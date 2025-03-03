NH patents through March 2

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through March 2.

***

Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems and Methods

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233235 B2, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.”

***

Smart Store Communication Interface (SSCI) Compatible Squib Design

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12235061 B1, initially filed Aug. 3, 2023) developed by Christopher E. Kohl, Austin, Texas, for “Smart store communication interface (SSCI) compatible squib design.”

***

Adhesive and Peripheral Systems and Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233236 B2, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by five inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire; and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.”

***

System, Method and Apparatus for Orientation Control

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232887 B2, initially filed May 11, 2023) developed by Dirk Albertus van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, and Thomas A. Doyon, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System, method and apparatus for orientation control.”

***

Grenade Launcher With Integral Fire Control System

WILCOX INDUSTRIES CORP., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12235074 B2, initially filed May 18, 2023) developed by James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Grenade launcher with integral fire control system.”

***

Toolless Suppressor Mount

SIG SAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12235062 B2, initially filed June 20, 2023) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, for ”Toolless suppressor mount.”

***

Wedge Cable Connector

BURNDY, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12237634 B2, initially filed July 24, 2023) developed by three inventors Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey; and Michael Bucciero, Pennsauken, New Jersey, for “Wedge cable connector.”

***

Pointing Scheduler for a Pointable Device

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12238698 B2, initially filed March 29, 2022) developed by three inventors Patrick D. Fitzgerald, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Zachary C. Long, Redmond, Washington; and David P. Kelly, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Pointing scheduler for a pointable device.”

***

Methods, Systems, and Computer Program Products for Optimizing a Predictive Model for Mobile Network Communications Based on Historical Context Information

SIGNAL DECODE, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12238535 B2, initially filed Aug. 16, 2021) developed by three inventors Joseph Farkas, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Brandon Hombs, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Barry West, Temple, New Hampshire, for “Methods, systems, and computer program products for optimizing a predictive model for mobile network communications based on historical context information.”

***

Resistively Loaded Tightly Coupled Dipole Array Additively Manufactured Modular Aperture

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12237573 B2, initially filed Feb. 17, 2023) developed by Alexander D. Johnson, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Resistively loaded tightly coupled dipole array additively manufactured modular aperture.”

***

Navigation System With Embedded Software Defined Radio

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12235367 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2022) developed by four inventors John E. Acheson, Anamosa, Iowa; Michael N. Kloos, Atkins, Iowa; Nathaniel L. James, Marion, Iowa; and Mitchell Dennis, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for “Navigation system with embedded software defined radio.”

***

System, Method, and Apparatus for Monitoring, Regulating, or Controlling Fluid Flow

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233233 B2, initially filed Feb. 6, 2023) developed by six inventors Bob D. Peret, Bedford, New Hampshire; Brian H. Yoo, Arlington, Massachusetts; Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire; Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for monitoring, regulating, or controlling fluid flow.”

***

Fluid Dispensing Systems and Methods

KRAUS USA PLUMBING LLC, Port Washington, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12234139 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2023) developed by Serhiy Torak, Brooklyn, New York, and Todd Alexander, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Fluid dispensing systems and methods.”

***

CMC BOAS With Overlapping Seals

RTX CORPORATION, Farmington, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12234735 B1, initially filed Jan. 31, 2024) developed by three inventors Joseph Micucci, Scarbourough, Maine; Daniel S. Rogers, Lyman, Maine; and Morely S. Sherman, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for ”CMC BOAS with overlapping seals.”

***

Secure Communication System

APPLIED INVENTION, LLC, Burbank, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12238104 B2, initially filed July 22, 2022) developed by six inventors W. Daniel Hillis, Rindge, New Hampshire; David C. Douglas, Concord, Massachusetts; Mathias Kolehmainen, Louisville, Kentucky; Steven Willis, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Frank Kastenholz, Medford, Massachusetts; and Michael Dubno, New York, New York, for “Secure communication system.”

