If LIDAR can “see” objects in front of your car, can they do it in space?

Laconia Daily sun has a story about a Gilford company called Rogue that is developing LIDAR-based systems for orbiting satellites to identify objects in space . The full story is here.

It’s part of the company’s effort to develop autonomous orbiting robots that I have written about previously. It’s a surprising sort of R&D firm to be located in a town next to Lake Winnipesaukee that’s better known for tourism and rich second homes,:

“People ask why aren’t we in Colorado or Texas or Florida or California, where the space industry is more predominant,” he said in a Friday interview from California, where he was awaiting Saturday’s launch of Barry-1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base.