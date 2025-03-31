NH patents in all of March

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from march 1 through March 31.

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064569S1, initially filed June 10, 2024) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Boulder, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Denver, Colorado, for “Sock.”

Navigation Device

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064864S1, initially filed May 23, 2023) developed by eight inventors Kenneth P. Cogan, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; James K. Weighton, Central City, Iowa; Van Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; KarlinStutzman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; JimmeyC. Stultz, Virginia Beach, Virginia; David Smith, Seattle, Washington; Matt McElvogue, Vashon, Washington; and Warren Schramm, Seattle, Washington, for “Navigation device.”

Sole for Footwear

COLE HAANLLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064544S1, initially filed Feb. 16, 2021) developed by Aubert Shepherd, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Jonathan Fontaine, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Sole for footwear.”

Data System With Information Provenance

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244726 B2, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by Taylor Hardin, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and David Kotz, Lyme, New Hampshire, for “Data system with information provenance.”

Mobility Device

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240440 B2, initially filed Sept. 12, 2023) developed by six inventors Susan D. Dastous, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Daniel F. Pawlowski, Raymond, New Hampshire; Alexander D. Streeter, Concord, New Hampshire; Elizabeth Rousseau, Epsom, New Hampshire; David J. Meehan, Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Tania M. F. Zirn, Chester, New Hampshire, for “Mobility device.”

Common Mode Transient Suppression

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244277 B2, initially filed March 4, 2022) developed by three inventors Bruno Luis Uberti, CiudadAutonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina; Juan Guido SalayaVelazquez, CiudadAutonoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for “Common mode transient suppression.”

Footwear Upper

COLE HAANLLC, Greenland, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064547S1, initially filed Feb. 18, 2021) developed by Jonathan Fontaine, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Laura Greelish, Greenland, New Hampshire, for “Footwear upper.”

Thermocompression Bonding Using Metastable Gas Atoms

SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245379 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for ”Thermocompression bonding using metastable gas atoms.”

Hand-Held Stereovision System for Image Updating in Surgery

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239494 B1, initially filed Aug. 5, 2022) developed by four inventors Keith D. Paulsen, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Xiaoyao Fan, Hanover, New Hampshire; SongbaiJi, Hanover, New Hampshire; and SohailK. Mirza, Fairfax, Virginia, for “Hand-held stereovision system for image updating in surgery.”

Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Nickel-Based Contacting Metal

SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245381 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for ”Thermocompression bonding with passivated nickel-based contacting metal.”

Compression of Channel Estimates

PARALLEL WIRELESS, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244377 B2, initially filed Feb. 21, 2023) developed by PraneetChivate, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Juwendo Denis, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Compression of channel estimates.”

Swirl Control Through Electrode Geometry

HYPERTHERM, INC., Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245354 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by six inventors FarazMehdi, Hanover, New Hampshire; YuZhang, Hanover, New Hampshire; Steven Moody, Hanover, New Hampshire; Brenda Melius, Hanover, New Hampshire; Jesse Roberts, Hanover, New Hampshire; and David J. Cook, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Swirl control through electrode geometry.”

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1064568S1, initially filed Jan. 4, 2024) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Boulder, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Lafayette, Colorado, for “Sock.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Producing and Packaging Fluids

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239607 B2, initially filed April 12, 2024) developed by five inventors Ryan P. Wood, Bedford, New Hampshire; Michael J. Haynes, Manchester, New Hampshire; Hans Erik Johnson, Salem, New Hampshire; Thaddeus Joseph Hughes, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Robert Houston Lawler, Jr., Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for producing and packaging fluids.”

Thermocompression Bonding With Passivated Copper-Based Contacting Metal

SET NORTH AMERICA, LLC, Chester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245380 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for ”Thermocompression bonding with passivated copper-based contacting metal.”

Double-Diffused Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Transistor Including a Recessed Dielectric

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, LLC, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249646 B2, initially filed March 15, 2022) developed by four inventors Thomas S. Chung, Kissimmee, Florida; Chung C. Kuo, Manchester, New Hampshire; Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida; and SundarChetlur, Frisco, Texas, for “Double-diffused metal-oxide-semiconductor transistor including a recessed dielectric.”

Single Pass Inkjet Printer for Z-Fold (Fanfold) Materials

ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING, INC., Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246533 B2, initially filed March 22, 2023) developed by Juan Escudero Gonzalez, Almazora, Spain, and Elizabeth Logue, Scituate, Massachusetts, for “Single pass inkjet printer for Z-fold (fanfold) materials.”

Method for C. Bot Prevention in Low Acid Beverages

KERFLUMMOX HOLDINGS, LLC, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245620 B2, initially filed Sept. 1, 2023) developed by Janice Benson, Etna, New Hampshire, and OussamaSabky, Dedham, Massachusetts, for “Method for C. bot prevention in low acid beverages.”

Reflex Sight Having Emitter Array

SIGSAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247808 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2022) developed by John P. Nichols, Tigard, Oregon, and Jason Clark, Beaverton, Oregon, for “Reflex sight having emitter array.”

System and Method for Providing a Rapid Virtual Diagnostic Companion for Use in Diagnosis of Cancer and Related Conditions Using Immunohistochemistry Based Upon a Neural Network

DARTMOUTH-HITCHCOCK CLINIC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249063 B1, initially filed Oct. 16, 2020) developed by Christopher R. Jackson, White River Junction, Vermont, and Louis J. Vaickus, Etna, New Hampshire, for “System and method for providing a rapid virtual diagnostic companion for use in diagnosis of cancer and related conditions using immunohistochemistry based upon a neural network.”

Powered Saw Including Dust Capture Apparatus

PERFECT TRACOPCO, LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246470 B2, initially filed Feb. 11, 2023) developed by John Merck, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Reginald A. Ronzello, Sr., Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Powered saw including dust capture apparatus.”

Reflex Sight Having Modular Hood

SIGSAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247807 B2, initially filed Oct. 3, 2023) developed by Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, and Drew Essig, Portland, Oregon, for “Reflex sight having modular hood.”

Filter Cartridge

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066630S1, initially filed Nov. 20, 2023) developed by Kurt Michael Maw, Salem, Massachusetts, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire, for “Filter cartridge.”

System, Method, and Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250261 B2, initially filed April 1, 2022) developed by three inventors John J. Biasi, Lancaster, Massachusetts; Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire; and David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for electronic patient care.”

Electro-Optical Infrared (EOIR) Sensor Interface and Processing on a Programmable Real Time Unit (PRU)

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253341 B1, initially filed Aug. 30, 2023) developed by Connor Minguy, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Electro-optical infrared (EOIR) sensor interface and processing on a programmable real time unit (PRU).”

Medical Pump

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12251532 B2, initially filed July 21, 2023) developed by seven inventors Michael J. Baier, Dunbarton, New Hampshire; David Blumberg, Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire; Hugh J. Boddington, Concord, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Paul G. Girouard, Allenstown, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; and David C. Nivens, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Medical pump.”