***

Assembly and Joining Table, Systems and Methods for Automated Operations of the Same

PROCESSCHAMP, LLC, Columbus, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233486 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2024) developed by George Ghanem, Columbus, Ohio, and Ron Brown, Wilmot, New Hampshire, for “Assembly and joining table, systems and methods for automated operations of the same.”

***

Instrument Holder

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232911 B2, initially filed Sept. 8, 2021) developed by four inventors Gary Kappel, Acton, Massachusetts; Barry Weitzner, Acton, Massachusetts; Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island; and Erin Daly, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Instrument holder.”

***

Reinforced Food Grade Belts and Manufacturing Method

GATES CORPORATION, Denver, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12234097 B2, initially filed March 18, 2021) developed by Mark William Scharr, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Gerhard Hans Fickenwirth, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Reinforced food grade belts and manufacturing method.”

***

Medical Device Leak Sensing Devices, Methods, and Systems

NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC., Lawrence, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233191 B2, initially filed July 5, 2023) developed by four inventors Jeffrey H. Burbank, Manchester, Massachusetts; Dennis M. Treu, Castle Rock, Colorado; James M. Brugger, Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Daniel Joseph Rubery, Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Medical device leak sensing devices, methods, and systems.”

***

Protective Headgear

CASCADE MAVERIK LACROSSE, LLC, Liverpool, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232556 B2, initially filed Sept. 22, 2021) developed by four inventors Jesse Newman, Liverpool, New York; Nicholas Colville, Syracuse, New York; David Winthrop Fream, Newfields, New Hampshire; and Stephen Moore, Liverpool, New York, for “Protective headgear.”

***

Stack of Electric Batteries Including Series of Fluidly Connected Unit Cells

FORM ENERGY, INC., Somerville, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12237548 B2, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by fifteen inventors Mitchell Terrance Westwood, Boston, Massachusetts; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; William Henry Woodford, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Yet-Ming Chiang, Weston, Massachusetts; Ian Salmon McKay, Seattle, Washington; Mateo Cristian Jaramillo, San Francisco, California; Eric Weber, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Jarrod David Milshtein, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Liang Su, Medfield, Massachusetts; Rupak Chakraborty, Brookline, Massachusetts; Rachel Elizabeth Mumma, Somerville, Massachusetts; Marc-Antoni Goulet, Somerville, Massachusetts; Brian Beggan, Boston, Massachusetts; Marco Ferrara, Boston, Massachusetts; and Theodore Alan Wiley, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Stack of electric batteries including series of fluidly connected unit cells.”

***

N-Alkylation of Acridans

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS INC., Tarrytown, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12234209 B2, initially filed Nov. 15, 2021) developed by Anand Natrajan, Manchester, New Hampshire, for ”N-alkylation of acridans.”

***

Bioabsorbable Textiles and Methods for Joint Function Restoration

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232964 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2021) developed by ten inventors Stefano Agnello, Grotte, Italy; Edward Ahn, Dover, Massachusetts; Matteo Centola, Padua, Italy; Steven W. Ek, Bolton, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Kennedy, Hudson, New Hampshire; Matthew M. Mannarino, Burlington, Massachusetts; Elvira Marchetto, Abano Terme, Italy; Sonali Puri, Ashland, Massachusetts; Robert Richard, Wakefield, Rhode Island; and Sara Simoncioni, Senigallia, Italy, for ”Bioabsorbable textiles and methods for joint function restoration.”

***

DC-DC Transformer With Inductor for the Facilitation of Adiabatic Inter-Capacitor Charge Transport

PSEMI CORPORATION, San Diego, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12237765 B2, initially filed April 3, 2023) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “DC-DC transformer with inductor for the facilitation of adiabatic inter-capacitor charge transport.”

***

High Resolution Wide Range Pressure Sensor

DIGITAL PORPOISE, LLC, Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12235008 B2, initially filed Nov. 23, 2021) developed by Jason Wilfred Clark, Milford, New Hampshire, for “High resolution wide range pressure sensor.”

