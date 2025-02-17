NH patents through Feb. 16

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 16.

***

Medical Treatment Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses Using a Plurality of Fluid Lines

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220511 B2, initially filed May 5, 2023) developed by Adnan Suljevic, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Daniel Scott Karol, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Medical treatment systems, methods, and apparatuses using a plurality of fluid lines.”

***

Mobility Device Seat

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220362 B2, initially filed Dec. 6, 2023) developed by six inventors Matthew A. Norris, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Trevor A. Conway, Manchester, New Hampshire; Paul R. Curtin, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Dale B. McGrath, Manchester, New Hampshire; Zachary E. Cranfield, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device seat.”

***

Method and Apparatus for Transmitting Data

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12224887 B1, initially filed Oct. 31, 2023) developed by Ahmad Nour Halawani, Heidelberg, Germany, and Emil Pavlov, Heidelberg, Germany, for “Method and apparatus for transmitting data.”

***

Blood Treatment Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220507 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2024) developed by seven inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire; Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire; Jonathan P. Rosse, Amherst, New Hampshire; Catharine N. Flynn, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Brian K. Yee, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Blood treatment systems and methods.”

***

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Producing and Packaging Fluids

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12221364 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by nine inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Hans Erik Johnson, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Thaddeus Joseph Hughes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Michael J. Haynes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Margaret Bayne Bradley, Manchester, New Hampshire; Robert Houston Lawler, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire; Gregory Hurley, Windham, New Hampshire; Keller Waldron, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jeremy Shane Dube, Alton Bay, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for producing and packaging fluids.”

***

Interpolated Deterministic Gradient Adaptive Filter

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12224890 B1, initially filed Aug. 8, 2023) developed by Timothy M. Schaefer, Rochester, Minnesota, and David J. Couto, Pepperell, Massachusetts, for “Interpolated deterministic gradient adaptive filter.”

***

Altering the Intestinal Microbiome in Cystic Fibrosis

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220434 B2, initially filed May 19, 2022) developed by George A. O’Toole, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Juliette C. Madan, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Altering the intestinal microbiome in cystic fibrosis.”

***

System and Apparatus for Robotic Device and Methods of Using Thereof

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220328 B2, initially filed April 17, 2023) developed by six inventors Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire; Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire; Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire; Christopher M. Werner, San Jose, California; Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Ethan D. Stern, Mendon, Massachusetts, for “System and apparatus for robotic device and methods of using thereof.”

***

Coolant Distribution Unit and Control Methods

HOFFMAN ENCLOSURES INC., Anoka, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12225688 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2022) developed by Matthew R. Archibald, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Coolant distribution unit and control methods.”

***

Electret-Containing Filter Media

HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE COMPANY, East Walpole, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220659 B2, initially filed Oct. 23, 2020) developed by three inventors Sudheer Jinka, Nashua, New Hampshire; Bruce Smith, Copper Hill, Virginia; and Mark A. Gallimore, Floyd, Virginia, for “Electret-containing filter media.”

***

Systems and Methods for Optimizing Pick Rate

OCADO INNOVATION LIMITED, Hatfield, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12221281 B2, initially filed Feb. 8, 2021) developed by Jeff Kreis, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Alexa Mellon, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for optimizing pick rate.”

***

Technologies for Scaling Inter-Kernel Technologies for Accelerator Device Kernels

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12223371 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by four inventors Francesc Guim Bernat, Barcelona, Spain; Karthik Kumar, Chandler, Arizona; Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Mark D. Tetreault, Millbury, Massachusetts, for “Technologies for scaling inter-kernel technologies for accelerator device kernels.”

***

Extended Reality Headset Camera System for Computer Assisted Navigation in Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12225181 B2, initially filed Oct. 9, 2023) developed by four inventors Weston Healy, Durham, North Carolina; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts; and Keerthighaan Kanagasegar, Norristown, Pennsylvania, for “Extended reality headset camera system for computer assisted navigation in surgery.”

***

Load Switch Including Back-to-Back Connected Transistors

NUVOLTA TECHNOLOIGES (HEIFEI) CO., LTD., Hefei, China has been assigned a patent (No. US 12224740 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2021) developed by Jinbiao Huang, Nashua, New Hampshire, and John Lin, Carlsbad, California, for “Load switch including back-to-back connected transistors.”

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM FEB. 9 – FEB. 16

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

Multi-Phase Oscillators

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC., Dallas, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12224708 B2, initially filed July 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Bichoy Bahr, Allen, Texas; Michael Henderson Perrott, Nashua, New Hampshire; Baher Haroun, Allen, Texas; and Swaminathan Sankaran, Allen, Texas, for “Multi-phase oscillators.”