Sock

TBL LICENSING LLC, Stratham, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066900S1, initially filed Jan. 4, 2024) developed by four inventors Sue Jesch, Denver, Colorado; Anne Wiper, Boulder, Colorado; John Ramsey, Denver, Colorado; and Laura Marano-Heins, Lafayette, Colorado, for “Sock.”

Cavity Enhanced Coupling Laser for Increased Atomic Receiver Sensitivity

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253553 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2023) developed by ZakaryN. Burkley, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Craig C. Price, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Cavity enhanced coupling laser for increased atomic receiver sensitivity.”

Methods and Systems for Efficient Encrypted SNI Filtering for Cybersecurity Applications

CENTRIPETAL NETWORKS, LLC, Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12255871 B2, initially filed Nov. 13, 2023) developed by three inventors Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire; Vincent Mutolo, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “Methods and systems for efficient encrypted SNI filtering for cybersecurity applications.”

DSP Eco System Scalable With Obfuscation

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253964 B2, initially filed June 16, 2022) developed by six inventors David D. Moser, Haymarket, Virginia; Daniel L. Stanley, Warrenton, Virginia; Tate J. Keegan, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Sheldon L. Grass, Chester, New Hampshire; Joshua C. Schabel, Apex, North Carolina; and Christopher N. Peters, Nashua, New Hampshire, for ”DSP eco system scalable with obfuscation.”

Digital Reticle System

SIGSAUER, INC., Newington, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253332 B2, initially filed June 23, 2023) developed by four inventors Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon; Gregory Scott Smith, Canton, Georgia; Richard Bradley Brumfield, Athens, Alabama; and Joseph Fruechtel, Portland, Oregon, for “Digital reticle system.”

Gear

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1067292S1, initially filed Sept. 2, 2021) developed by three inventors Daniel S. Karol, Manchester, New Hampshire; William D. Hunt, Evanston, Illinois; and Jason M. Overson, Manchester, New Hampshire, for “Gear.”

Impulse Cartridge Cup for Smart Stores Communication Interface Squib With Electronics

BAE SYSTEMS INFORMATION AND ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INTEGRATION INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253342 B1, initially filed Aug. 3, 2023) developed by Jeffrey A. Gensler, Austin, Texas, and Christopher E. Kohl, Austin, Texas, for “Impulse cartridge cup for smart stores communication interface squib with electronics.”

Inflatable Structure Deployment

LTAG SYSTEMS LLC, Bow, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12252230 B1, initially filed July 5, 2023) developed by Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Inflatable structure deployment.”

Interferometric Measurement System Using Time-Correlated Photons

QUBIT MOVING AND STORAGE, LLC, Franconia, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253357 B2, initially filed March 9, 2024) developed by Gary Vacon, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, and Kristin A. Rauschenbach, Franconia, New Hampshire, for ”Interferometric measurement system using time-correlated photons.”

Annular Piston Pile Driver

DIG ENERGY, INC., Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12252987 B1, initially filed March 29, 2024) developed by Thomas Lipoma, Hopkinton, New Hampshire, and Thomas Michael Ikuss, III, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Annular piston pile driver.”

System and Method for Flexible Solar Tracker and Testing

FCX SOLAR LLC, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253868 B2, initially filed July 8, 2022) developed by Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for “System and method for flexible solar tracker and testing.”

Method and Apparatus to Measure Bone Hemodynamics and Discriminate Healthy From Diseased Bone, and Open Reduction Internal Fixation Implant With Integrated Optical Sensors

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257066 B2, initially filed Nov. 1, 2019) developed by four inventors Jonathan Thomas Elliott, Meriden, New Hampshire; Ida Leah Gitajn, Hanover, New Hampshire; ShudongJiang, Hanover, New Hampshire; and Brian Pogue, Hanover, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus to measure bone hemodynamics and discriminate healthy from diseased bone, and open reduction internal fixation implant with integrated optical sensors.”

Ice Dispenser

SERVO LLC, Alton Bay, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12259172 B1, initially filed Sept. 10, 2024) developed by Joseph G Puzzo, Alton Bay, New Hampshire, for “Ice dispenser.”

Disinfection Systems and Methods

SOCLEAN, INC., Peterborough, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257358 B2, initially filed July 22, 2024) developed by James Knight, Bedford, New Hampshire, for ”Disinfection systems and methods.”

Devices and Methods for Excluding the Left Atrial Appendage

CONFORMAL MEDICAL, INC., Nashua, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12256938 B2, initially filed Oct. 13, 2023) developed by seven inventors David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire; Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts; James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts; Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire; Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont; and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire, for “Devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.”

System and Method for Forming a Cavity in Soft Tissue and Bone

THE TRUSTEES OF DARTMOUTH COLLEGE, Hanover, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12256948 B1, initially filed July 5, 2019) developed by three inventors SohailK. Mirza, Fairfax, Virginia; Keith D. Paulsen, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Ryan J. Halter, Orford, New Hampshire, for “System and method for forming a cavity in soft tissue and bone.”

Polyclonal Mixtures of Antibodies, and Methods of Making and Using Them

ADIMAB, LLC, Lebanon, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12258679 B2, initially filed June 13, 2022) developed by three inventors Laura M. Walker, Lebanon, New Hampshire; Eric Krauland, Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Karl Dane Wittrup, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for ”Polyclonal mixtures of antibodies, and methods of making and using them.”

System, Method, and Apparatus for Clamping

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTERNSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12258988 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by six inventors Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire; Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire; Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire; Thomas A. Friedrich, Loudon, New Hampshire; Erik N. Sabin, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, for “System, method, and apparatus for clamping.”

Cable/Tube Sleeve and Snorkel

DEKA PRODUCTS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Manchester, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12259070 B2, initially filed Nov. 9, 2021) developed by Matthew White, Henniker, New Hampshire, and Zachary Kops, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Cable/tube sleeve and snorkel.”

Techniques for Empirical Mode Decomposition (EMD)-based Noise Estimation

THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, Durham, New Hampshire has been assigned a patent (No. US 12259416 B2, initially filed Oct. 29, 2021) developed by three inventors MahdiH. Al-Badrawi, Durham, New Hampshire; Nicholas J. Kirsch, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and BessamZ. Al-Jewad, Madbury, New Hampshire, for “Techniques for empirical mode decomposition (EMD)-based noise estimation.”

Alignment Cube Extension

An inventor from Nashua, New Hampshire, Michael McKenzie has been awarded a design patent (No. US D1064863S1, initially filed Nov. 4, 2021) for “Alignment cube extension.”

Unitary Medical Connector

NP MEDICAL INC., Clinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239812 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2022) developed by Todd Chelak, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Luis Maseda, Natick, Massachusetts, for “Unitary medical connector.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With an Animated Graphical User Interface

HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1065226S1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joshua A. King, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen or portion thereof with an animated graphical user interface.”