***

Photoresist Topcoat Compositions and Methods of Processing Photoresist Compositions

DUPONT ELECTRONIC MATERIALS INTERNATIONAL, LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12234369 B2, initially filed Dec. 17, 2018) developed by seven inventors Irvinder Kaur, Northborough, Massachusetts; Chunyi Wu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Joshua A. Kaitz, Watertown, Massachusetts; Mingqi Li, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Doris Kang, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; Xisen Hou, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Cong Liu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for ”Photoresist topcoat compositions and methods of processing photoresist compositions.”

***

Extended Reality Systems With Three-Dimensional Visualizations of Medical Image Scan Slices

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232820 B2, initially filed Dec. 2, 2021) developed by Isaac Dulin, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Tom Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Extended reality systems with three-dimensional visualizations of medical image scan slices.”

***

Assembly and Joining Table With Weld Splatter Protection Features, Systems and Methods for Automated Operations of the Same

PROCESSCHAMP, LLC, Columbus, Ohio has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233485 B2, initially filed March 15, 2023) developed by George Ghanem, Columbus, Ohio, and Ron Brown, Wilmot, New Hampshire, for “Assembly and joining table with weld splatter protection features, systems and methods for automated operations of the same.”

***

Control Information for a Wirelessly-Transmitted Data Stream

HYPERX LOGIC, INC., Austin, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12238356 B2, initially filed April 25, 2023) developed by four inventors Colleen J. McGinn, Austin, Texas; Kevin A. Shelby, Austin, Texas; Peter J. Nysen, San Jose, California; and Michael B. Doerr, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Control information for a wirelessly-transmitted data stream.”

***

Content Presentation in Head Worn Computing

MENTOR ACQUISITION ONE, LLC, Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12232688 B2, initially filed June 13, 2023) developed by John N. Border, Eaton, New Hampshire, for “Content presentation in head worn computing.”

***

Methods and Apparatus for Recovering Network Association Information

LUMINE GROUP US HOLDCO INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12238193 B2, initially filed July 21, 2023) developed by four inventors Shane Hooker, Milford, New Hampshire; Bin Mo, Acton, Massachusetts; Jacob Eipe, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Gaurav Paliwal, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Methods and apparatus for recovering network association information.”

***

Hydrogel Formulations and Methods and Devices for Administration of the Same

PYKUS THERAPEUTICS, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233157 B1, initially filed July 24, 2024) developed by four inventors Tomasz Pawel Stryjewski, Somerville, Massachusetts; James Anthony Stefater, III, Boston, Massachusetts; Laurence A. Roth, Windham, New Hampshire; and Kelsey-Ann Leslie, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”Hydrogel formulations and methods and devices for administration of the same.”

***

Automated External Defibrillator and Power Supply Adapted for Non-Clinical Use

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12233275 B2, initially filed Feb. 15, 2022) developed by seven inventors Kenneth R. Alleca, Billerica, Massachusetts; Melissa M. Dascoli, Wakefield, Massachusetts; Timothy F. Stever, Lowell, Massachusetts; Charles Sawyer, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Mohamed Abdelaziz, Nashua, New Hampshire; Christine O’Toole, West Roxbury, Massachusetts; and Elijah White, Wellesley, Massachusetts, for “Automated external defibrillator and power supply adapted for non-clinical use.”

***

Die Bonding System With Heated Automatic Collet Changer

MRSI SYSTEMS, LLC, Tewksbury, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12237202 B2, initially filed March 18, 2020) developed by Nicholas Samuel Celia, Jr., Avon, Massachusetts, and Cyriac Devasia, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Die bonding system with heated automatic collet changer.”

***

Determining Hydrocarbon Resource Characteristics via Mud Logging

SCHLUMBERGER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Sugar Land, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12234724 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2020) developed by five inventors Shahnawaz Hossain Molla, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Maneesh Pisharat, Aberdeen, United Kingdom; Yujian Wu, Dove, New Hampshire; Farshid Mostowfi, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Oscar Eduardo Torres Jaimes, Houston, Texas, for “Determining hydrocarbon resource characteristics via mud logging.”