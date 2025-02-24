NH patents through Feb. 23

(Links to each patent can be found here, using the patent number or inventor’s name.)

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Feb. 23.

***

Shoe Having Features for Increased Flexibility

COLE HAAN LLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12225964 B2, initially filed March 16, 2020) developed by Jeffrey Mokos, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Shoe having features for increased flexibility.”

***

System and Method for Fabricating a Custom Face Mask

DESPREZ LLC, New London, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226959 B2, initially filed July 21, 2021) developed by four inventors Jonathan Schwartz, New York City, New York; Oliver Ortlieb, New York City, New York; Max Friefeld, New York City, New York; and Charlie Fenwick, New York City, New York, for “System and method for fabricating a custom face mask.”

***

Apparatus, System and Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12227325 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by three inventors Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; and Cory L. Adams, Pembroke, New Hampshire, for “Apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.”

***

Assessing Printer Quality by Evaluating Properties of Images Comprised of Multiple Frames

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12229946 B2, initially filed Jan. 3, 2024) developed by Hanan Yosefi, Ganei tikva, Israel, and Dani Barel, Herzlia, Israel, for “Assessing printer quality by evaluating properties of images comprised of multiple frames.”

***

Conveyor Idler Support Structure and Methods for Constructing the Same

NHI MECHANICAL MOTION, LLC, Claremont, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12227362 B1, initially filed Nov. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Kevin J. Guay, West Lebanon, New Hampshire; Alexander J. Moskalenko, Springfield, New Hampshire; and Zachary P. Kerin, White River Junction, Vermont, for “Conveyor idler support structure and methods for constructing the same.”

***

Freeze-Cast Magnetic Flake Composites

TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12230437 B2, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Bradley A. Reese, Boylston, Massachusetts; Ulrike G. K. Wegst, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Charles R. Sullivan, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Freeze-cast magnetic flake composites.”

***

Bifurcated Cannula Device

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226580 B2, initially filed June 27, 2023) developed by Jesse Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Bifurcated cannula device.”

***

Rigid Endoscope System

PSIP2 LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226076 B2, initially filed June 27, 2020) developed by Theodore R. Kucklick, Los Gatos, California, for “Rigid endoscope system.”

***

Automated Warehouse Order Picking

HUMMINGBIRD IP HOLDCO, LLC, Rye, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12227358 B1, initially filed May 3, 2024) developed by six inventors Nicholas Mitchell Saunders, Rye, New Hampshire; Bruce Edward Welty, Amherst, Massachusetts; David Scott Barrett, Needham, Massachusetts; Christopher Mark Griffin, Hampton, New Hampshire; Jonathan Davis Taylor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Aaron John Emerick, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, for “Automated warehouse order picking.”

***

Humidifier for Breathing Gas Heating and Humidification System

VAPOTHERM, INC., Exeter, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226585 B2, initially filed July 15, 2020) developed by seven inventors Felino V. Cortez, Jr., Bowie, Maryland; Owen S. Bamford, Linthicum, Maryland; William F. Niland, Arnold, Maryland; George McGarrity, Centreville, Maryland; Carl Buyer, Denton, Maryland; Kenneth Miller, Costa Mesa, California; and Peter Boyd, Charlottesville, Virginia, for “Humidifier for breathing gas heating and humidification system.”

***

Central Network Controller for Weapon Accessory Devices

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12228376 B2, initially filed Oct. 19, 2023) developed by three inventors James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Elliott S. Turner, Newmarket, New Hampshire; and Mathew A. Reichl, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for “Central network controller for weapon accessory devices.”

***

Magnetic Sensor Element and Device Having Improved Accuracy Under High Magnetic Fields

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12228620 B2, initially filed May 10, 2021) developed by three inventors Andrey Timopheev, Vif, France; Jeffrey Childress, San Jose, California; and Nikita Strelkov, Meylan, France, for “Magnetic sensor element and device having improved accuracy under high magnetic fields.”

***

Tapered Structure Construction

KEYSTONE TOWER SYSTEMS, INC., Denver, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226813 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by four inventors Eric D. Smith, Boulder, Colorado; Rosalind K. Takata, Denver, Colorado; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; and Samir A. Nayfeh, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for “Tapered structure construction.”

***

Managing Locks in a Transactional Cache

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12229053 B1, initially filed July 28, 2023) developed by three inventors Jason Raff, Bedford, New Hampshire; Vikram Prabhakar, Apex, North Carolina; and Socheavy Heng, Framingham, Massachusetts, for “Managing locks in a transactional cache.”