Optical Zoom in Additive Manufacturing

VULCANFORMS INC., Burlington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240055 B2, initially filed June 24, 2021) developed by three inventors Michael von Dadelszen, Merrimack, New Hampshire; RaghavAggarwal, Somerville, Massachusetts; and Hongqing Sun, Belmont, Massachusetts, for “Optical zoom in additive manufacturing.”

Polynucleotides Encoding Citrin for the Treatment of Citrullinemia Type 2

MODERNATX, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239742 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2021) developed by nine inventors Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts; Stephen Hoge, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kerry Benenato, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire; IainMcFadyen, Medford, Massachusetts; EllalahewageSathyajithKumarasinghe, Cambridge, Massachusetts; JingsongCao, Cambridge, Massachusetts; LinTungGuey, Lexington, Massachusetts; and StaciSabnis, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for ”Polynucleotides encoding Citrin for the treatment of Citrullinemia type 2.”

Camera Tracking Bar for Computer Assisted Navigation During Surgery

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC., Audubon, Pennsylvania has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239388 B2, initially filed March 21, 2022) developed by Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and LeonidNaimark, Lynn, Massachusetts, for “Camera tracking bar for computer assisted navigation during surgery.”

Machine Learning in Agricultural Planting, Growing, and Harvesting Contexts

INDIGO AG, INC., Charlestown, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12243112 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2023) developed by thirty-three inventors David Patrick Perry, Boston, Massachusetts; Geoffrey Albert von Maltzahn, Boston, Massachusetts; Robert Berendes, Riehen, Switzerland; Eric Michael Jeck, San Mateo, California; Barry Loyd Knight, Cordova, Tennessee; Rachel Ariel Raymond, Arlington, Virginia; PonsiTrivisvavet, Lexington, Massachusetts; Justin YH Wong, Boston, Massachusetts; Neal HiteshRajdev, Lincoln, Massachusetts; Marc-Cedric Joseph Meunier, Dover, Massachusetts; Casey James Leist, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Pranav Ram Tadi, Corona, California; Andrea Lee Flaherty, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Charles David Brummitt, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Naveen Neil Sinha, Somerville, Massachusetts; Jordan Lambert, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jonathan Hennek, Medford, Massachusetts; Carlos Becco, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Mark Allen, Sydney, Australia; Daniel Bachner, Sao Paulo, Brazil; Fernando Derossi, Boston, Massachusetts; EwanLamont, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Rob Lowenthal, Brooklyn, New York; Dan Creagh, Chicago, Illinois; Steve Abramson, Waltham, Massachusetts; Ben Allen, Cedar Park, Texas; JyotiShankar, Charlestown, Massachusetts; Chris Moscardini, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Jeremy Crane, Boston, Massachusetts; David Weisman, Somerville, Massachusetts; Gerard Keating, Winchester, Massachusetts; Lauren Moores, Charlestown, Massachusetts; and William Pate, Kingston, New Hampshire, for “Machine learning in agricultural planting, growing, and harvesting contexts.”

Rerouting Network Traffic Based on Detecting Offline Connection

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244642 B1, initially filed Feb. 9, 2023) developed by three inventors GertGrammel, Ditzingen, Germany; AjayKachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire; and Hao Wang, Kanata, Canada, for “Rerouting network traffic based on detecting offline connection.”

Vehicle Cargo System for Hauling Bulk Materials and Personal Property

An inventor from Rye Beach, New Hampshire, Timothy Charles Bonerb has been awarded a patent (No. US 12240417 B1, initially filed Jan. 3, 2024) for “Vehicle cargo system for hauling bulk materials and personal property.”

Injection Tooling for Barrel-Shaped Rotating Part

SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES, Paris, France has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240150 B2, initially filed May 26, 2021) developed by three inventors RaoulJaussaud, Moissy-Cramayel, France; Hubert Jean Marie Fabre, Moissy-Cramayel, France; and Paul Terry, Franklin, New Hampshire, for “Injection tooling for barrel-shaped rotating part.”

Secure Three-Dimensional Print Files

MARKFORGED, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12242623 B2, initially filed June 14, 2022) developed by three inventors Nicholas Peter Lajeunesse, Hollis, New Hampshire; David Steven Benhaim, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Arthur Edward Plummer, Quincy, Massachusetts, for “Secure three-dimensional print files.”

Gantry for a Particle Therapy System

MEVION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Littleton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245355 B2, initially filed Feb. 18, 2022) developed by seven inventors YanZhang, Hudson, Massachusetts; Gerrit Townsend Zwart, Durham, New Hampshire; James Cooley, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Mark R. Jones, Bolton, Massachusetts; Honghai Song, Setauket, New York; YanLiu, Kunshan, China; and XunjieYu, Southbridge, Massachusetts, for “Gantry for a particle therapy system.”

Soilless Growth Media for Indoor Agriculture

NEW AEROFARMS, INC., Ringgold, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239057 B2, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by Edward D. Harwood, Ithaca, New York, and James Zeiba, Derry, New Hampshire, for ”Soilless growth media for indoor agriculture.”

Portable Dieless Hand Held Power Tools

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244113 B2, initially filed Oct. 22, 2018) developed by three inventors John David Lefavour, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Thomas Romeo Faucher, Manchester, New Hampshire; and Lawrence Brown, Allenstown, New Hampshire, for “Portable dieless hand held power tools.”

Medical Device Integrated With Portable Display and Functionality

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239841 B2, initially filed Feb. 2, 2023) developed by six inventors Gary A Freeman, Waltham, Massachusetts; Paolo Giacometti, North Grafton, Massachusetts; Timothy FStever, Lowell, Massachusetts; Frederick KNewey, Pelham, New Hampshire; Andrew E Fleischacker, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Suzanne Crowell, Beverly, Massachusetts, for “Medical device integrated with portable display and functionality.”

Mobile Robot Having a Removable Wheel-Drive Assembly

LOCUS ROBOTICS CORP., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12240550 B2, initially filed Nov. 22, 2021) developed by six inventors Brad Edward Fiore, Vernon, Connecticut; Colin Alexander Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana; John Stephen Lanier, New Orleans, Louisiana; Seth Edwards Allen, Newton, New Hampshire; Peter Sussman, Wilmington, Massachusetts; and John Hayes, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Mobile robot having a removable wheel-drive assembly.”

Solid State Circuit Breaker

ONX, INC., Georgetown, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244133 B2, initially filed March 25, 2024) developed by four inventors JumieYuventi, Sacramento, California; BahmanSharifipour, Newington, New Hampshire; LiyangZhang, Irvine, California; and Bruno Bambaren, Mountain View, California, for “Solid state circuit breaker.”

Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Confidence Mapping of Shear Wave Imaging

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239488 B2, initially filed Dec. 20, 2023) developed by eight inventors JiCao, Bothell, Washington; Lars Jonas Olsson, Woodinville, Washington; VijayThakurShamdasani, Kenmore, Washington; David Wesley Clark, Derry, New Hampshire; HuaXie, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Jean-Luc Francois-Marie Robert, Cambridge, Massachusetts; AlexeyViktorovichCherepakhin, Lake Forest Park, Washington; and Bruce Adrian Kincy, Snohomish, Washington, for “Systems, methods, and apparatuses for confidence mapping of shear wave imaging.”

Methods and Systems of Multi-Assay Processing and Analysis

ABBOTT MOLECULAR INC., Des Plaines, Illinois has been assigned a patent (No. US 12241131 B2, initially filed July 30, 2021) developed by four inventors Frank Pawlowski, Amherst, New Hampshire; Joseph P. Skinner, Libertyville, Illinois; Jack Kessler, Southborough, Massachusetts; and SonalSadaria Nana, Chicago, Illinois, for “Methods and systems of multi-assay processing and analysis.”

Cache Invalidation Across Distributed Microservices

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12242382 B2, initially filed Sept. 30, 2022) developed by RiazAhmadAimandi, Nashua, New Hampshire, and VadimMorgunov, Santa Clara, California, for “Cache invalidation across distributed microservices.”

Systems and Methods for Non-Invasive Pressure Measurements

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Eindhoven, Netherlands has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239479 B2, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by five inventors Jimmy Li-ShinSu, Arlington, Massachusetts; David Prater, Andover, Massachusetts; Patrick Gabriels Rafter, Windham, New Hampshire; Alexandra Goncalves, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Lydia Rivera, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for non-invasive pressure measurements.”

Tankless Water Heater Isolation Valve Assembly

WATTS REGULATOR CO., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12241640 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by James Erhardt, Bedford, New Hampshire, and MahyarEsmaili, Wilmot, New Hampshire, for ”Tankless water heater isolation valve assembly.”

Systems and Methods for OCT-guided Treatment of a Patient

SPRYTE MEDICAL, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239412 B2, initially filed May 21, 2020) developed by eight inventors Christopher C. Petroff, Groton, Massachusetts; Christopher L. Petersen, Carlisle, Massachusetts; David W. Kolstad, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Giovanni J. Ughi, Arlington, Massachusetts; LindsyM. Peterson, Woburn, Massachusetts; Benjamin Duncan, Watertown, Massachusetts; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for OCT-guided treatment of a patient.”

Colored Electrophoretic Displays Using Same Polarity Reversing Address Pulse

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12243498 B2, initially filed March 25, 2021) developed by sixteen inventors Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Stephen Bull, Windham, New Hampshire; Alain Bouchard, Boston, Massachusetts; Craig A. Herb, Medford, Massachusetts; KostaLadavac, Somerville, Massachusetts; Ana L. Lattes, Newton, Massachusetts; Jennifer M. Morrison, Watertown, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Michael Thomas Regan, Troutman, North Carolina; Luke M. Slominski, Sharon, Massachusetts; Lee Yezek, Watertown, Massachusetts; Kenneth R. Crounse, Somerville, Massachusetts; J. Ryan Kruse, Wayland, Massachusetts; Christopher L. Hoogeboom, Burlington, Massachusetts; Jason D. Feick, Auburndale, Massachusetts; and David D. Miller, Wakefield, Massachusetts, for “Colored electrophoretic displays using same polarity reversing address pulse.”

Portable Drug Mixing and Delivery Device and Associated Methods

Eight inventors Brent Buchine, Austin, Texas; Adam R. Standley, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Christopher J. Stepanian, Somerville, Massachusetts; KaliappanadarNellaiappan, Watertown, Massachusetts; Cole Constantineau, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michel Bruehwiler, Newton, Massachusetts; Jeffrey Thomas Chagnon, Bow, New Hampshire; and Robert Brik, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12239822 B2, initially filed Nov. 5, 2019) for “Portable drug mixing and delivery device and associated methods.”

Securing Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Payloads

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244493 B2, initially filed Dec. 7, 2023) developed by five inventors TarekSaad, Greely, Canada; ManishTalwar, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; RaveendraTorvi, Mountain House, California; AjayKachrani, Nashua, New Hampshire; and KireetiKompella, Los Altos, California, for “Securing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) payloads.”

Secure Onboarding of External Compute Fabric in an Edge Horizontal Platform

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244710 B2, initially filed April 27, 2022) developed by three inventors Anurag Sharma, Cedar Park, Texas; Daniel Cummins, Hudson, New Hampshire; and Linwood Zoller, IV, Lexington, Kentucky, for “Secure onboarding of external compute fabric in an edge horizontal platform.”

Closed Loop Dialysis Treatment Using Adaptive Ultrafiltration Rates

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12239459 B2, initially filed Nov. 30, 2020) developed by five inventors Louis LeeGrandeBarrett, West Point, Utah; Ken Chhi, Fremont, California; David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire; Tom Merics, Antioch, California; and Joan Dowd, Concord, California, for “Closed loop dialysis treatment using adaptive ultrafiltration rates.”

Method and System for Secure Over-the-Top Live Video Delivery

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL), Stockholm, Sweden has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244881 B2, initially filed Oct. 25, 2022) developed by three inventors Kevin J. Ma, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert Hickey, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Paul Tweedale, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Method and system for secure over-the-top live video delivery.”

Techniques for Tailoring Fabrication Environments Based on User, Task, and Expertise

AUTODESK, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12242987 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2019) developed by four inventors Jun Gong, Hanover, New Hampshire; Fraser Anderson, Alberta, Canada; George Fitzmaurice, Ontario, Canada; and Tovi Grossman, Ontario, Canada, for “Techniques for tailoring fabrication environments based on user, task, and expertise.”

Display Screen or Portion Thereof With an Animated Graphical User Interface

HISTOSONICS, INC., Plymouth, Minnesota has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1065246S1, initially filed April 20, 2023) developed by three inventors Erin-Anne Lemieux, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; Joshua Stopek, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joshua A. King, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen or portion thereof with an animated graphical user interface.”

Predictive System for Optimizing API Behaviors

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12244473 B2, initially filed July 17, 2023) developed by three inventors John A Joyce, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nathan J. Sowatskey, Madrid, Spain; and ShridharSaurin Shah, San Jose, California, for “Predictive system for optimizing API behaviors.”

System and Method for Providing Wide-Area Imaging and Communications Capability to a Handheld Device

Three inventors Salvatore Erna, Windham, New Hampshire; David Roberts, Gassaway, West Virginia; and Jonathan D. Robbins, Fayetteville, North Carolina, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12244964 B2, initially filed July 23, 2021) for “System and method for providing wide-area imaging and communications capability to a handheld device.”

Method and Apparatus for Applying a Rectilinear Biphasic Power Waveform to a Load

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Chelmsford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246187 B2, initially filed Aug. 22, 2022) developed by James G Radzelovage, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Method and apparatus for applying a rectilinear biphasic power waveform to a load.”