***

***

Calibration Garage for Automated Calibration of Depth Sensors in Mobile Robots

AMAZON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Seattle, Washington has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220813 B1, initially filed June 29, 2021) developed by nine inventors Dincer Bozkaya, Andover, Massachusetts; Sara Jean Woo, Andover, Massachusetts; William Joseph Klein, Londonderry, New Hampshire; Jing Ma, Salt Lake City, Utah; Gregory Cartagena, Boston, Massachusetts; Justin Croyle, Hampstead, New Hampshire; Gabriel Hebert, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Fahrudin Alagic, Lynn, Massachusetts; and Stephen A. Caldara, Falmouth, Massachusetts, for “Calibration garage for automated calibration of depth sensors in mobile robots.”

***

Bulk Melt-to-Make Pectin-Based Gummy Mix Precursor and Methods of Making and Using

M2M GUMMIES, LLC, Northampton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12219971 B2, initially filed Sept. 14, 2022) developed by Sarah C. Walker-McLaughlin, Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Siyue Gao, Amherst, Massachusetts, for “Bulk melt-to-make pectin-based gummy mix precursor and methods of making and using.”

***

Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Device Onboarding (FDO) Protocol Computing Device Hardware Attestation System

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12223097 B2, initially filed April 11, 2022) developed by four inventors Anurag Sharma, Cedar Park, Texas; Daniel E. Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire; Jason Matthew Young, Round Rock, Texas; and Muzhar S. Khokhar, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for “Fast identity online (FIDO) device onboarding (FDO) protocol computing device hardware attestation system.”

***

Data Center Cluster Performance Forecasting via a Data Center Monitoring and Management Operation

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12224923 B1, initially filed July 31, 2023) developed by seven inventors Fatemeh Azmandian, Raynham, Massachusetts; James Snyder, Rockledge, Florida; Matthew R. Cullen, Derry, New Hampshire; Sumeet Dhameja, North York, Canada; Deepak Krishna, Newcastle, Washington; Tsehsin Liu, Wellesley, Massachusetts; and Joachim N. Hansson, Monroe, Washington, for “Data center cluster performance forecasting via a data center monitoring and management operation.”

***

Wireless Communication System Within a Mechanical Room

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12221776 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2023) developed by Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts, for “Wireless communication system within a mechanical room.”

***

Robotic Vacuum Cleaning System

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220096 B2, initially filed Oct. 14, 2022) developed by four inventors Duane Leigh Gilbert, Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire; Faruk Halil Bursal, Lexington, Massachusetts; Richard Joseph Therrien, Duxbury, Massachusetts; and Russell Walter Morin, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “Robotic vacuum cleaning system.”

***

Teleprompter Systems and Related Methods

CORSAIR MEMORY, INC., Milpitas, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12225318 B1, initially filed Sept. 14, 2023) developed by Jeffrey Alan Stegner, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Teleprompter systems and related methods.”

***

Address Verification, Seed Splitting and Firmware Extension for Secure Cryptocurrency Key Backup, Restore, and Transaction Signing Platform Apparatuses, Methods and Systems

FMR LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12225127 B2, initially filed April 12, 2022) developed by Vladimir Tsitrin, Acton, Massachusetts, and Gang Cheng, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Address verification, seed splitting and firmware extension for secure cryptocurrency key backup, restore, and transaction signing platform apparatuses, methods and systems.”

***

Systems and Methods for Modular Radar Systems

RAYTHEON COMPANY, Arlington, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12222438 B1, initially filed Oct. 11, 2023) developed by nine inventors Derek P. Rocca, Stow, Massachusetts; Michael T. Borkowski, Amherst, New Hampshire; Thomas Lulsdorf, Wilmington, Massachusetts; Kenneth P. Walsh, Jr., Andover, Massachusetts; Christopher J. Yafrate, Belmont, Massachusetts; Michael P. Martinez, Grafton, Massachusetts; Erin K. Nolan, Montgomery, Vermont; Kassam K. Bellahrossi, Pelham, New Hampshire; and Bryan J. Cavener, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for modular radar systems.”

***

Electrical Connector Installation Tool

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12224543 B2, initially filed June 5, 2019) developed by Robert Michael Poirier, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector installation tool.”

***

***

Remote Examination Through Augmented Reality

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220201 B2, initially filed Jan. 13, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Remote examination through augmented reality.”

***

Remote Examination Through Augmented Reality

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12220202 B2, initially filed March 1, 2022) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “Remote examination through augmented reality.”

***

Systems and Methods for Transcript Processing

NASDAQ, INC., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12222983 B2, initially filed Jan. 5, 2022) developed by three inventors Christopher Avore, Shrewbury, New Jersey; Joseph McNeil, Warren, New Hampshire; and Christian Eckels, New York, New York, for “Systems and methods for transcript processing.”

***

Electrical Component Hanger

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1061228 S1, initially filed Jan. 30, 2023) developed by Joshua Martin Baynard, Columbia, South Carolina, and Greg Patrick Roccapriore, Bath, New Hampshire, for “Electrical component hanger.”