***

Flow Balancing Devices, Methods, and Systems

NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226557 B2, initially filed Nov. 14, 2023) developed by thirteen inventors Jeffrey H. Burbank, Manchester, Massachusetts; Dennis M. Treu, Castle Rock, Colorado; Daniel Joseph Rubery, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire; Scott W. Newell, Ipswich, Massachusetts; James M. Brugger, Newburyport, Massachusetts; William J. Schnell, Libertyville, Illinois; William K. Weigel, Portland, Maine; Steven A. White, Hudson, Massachusetts; Mark T. Wyeth, Andover, Massachusetts; Jerome James, Vestavia, Alabama; David Desouza, Essex, Massachusetts; Joseph E. Turk, Jr., North Andover, Massachusetts; and Garrett Casey, Methuen, Massachusetts, for “Flow balancing devices, methods, and systems.”

***

Systems, Devices, and Methods for Performing Trans-Abdominal Fetal Oximetry and/or Trans-Abdominal Fetal Pulse Oximetry Using Independent Component Analysis

RAYDIANT OXIMETRY, INC., San Ramon, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226209 B2, initially filed March 5, 2024) developed by four inventors Neil Padharia Ray, Sacramento, California; Mark Andrew Rosen, Piedmont, California; Adam Jacobs, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Kenneth Holt, Cacadero, California, for “Systems, devices, and methods for performing trans-abdominal fetal oximetry and/or trans-abdominal fetal pulse oximetry using independent component analysis.”

***

Surgeon Head-Mounted Display Apparatuses

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12229906 B2, initially filed June 26, 2023) developed by eleven inventors Kenneth Milton Jones, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts; John Popoolapade, Arlington, Virginia; Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire; Thierry Lemoine, St. Germain du Corbeis, France; Christian Jutteau, Orgeval, France; Christophe Bruzy, Cergy, France; Yannick James, Cergy, France; Joachim Laguarda, Cergy, France; Dong-Mei Pei Xing, Cergy, France; Sebastien Gorges, St. Jean de Moirans, France; and Paul Michael Yarin, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Surgeon head-mounted display apparatuses.”

***

Sterile Drape for Robotic Drive

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS ENDOVASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC., Newton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226180 B2, initially filed Jan. 10, 2024) developed by four inventors Jason Cope, Natick, Massachusetts; Peter Falb, Hingham, Massachusetts; Bruno Piazzarolo, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Wayne Boucher, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Sterile drape for robotic drive.”

***

Implant Injector Device

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226341 B2, initially filed March 24, 2022) developed by three inventors Peter Jarrett, Burlington, Massachusetts; Erik Wong, Newton, Massachusetts; and Eric Dickinson, Amherst, New Hampshire, for “Implant injector device.”

***

Systems and Methods for Protecting Information Handling Systems Using a Ransomware Protection Storage Device

DELL PRODUCTS, L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12229266 B2, initially filed Oct. 28, 2022) developed by three inventors Wai Chuen Yim, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Walter O’Brien, III, Westboro, Massachusetts; and Ali Aiouaz, Bee Cave, Texas, for “Systems and methods for protecting information handling systems using a ransomware protection storage device.”

***

System for Social Versioning

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, Armonk, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12229725 B2, initially filed June 12, 2018) developed by four inventors Paul R. Bastide, Boxford, Massachusetts; Lin Sun, Cary, North Carolina; Liam S. Harpur, Dublin, Ireland; and Matthew E. Broomhall, Goffstown, New Hampshire, for “System for social versioning.”

***

Chest Compression Devices for Augmented CPR

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226365 B2, initially filed March 11, 2021) developed by four inventors Annemarie E Silver, Bedford, Massachusetts; Guy R Johnson, Wilton, New Hampshire; Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Ulrich R Herken, Medford, Massachusetts, for “Chest compression devices for augmented CPR.”

***

Handle of a Central Controller

CAREFUSION 303, INC., San Diego, Canada has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1063078 S1, initially filed May 9, 2022) developed by six inventors Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Gregory T. Hulan, Poway, California; Philip T. Pupa, San Diego, California; Christopher J. Murray, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Edward G. Mitchell, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for “Handle of a central controller.”

***

Devices, Systems and Methods Using a Common Frame of Reference to Provide a Consistent Magnetic Field Orientation for Magnetic Coupling

CASCODIUM LLC, Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12231189 B2, initially filed May 7, 2021) developed by Patrick J. Cobler, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Scott A. Rhodes, North Andover, Massachusetts, for “Devices, systems and methods using a common frame of reference to provide a consistent magnetic field orientation for magnetic coupling.”