Power Converters, Power Systems, and Switch Topologies

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Kyoto, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249915 B2, initially filed Nov. 21, 2023) developed by David Giuliano, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Power converters, power systems, and switch topologies.”

Integration of Optoelectronic Devices Comprising Lithium Niobate or Other Pockels Materials

NEWPORT FAB, LLC, Newport Beach, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248206 B2, initially filed Oct. 27, 2022) developed by Edward Preisler, San Clemente, California, and OlegMartynov, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Integration of optoelectronic devices comprising lithium niobate or other Pockels materials.”

Online Anomaly Detection of Vector Embeddings

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250239 B2, initially filed Oct. 18, 2023) developed by four inventors GiacomoBernardi, Varese, Italy; DonaghHorgan, Cork, Ireland; Jeffrey W. Haskell, New Boston, New Hampshire; and Markus Nispel, Boston, Massachusetts, for “Online anomaly detection of vector embeddings.”

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066354S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard Brigham Pendleton, Eliot, Maine; Troy Michael Campano, Dover, New Hampshire; and Christopher Weed, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen with graphical user interface.”

Swir See-Spot, Laser Target Acquisition, Tracking, and PRF Decoding Nightvision System

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Melbourne, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250438 B2, initially filed Feb. 7, 2023) developed by four inventors Nathanael D. Hunt, Wilsonville, Alabama; James A. LeBeau, Tempe, Arizona; Jon D. Burnsed, Tempe, Arizona; and Joseph C. Ottney, Newmarket, New Hampshire, for ”Swir see-spot, laser target acquisition, tracking, and PRF decoding nightvision system.”

Electrical Cable Hangers

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249822 B2, initially filed March 10, 2023) developed by Evan Ronald Martin, Litchfield, New Hampshire, for “Electrical cable hangers.”

System and Method for Geo-Referencing Object on Floor

Two inventors, Brian Earp, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Jan-PhillippMohr, Hamburg, Germany, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12249093 B2, initially filed Feb. 25, 2022) for “System and method for geo-referencing object on floor.”

Encrypted File Name Metadata in a Distributed File System Directory Entry

RED HAT, INC., Raleigh, North Carolina has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248597 B2, initially filed Aug. 24, 2021) developed by Patrick Donnelly, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey Layton, Wake Forest, North Carolina, for “Encrypted file name metadata in a distributed file system directory entry.”

Driving Methods for a Variable Light Transmission Device

E INK CORPORATION, Billerica, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248226 B2, initially filed Jan. 17, 2023) developed by six inventors KostaLadavac, Somerville, Massachusetts; Richard J. Paolini, Jr., Framingham, Massachusetts; Stephen J. Telfer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Lee Yezek, Watertown, Massachusetts; Sunil Krishna Sainis, Melrose, Massachusetts; and Peter Carsten Bailey Widger, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Driving methods for a variable light transmission device.”

Footwear Upper

SR HOLDINGS, LLC, New York, New York has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1065807S1, initially filed Nov. 23, 2022) developed by Anthony Travaglini, Sandown, New Hampshire, for “Footwear upper.”

System and Method for Supporting Partitions in a Multitenant Application Server Environment

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250267 B2, initially filed Oct. 17, 2022) developed by seven inventors RajivMordani, Sunnyvale, California; Nazrul Islam, Santa Clara, California; Joseph DiPol, Sunnyvale, California; Peter Bower, Hollis, New Hampshire; Timothy Quinn, Lake Forest, Illinois; Lawrence Feigen, Watchung, New Jersey; and Abhijit Kumar, Cupertino, California, for “System and method for supporting partitions in a multitenant application server environment.”

Peripheral Neural Interface via Nerve Regeneration to Distal Tissues

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12245956 B2, initially filed Dec. 14, 2020) developed by five inventors Hugh M. Herr, Concord, New Hampshire; Ronald R. Riso, Carlisle, Massachusetts; Katherine W. Song, Sunnyvale, California; Richard J. Casler, Jr., Los Gatos, California; and Matthew J. Carty, Somerville, Massachusetts, for “Peripheral neural interface via nerve regeneration to distal tissues.”

Optimization of Biomass-Based Fermentations

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247208 B2, initially filed May 23, 2018) developed by five inventors Emily Agnes Stonehouse, Etna, New Hampshire; John Evan Eck McBride, Lyme, New Hampshire; Kristen M. Deleault, Canaan, New Hampshire; Zachary Losordo, Norwich, Vermont; and Mitchell Codd, Lebanon, New Hampshire, for “Optimization of biomass-based fermentations.”

Systems and Methods Including User Authentication

ORCHID AUTHENTICATION SYSTEMS INC., Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248555 B2, initially filed Jan. 29, 2024) developed by four inventors John N. Irwin, III, Greenwich, Connecticut; PriscillaBabb, Walnut, California; R. Maxwell Flaherty, Topsfield, Massachusetts; and J. Christopher Flaherty, Nottingham, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods including user authentication.”

Phase Detection Circuitry for High-Frequency Phase Error Detection

SYNOPSYS, INC., Sunnyvale, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248335 B2, initially filed March 9, 2023) developed by ChoonH. Leong, Portland, Oregon, and CuneytDemirdag, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Phase detection circuitry for high-frequency phase error detection.”

Automating Data Load Operations for in-Memory Data Warehouses

ORACLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Redwood Shores, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248444 B1, initially filed Dec. 14, 2023) developed by six inventors FotisSavva, Belfast, United Kingdom; FarhanTauheed, Zurich, Switzerland; Marc Jolles, Zurich, Switzerland; OnurKocberber, Thalwil, Switzerland; SeemaSundara, Nashua, New Hampshire; and NipunAgarwal, Saratoga, California, for “Automating data load operations for in-memory data warehouses.”

Dynamic Optical Assembly for Laser-Based Additive Manufacturing

SEURAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Wilmington, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12246488 B2, initially filed July 28, 2022) developed by six inventors James A. DeMuth, Woburn, Massachusetts; Erik Toomre, Los Altos, California; Francis L. Leard, Sudbury, Massachusetts; KouroshKamshad, Hudson, New Hampshire; Heiner Fees, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany; and Eugene M. Berdichevsky, Oakland, California, for “Dynamic optical assembly for laser-based additive manufacturing.”

System and Method for Use of Treatment Device to Reduce Pain Medication Dependency

ROM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brookfield, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12249410 B2, initially filed Aug. 9, 2021) developed by eight inventors Steven Mason, Las Vegas, Nevada; Daniel Posnack, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Arn, Roxbury, Connecticut; Wendy Para, Las Vegas, Nevada; S. Adam Hacking, Nashua, New Hampshire; Micheal Mueller, Oil City, Pennsylvania; Joseph Guaneri, Merrick, New York; and Jonathan Greene, Denver, Colorado, for “System and method for use of treatment device to reduce pain medication dependency.”

