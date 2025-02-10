No UFO study commission for NH

A bill “establishing a commission to solicit reports and testimony regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena within NH skies and territory” – call it the Barney and Betty Hill Bill – has been killed by the Science, Technology and Energy committee of the NH House of Representatives in a unanimous vote.

Not because studying UFO reports would be a huge pointless time-suck but because it “did not receive an introduction from a sponsor or surrogate, had no testimony, provided no information, had no backers.”

There are so very many bills in the NH legislature that I’m sure they jumped at an excuse to quickly toss this one.