***

Home Power Distribution With Multiphase Bridging

HYPERX LOGIC, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232221 B2, initially filed May 8, 2023) developed by four inventors Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas; Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire; Michael B. Solka, Austin, Texas; and Yama Yasha, Taipei, Taiwan, for “Home power distribution with multiphase bridging.”

***

Pipette Tip Rack System

INTEGRA BIOSCIENCES AG, Zizers, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226779 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2023) developed by George K. Bonnoitt, Jr., Amherst, New Hampshire, and Christopher LaCroix, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Pipette tip rack system.”

***

System, Method and Apparatus for Electrically Actuated Pedal for an Exercise or Rehabilitation Machine

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226671 B2, initially filed Jan. 2, 2023) developed by three inventors S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Daniel Lipszyc, Glasgow, Montana; and Jeff Cote, Woodbury, Connecticut, for “System, method and apparatus for electrically actuated pedal for an exercise or rehabilitation machine.”

***

Automated Multi-Node Network Performance Testing

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION, Chicago, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12231323 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2021) developed by nine inventors David Scott Parmer, South Elgin, Illinois; Margaret Elizabeth Dawson, Glen Ellyn, Illinois; William James Maniates, Oswego, Illinois; Kurt Holen Johnson, Barrington, Illinois; Prakash Suman, Hudson, New Hampshire; Andrew Scot Spear, Aurora, Illinois; Robert Ronald Jakubek, Barrington, Illinois; Narothum Saxena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; and Michael S. Irizarry, Barrington Hills, Illinois, for “Automated multi-node network performance testing.”

***

Intravascular Imaging and Guide Catheter Detection Methods and Systems

LIGHTLAB IMAGING, INC., Westford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12226256 B2, initially filed Oct. 5, 2023) developed by three inventors James G. Peterson, Yarmouth, Maine; Christopher E. Griffin, Wilton, New Hampshire; and Sonal Ambwani, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for ”Intravascular imaging and guide catheter detection methods and systems.”

***

Systems and Methods for Device Specification Design and Verification by Error Vector Magnitude Prediction

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12231094 B2, initially filed Dec. 1, 2021) developed by four inventors Tero Ranta, San Diego, California; Marc Facchini, San Diego, California; Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire; and Allen Groenke, San Diego, California, for “Systems and methods for device specification design and verification by error vector magnitude prediction.”

***

System and Method for Precision Inking of Micro-Optic Recesses

CRANE & CO., INC., Dalton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12227020 B2, initially filed April 22, 2022) developed by Paul F. Cote, Barnstead, New Hampshire, for “System and method for precision inking of micro-optic recesses.”

***

System and Method Using a Large Language Model (LLM) and/or Regular Expressions for Feature Extractions From Unstructured or Semi-Structured Data to Generate Ontological Graph

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12231456 B2, initially filed July 28, 2023) developed by three inventors Andrew Zawadowskiy, Hollis, New Hampshire; Oleg Bessonov, San Jose, California; and Vincent Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “System and method using a large language model (LLM) and/or regular expressions for feature extractions from unstructured or semi-structured data to generate ontological graph.”

***

Variable Diameter Bioreactors

LONZA LTD, Visp, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12227723 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael Mietzner, Fremont, New Hampshire; Rajesh Beri, Westford, Massachusetts; and Edward Gunderson, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Variable diameter bioreactors.”

***

Workload-Aware Data Placement Advisor for OLAP Database Systems

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12229135 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by six inventors Urvashi Oswal, Fremont, California; Jian Wen, Hollis, New Hampshire; Farhan Tauheed, Zurich, Switzerland; Onur Kocberber, Thalwil, Switzerland; Seema Sundara, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Nipun Agarwal, Saratoga, California, for “Workload-aware data placement advisor for OLAP database systems.”

***

System and Method for Simultaneous High-Sensitivity Measurement of Methane and Ethane via Laser Absorption Spectroscopy in an Open-Air Configuration

HEATH CONSULTANTS INC., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12228501 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2022) developed by four inventors Michael B. Frish, Medford, Massachusetts; Shin-Juh Chen, Arlington, Massachusetts; Nicholas F. Aubut, Raymond, New Hampshire; and Richard T. Wainner, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “System and method for simultaneous high-sensitivity measurement of methane and ethane via laser absorption spectroscopy in an open-air configuration.”

***

Errand Service Associated With Ride Request

MOTIONAL AD LLC, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12228412 B2, initially filed Aug. 1, 2022) developed by three inventors Kevin C. Gall, Newmarket, New Hampshire; Bence Cserna, East Boston, Massachusetts; and Alexander Brown, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Errand service associated with ride request.”