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066355S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by three inventors Richard Brigham Pendleton, Eliot, Maine; Troy Michael Campano, Dover, New Hampshire; and Christopher Weed, Oregon, Wisconsin, for “Display screen with graphical user interface.”

Inference-Based Detection of Proximity Changes

IMPRIVATA, INC., Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250542 B2, initially filed May 6, 2022) developed by seven inventors Alain Slak, Bedford, Massachusetts; Paul Bradford, Bedford, Massachusetts; Boris Boruchovich, Bedford, Massachusetts; Lou Bergandi, Fallbrook, California; Jay Tucker, Arlington, Massachusetts; Joel Lemieux, Natick, Massachusetts; and Jason Mafera, Francestown, New Hampshire, for “Inference-based detection of proximity changes.”

Bi-Layer Multi-Well Cell Culture Platform

THE CHARLES STARK DRAPER LABORATORY, INC., Cambridge, Maryland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247190 B2, initially filed April 26, 2021) developed by six inventors Jonathan R. Coppeta, Windham, New Hampshire; Joseph LCharest, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Else M. Vedula, Brookline, Massachusetts; Jeffrey T. Borenstein, Newton, Massachusetts; Abigail June Spencer, Boston, Massachusetts; and Brett C. Isenberg, West Newton, Massachusetts, for “Bi-layer multi-well cell culture platform.”

Display Screen With Graphical User Interface

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Boston, Massachusetts has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1066356S1, initially filed Feb. 12, 2021) developed by Stephen Joseph Toth, Boston, Massachusetts, and Linnae Dawn Selinga, Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Display screen with graphical user interface.”

System and Method for Securing Diagnostic Data Collection Using Dual Encryption

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248588 B2, initially filed July 14, 2022) developed by Bradley K. Goodman, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph Caisse, Burlington, Massachusetts, for “System and method for securing diagnostic data collection using dual encryption.”

Methods and Systems for Selecting an Optimal Proof System for Zero-Knowledge and Other Proofs

TURBO PROTOCOL, INC., Palo Alto, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250316 B2, initially filed Feb. 22, 2023) developed by five inventors Aaron B. Greenblatt, Redwood City, California; Francesca Scire-Scappuzzo, Lexington, Massachusetts; SohamBhattacharya, San Jose, California; SahilMahendrakar, Nashua, New Hampshire; and SaloniGupta, Cupertino, California, for “Methods and systems for selecting an optimal proof system for zero-knowledge and other proofs.”

Address Boundary Functions for Physical and Localized Addresses

SIFIVE, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248405 B2, initially filed Sept. 26, 2023) developed by five inventors Dean Liberty, Nashua, New Hampshire; Robert P. Adler, Santa Clara, California; Henry Cook, Berkeley, California; AbderrahmaneSensaoui, Marseilles, France; and PerrinePeresse, Tourrettes-sur-Loup, France, for “Address boundary functions for physical and localized addresses.”

Dielectric Substrate and Method of Forming the Same

VERSIV COMPOSITES LIMITED, Kilrush, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12250767 B2, initially filed Sept. 21, 2023) developed by three inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Theresa M. Besozzi, Milford, Massachusetts, for “Dielectric substrate and method of forming the same.”

Methods of Preparing a Composite Having Elastomer and Filler

BEYOND LOTUS LLC, Wilmington, Delaware has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247114 B1, initially filed Nov. 22, 2024) developed by fifteen inventors Yakov E. Kutsovsky, Arlington, Massachusetts; Martin C. Green, Boxborough, Massachusetts; Ping Zhang, Westford, Massachusetts; Dhaval A Doshi, Lexington, Massachusetts; JiaxiLi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Michael D. Morris, Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian N. Hult, Arlington, Massachusetts; Ralph E. Dickinson, Dracut, Massachusetts; Irina S. Yurovskaya, Corpus Christi, Texas; Frederick H. Rumpf, Billerica, Massachusetts; SatyanChoudhary, Billerica, Massachusetts; HassanM. Ali, Andover, Massachusetts; Ani T. Nikova, Winchester, Massachusetts; JinchengXiong, Boxborough, Massachusetts; and Michael Beaulieu, Bolton, Massachusetts, for “Methods of preparing a composite having elastomer and filler.”

Series Arc Detection Firmware

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC, St. Louis, Missouri has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248034 B2, initially filed April 21, 2023) developed by six inventors Scott David Brown, North Conway, New Hampshire; Curtis WhitmoreCrittenden, Milbridge, Maine; Richard B. Martyn, Jr., East Kingston, New Hampshire; Thomas Lee McDougall, Milton, New Hampshire; Lewis Fink, Sanford, Maine; and Charles Andrew Waters, Durham, New Hampshire, for “Series arc detection firmware.”

Graph Based Processing of Multidimensional Hierarchical Data

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12248952 B2, initially filed Sept. 7, 2023) developed by five inventors Jiashen Fang, Princeton, New Jersey; JoakimKlasGunnarFagerstedtCedin, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kirk Brunson, Derry, New Hampshire; Ryan Griffin, Millbury, Massachusetts; and CavanSpillane Stone, Maynard, Massachusetts, for “Graph based processing of multidimensional hierarchical data.”

Magnetic-Assisted Suction Cup Mounting Assembly and Method

HEATH CONSULTANTS INC., Houston, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247610 B2, initially filed April 25, 2023) developed by three inventors VineetAggarwal, Richmond, Texas; Alan Kenneth Stratton, Milford, New Hampshire; and Marshall Bronfin, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Magnetic-assisted suction cup mounting assembly and method.”

Method and Apparatus for Controlled Ion Implantation

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC., Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247283 B2, initially filed Dec. 23, 2021) developed by eight inventors Alexander K. Eidukonis, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Hans-JoachimL. Gossmann, Summit, New Jersey; Dennis Rodier, Francestown, New Hampshire; Stanislav S. Todorov, Topsfield, Massachusetts; Richard White, Newmarket, New Hampshire; WeiZhao, Lexington, Massachusetts; WeiZou, Lexington, Massachusetts; and SupakitCharnvanichborikarn, Gloucester, Massachusetts, for “Method and apparatus for controlled ion implantation.”

Solenoid Low Friction Bearing Liner

VERSIV COMPOSITES LIMITED, Kilrush, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12247619 B2, initially filed Nov. 10, 2023) developed by David A. Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Nicole M. DiRando, Waltham, Massachusetts, for “Solenoid low friction bearing liner.”

Workload Migration for Multipath Routed Network Sessions

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12255831 B2, initially filed July 18, 2022) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Kyle Andrew Donald Mestery, Woodbury, Minnesota, for “Workload migration for multipath routed network sessions.”

Increasing Device Data Confidence and Operation via Temporal and Spatial Analytics

EMCIP HOLDING COMPANY LLC, Hopkinton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12256293 B2, initially filed March 30, 2020) developed by three inventors Stephen J. Todd, Center Conway, New Hampshire; Marina Levina, Newton, Massachusetts; and Jason A. Shepherd, Austin, Texas, for “Increasing device data confidence and operation via temporal and spatial analytics.”

