for Multi-Perspective Discourse Within a Dialog

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12204854 B2, initially filed Jan. 4, 2024) developed by seven inventors Vivek Varma Datla, Ashland, Massachusetts; Sheikh Sadid Al Hasan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Aaditya Prakash, Waltham, Massachusetts; Oladimeji Feyisetan Farri, Yorktown Heights, New York; Tilak Raj Arora, Gurgaon, India; Junyi Liu, Windham, New Hampshire; and Ashequl Qadir, Melrose, Massachusetts, for “System for multi-perspective discourse within a dialog.”

***

System and Method for Limiting Mobile Device Functionality in a Geographic Area

CBROS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, Cocoa Beach, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207153 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2023) developed by Stephen Nelson Mahar, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Donald Edward Williams, Jr., Cocoa Beach, Florida, for “System and method for limiting mobile device functionality in a geographic area.”

***

Aqueous Hydrophobic Silica Dispersions

CABOT CORPORATION, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12202732 B2, initially filed April 17, 2024) developed by eight inventors Lang H. Nguyen, Lowell, Massachusetts; Kavita K. Pai, Nashua, New Hampshire; Steven Jacobs, Edgartown, Massachusetts; Tianqi Liu, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Melissa J. Monello, Waltham, Massachusetts; Angelica M. Sanchez Garcia, Somerville, Massachusetts; Zhangliang Gui, Shanghai, China; and Takashi Umehara, Yokohama, Japan, for “Aqueous hydrophobic silica dispersions.”

***

Mobility-Enhancing Blood Pump System

TC1 LLC, St. Paul, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12201822 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2020) developed by Charles Dague, Chester, New Hampshire, and Kevin Bourque, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Mobility-enhancing blood pump system.”

***

Adeno-Associated Virus Compositions for Restoring HBB Gene Function and Methods of Use Thereof

CITY OF HOPE, Duarte, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12201657 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2018) developed by ten inventors Saswati Chatterjee, Altadena, California; Kamehameha K. Wong, Jr., Altadena, California; Marwa BenHajSalah, Duarte, California; Laura Jane Smith, Westford, Massachusetts; Albert Barnes Seymour, Westborough, Massachusetts; Jason Boke Wright, Concord, Massachusetts; James Anthony McSwiggen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Serena Nicole Dollive, Waltham, Massachusetts; Thia Baboval St. Martin, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; and Jaime Michelle Prout, Hudson, New Hampshire, for ”Adeno-associated virus compositions for restoring HBB gene function and methods of use thereof.”

***

Techniques for Improved Wireless Energy Transmission Efficiency

ANALOG DEVICES INTERNATIONAL UNLIMITED COMPANY, Limerick, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206252 B2, initially filed July 22, 2022) developed by three inventors Wenwei Li, Nashua, New Hampshire; Eko Lisuwandi, Andover, Massachusetts; and Brian James Shaffer, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, for “Techniques for improved wireless energy transmission efficiency.”

***

Glitch Mitigation in Switched Reactance Phase Shifters

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206376 B2, initially filed July 30, 2020) developed by Ravindranath Shrivastava, San Diego, California, and Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Glitch mitigation in switched reactance phase shifters.”

***

Substrate Processing Apparatus

BROOKS AUTOMATION US, LLC, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206342 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by six inventors Jairo T. Moura, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Vincent Tsang, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Karanjit Saini, Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire; Robert C. May, Austin, Texas; and Daniel Babbs, Austin, Texas, for “Substrate processing apparatus.”

***

System and Method for Imaging a Subject

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION, INC., Lafayette, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12201466 B2, initially filed Oct. 2, 2023) developed by nine inventors Patrick A. Helm, Canton, Massachusetts; Rasika A. Parkar, Wayland, Massachusetts; Robert Reddy, Westminster, Colorado; Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire; Seunghoon Nam, Bedford, Massachusetts; Andre D. A. Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts; Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts; David Adams Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts; and John R. Martin, Franklin, Massachusetts, for “System and method for imaging a subject.”

***

Extended Reality Systems for Visualizing and Controlling Operating Room Equipment

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12201375 B2, initially filed Sept. 16, 2021) developed by four inventors Michael Robinson, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Mir Hussain, Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for “Extended reality systems for visualizing and controlling operating room equipment.”

***

Adeno-Associated Virus Compositions for Restoring PAH Gene Function and Methods of Use Thereof

HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12203094 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2020) developed by seven inventors Albert Barnes Seymour, Westborough, Massachusetts; Seemin Seher Ahmed, Worcester, Massachusetts; Jason Boke Wright, Concord, Massachusetts; Serena Nicole Dollive, Waltham, Massachusetts; James Anthony McSwiggen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jaime Michelle Prout, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Danielle Lauren Sookiasian, Quincy, Massachusetts, for ”Adeno-associated virus compositions for restoring PAH gene function and methods of use thereof.”

***

Materials and Methods for Creating Strains of

XYLOGENICS, INC., Indianapolis, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12203111 B2, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by six inventors Mark Goebl, Indianapolis, Indiana; Joshua Heyen, Brownsburg, Indiana; Nadaraj Palaniappan, Carmel, Indiana; Ross Cocklin, Keene, New Hampshire; Kathryn Houin, Lebanon, Indiana; and Matthew Kelker, Zionsville, Indiana, for “Materials and methods for creating strains of .”

***

Backplane Footprint for High Speed, High Density Electrical Connectors

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12207395 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2023) developed by Marc Robert Charbonneau, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Jose Ricardo Paniagua, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for ”Backplane footprint for high speed, high density electrical connectors.”

***

Camera System Using Stabilizing Gimbal

GOPRO, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12203592 B2, initially filed Oct. 24, 2022) developed by seven inventors Noriaki Saika, Foster City, California; Ryan Harrison, Walpole, New Hampshire; Joshua Todd Druker, Redwood City, California; Himay Rashmikant Shukla, San Mateo, California; Nenad Uzunovic, San Mateo, California; Edward Gordon Russell, San Francisco, California; and Gary Fong, Cupertino, California, for “Camera system using stabilizing gimbal.”

***

Monolithic Pin and Schottky Diode Integrated Circuits

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC., Lowell, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12206031 B2, initially filed June 9, 2022) developed by Belinda Simone Edmee Piernas, Mason, New Hampshire, and David Russell Hoag, Walpole, Massachusetts, for “Monolithic pin and Schottky diode integrated circuits.”