Oligosaccharide-Protein Conjugates

GENZYME CORPORATION, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12252504 B2, initially filed Feb. 14, 2022) developed by fifteen inventors Luis Z. Avila, Arlington, Massachusetts; Clark Q. Pan, Sudbury, Massachusetts; Patrick Finn, Weymouth, Massachusetts; John Harrahy, Medway, Massachusetts; QunZhou, Ashland, Massachusetts; YunxiangZhu, Wayland, Massachusetts; Paul A. Konowicz, Maynard, Massachusetts; Duncan E. Paterson, Zurich, Switzerland; Andreas Peer, Basel, Switzerland; Joseph P. Kutzko, Southborough, Massachusetts; Michael R. Reardon, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; James E. Stefano, Hopkinton, Massachusetts; XiaoyangZheng, Newton, Massachusetts; Robert J. Miller, E. Bridgewater, Massachusetts; and Lauren Young, Hampton, New Hampshire, for ”Oligosaccharide-protein conjugates.”

Systems and Methods for Wireless Physical Condition Instruction Generation

Five inventors Darwin Wayne Belt, Plano, Texas; April Ryan Hilton, Carrollton, Texas; Jeffrey D Hilton, Carrollton, Texas; Jessica B Hipp, Temple, New Hampshire; and Zachary Nolan Belt, Plano, Texas, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12256294 B2, initially filed July 15, 2020) for “Systems and methods for wireless physical condition instruction generation.”

Stream Processing of Telemetry for a Network Topology

ZSCALER, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12255923 B2, initially filed March 7, 2022) developed by Michael J. Melson, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Scott Laplante, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “Stream processing of telemetry for a network topology.”

Systems, Methods, and Devices for Integrating a First Party Service Into a Second Party Computer Application

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., New York, New York has been assigned a patent (No. US 12254473 B2, initially filed July 27, 2022) developed by five inventors Scott H. Ouellette, Kingston, New Hampshire; Nasir Khan, San Ramon, California; Robert M. Soulchin, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Michael K. O’Leary, Garden City Park, New York; and Michael Naggar, Orinda, California, for “Systems, methods, and devices for integrating a first party service into a second party computer application.”

Techniques for Storing and Accessing Data Using an Information Model

AUTODESK, INC., San Francisco, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253972 B2, initially filed July 28, 2023) developed by Gordon Bradley, Vancouver, Canada, and Gregory Vazzana, Hooksett, New Hampshire, for “Techniques for storing and accessing data using an information model.”

Electrical Connector

AMPHENOL CORPORATION, Wallingford, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1067191S1, initially filed Dec. 14, 2021) developed by six inventors Marc B. Cartier, Jr., Durham, New Hampshire; Mark W. Gailus, Concord, Massachusetts; David Levine, Amherst, New Hampshire; VysakhSivarajan, Nashua, New Hampshire; John Robert Dunham, Windham, New Hampshire; and John Pitten, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “Electrical connector.”

Imaging Modification, Display and Visualization Using Augmented and Virtual Reality Eyewear

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253680 B2, initially filed Sept. 27, 2023) developed by six inventors Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; RonyAbovitz, Weston, Florida; Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California; and Brian Lloyd Schmidt, Bellevue, Washington, for “Imaging modification, display and visualization using augmented and virtual reality eyewear.”

Image Capture Devices for Autonomous Mobile Robots and Related Systems and Methods

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253852 B2, initially filed April 5, 2022) developed by six inventors Husainal-Mohssen, Cambridge, Massachusetts; ZupeiLi, Nashua, New Hampshire; Elena Jakubiak, Arlington, Massachusetts; Laura V. Herlant, Arlington, Massachusetts; Michael J. Halloran, Bedford, Massachusetts; and Danielle O’Connor Dean, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Image capture devices for autonomous mobile robots and related systems and methods.”

Salt Form of a Human HistoneMethyltransferaseEZH2 Inhibitor

EISAI R&D MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., Tokyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12251386 B2, initially filed Sept. 29, 2022) developed by seven inventors Kevin Wayne Kuntz, Woburn, Massachusetts; Kuan-ChunHuang, Andover, Massachusetts; HyeongWookChoi, Andover, Massachusetts; Kristen Sanders, Gilmanton, New Hampshire; Steven Mathieu, Andover, Massachusetts; AraniChanda, Malden, Massachusetts; and Francis Fang, Andover, Massachusetts, for “Salt form of a human histonemethyltransferaseEZH2 inhibitor.”

Watch With Band Device

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12253831 B2, initially filed April 14, 2022) developed by Michael J. Ershov, Escondido, California, and Travis J. McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Watch with band device.”

Polynucleotides Encoding Galactose-1-PhosphateUridylyltransferase for the Treatment of Galactosemia Type 1

MODERNATX, INC., Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12252704 B2, initially filed Jan. 21, 2021) developed by eight inventors Paolo Martini, Boston, Massachusetts; Stephen Hoge, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Kerry Benenato, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire; IainMcFadyen, Medford, Massachusetts; EllalahewageSathyajithKumarasinghe, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ding An, Waban, Massachusetts; and StaciSabnis, Medford, Massachusetts, for ”Polynucleotides encoding galactose-1-phosphateuridylyltransferase for the treatment of galactosemia type 1.”

Methods and Circuits for Stable Hot Switching of Antennas

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Nagaokakyo, Japan has been assigned a patent (No. US 12255372 B2, initially filed Aug. 17, 2022) developed by Peter Bacon, Derry, New Hampshire, for “Methods and circuits for stable hot switching of antennas.”

Systems and Methods for Measuring Liver Enzyme Levels in Blood

NOVA BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12252728 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by five inventors JianhongPei, Somerville, Massachusetts; Joseph Bedard, Waltham, Massachusetts; YiliyasiWusimanjiang, West Newton, Massachusetts; Anthony Florindi, Norfolk, Massachusetts; and Chung Chang Young, Salem, New Hampshire, for “Systems and methods for measuring liver enzyme levels in blood.”

Behavior Control of Mobile Cleaning Robot

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12251061 B2, initially filed Sept. 19, 2022) developed by eight inventors Matthew Clements, Pasadena, California; VarunMalhotra, Cambridge, Massachusetts; LandonUnninayar, Waltham, Massachusetts; Brian Cleve Benson, Jr., Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Andrew Graziani, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Shiwei Wang, Nashua, New Hampshire; Thomas C. Chang, Lexington, Massachusetts; and Dan Wivagg, Westford, Massachusetts, for “Behavior control of mobile cleaning robot.”

Single Solution Hydrogels With Covalent Bonding Formed in Situ, Composition Design and Medical Procedures Using the Hydrogels

PRAMANDLLC, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12251466 B2, initially filed April 20, 2022) developed by Michael Bassett, Hampton, New Hampshire, and PriaSawhney, Lexington, Massachusetts, for “Single solution hydrogels with covalent bonding formed in situ, composition design and medical procedures using the hydrogels.”

Robotic Devices and Methods for Fabrication, Use and Control of Same

PLANAR MOTOR INC., Richmond, Canada has been assigned a patent (No. US 12251823 B2, initially filed June 2, 2023) developed by four inventors XiaodongLu, Vancouver, Canada; Peter Tang, Hamilton, Canada; Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire; and Rui Chen, Vancouver, Canada, for “Robotic devices and methods for fabrication, use and control of same.”

Systems and Methods for Detecting Interception Devices

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES, LLC, McLean, Virginia has been assigned a patent (No. US 12254105 B2, initially filed Nov. 6, 2023) developed by three inventors Michael James Kidd, Litchfield, New Hampshire; Stephen Young, Keswick, Virginia; and Charles Lawson, Ostrander, Ohio, for “Systems and methods for detecting interception devices.”

Tri-Roll Thread Electric Surgical Impact Tool

ZIMMER, INC., Warsaw, Indiana has been assigned a patent (No. US 12251148 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2022) developed by Alexander Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Tri-roll thread electric surgical impact tool.”

Movement Systems and Method for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12252340 B2, initially filed Sept. 17, 2021) developed by nineteen inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-HyonMcMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; SiddharthaSrinivasa, Seattle, Washington; PrasannaVelagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Movement systems and method for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.”

Method and System for Recommending Test Cases Using Machine Learning Models

DELL PRODUCTS L.P., Round Rock, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12254035 B1, initially filed April 29, 2024) developed by three inventors ShreyansSureshJasoriya, Brighton, Massachusetts; GajananSureshNatu, Cary, North Carolina; and Michael John Catalanotti, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Method and system for recommending test cases using machine learning models.”

Methods, Systems, Apparatuses, and Devices for Facilitating Stress-Adaptive Virtual Exerience Stations

BRELYON, INC., San Mateo, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257393 B2, initially filed Feb. 3, 2023) developed by five inventors BarmakHeshmatDehkordi, San Mateo, California; AlokAjayMehta, San Mateo, California; Christopher Barsi, Lee, New Hampshire; Albert Redo Sanchez, San Mateo, California; and RameshRaskar, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for “Methods, systems, apparatuses, and devices for facilitating stress-adaptive virtual exerience stations.”

Tendon Harvesting Assemblies and Methods

SMITH & NEPEW ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LIMITED, Singapore, Singapore has been assigned a patent (No. US 12256912 B2, initially filed Oct. 16, 2020) developed by eight inventors Geoffrey Ian Karasic, Raynham, Massachusetts; Ali Hosseini, Quincy, Massachusetts; Christopher David MacCready, Medfield, Massachusetts; ChunLiu, Brookline, Massachusetts; James Hunt, Hanover, Massachusetts; Matthew Edwin Koski, Westford, Massachusetts; Paul McGovern, Hanson, Massachusetts; and Jacob Peabody, Londonderry, New Hampshire, for “Tendon harvesting assemblies and methods.”

Ice Dispenser

Wireless Accessibility Fingernail and Toenail Trimmer

An inventor from Thornton, New Hampshire, Kyle Guy Dimick has been awarded a patent (No. US 12256823 B1, initially filed Sept. 4, 2024) for “Wireless accessibility fingernail and toenail trimmer.”

Electrical Component Hanger

HUBBELL INC., Shelton, Connecticut has been assigned a design patent (No. US D1067761S1, initially filed Aug. 22, 2022) developed by Joshua Martin Baynard, Columbia, South Carolina, and Greg Patrick Roccapriore, Bath, New Hampshire, for “Electrical component hanger.”

HTTP Type Connectivity Detection Using Parallel Probes for Preferred Protocol Selection

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12261901 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2024) developed by Vincent E. Parla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “HTTP type connectivity detection using parallel probes for preferred protocol selection.”

Systems for Holding and Orienting Cadaver Specimens and Methods of Using the Same

Five inventors Matthew T. Provencher, Dover, New Hampshire; Thomas J. Zajac, West Harford, Connecticut; Tyler J. Zajac, Avon, Colorado; Thomas R. Hackett, Vail, Colorado; and Jason Phelps, Sharon, Massachusetts, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12260778 B2, initially filed May 5, 2022) for “Systems for holding and orienting cadaver specimens and methods of using the same.”

Transmitter for Dual Communication Over an Isolation Channel

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC., Irvine, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12261725 B2, initially filed Dec. 12, 2023) developed by four inventors Carlos Jesus Briseno-Vidrios, Austin, Texas; Michael R. May, Austin, Texas; Patrick De Bakker, Hollis, New Hampshire; and Fernando NaimLavalleAviles, Austin, Texas, for “Transmitter for dual communication over an isolation channel.”

Control System and Method for Tapered Structure Construction

KEYSTONE TOWER SYSTEMS, INC., Denver, Colorado has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257616 B2, initially filed May 26, 2022) developed by five inventors Rosalind K. Takata, Denver, Colorado; Eric D. Smith, Denver, Colorado; Loren Daniel Bridgers, Golden, Colorado; Daniel Ainge, Boulder, Colorado; and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “Control system and method for tapered structure construction.”

Localization for Rendering Digital Content

APPLE INC., Cupertino, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12261649 B1, initially filed Sept. 23, 2021) developed by Jack Erdozain, Jr., San Francisco, California, and Travis J. McQueen, Lee, New Hampshire, for “Localization for rendering digital content.”

Technologies for Offloading Acceleration Task Scheduling Operations to Accelerator Sleds

INTEL CORPORATION, Santa Clara, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12260257 B2, initially filed March 26, 2021) developed by seven inventors Susanne M. Balle, Hudson, New Hampshire; FrancescGuimBernat, Barcelona, Spain; SlawomirPutyrski, Gdynia, Poland; Joe Grecco, Saddle Brook, New Jersey; Henry Mitchel, Wayne, New Jersey; RahulKhanna, Portland, Oregon; and Evan Custodio, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for “Technologies for offloading acceleration task scheduling operations to accelerator sleds.”

Devices and Methods for Providing a Bolus Dose in a Microfluidic Circuit of a Pump

CEQURSA, Horw, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257417 B2, initially filed April 15, 2021) developed by eight inventors HermanusStephanusPretorius, Derry, New Hampshire; Robert Farra, Acton, Massachusetts; Kenneth Barnett, Waltham, Massachusetts; David Piper, Leominster, Massachusetts; Russell Ford, Palo Alto, California; Edward G. Solomon, Menlo Park, California; Peter Holst, Los Altos, California; and Lawrence Smith, Boulder, Colorado, for “Devices and methods for providing a bolus dose in a microfluidic circuit of a pump.”

Dynamically Adjustable Frame Rate From Medical Device Controller

ABIOMED, INC., Danvers, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257021 B2, initially filed March 26, 2019) developed by four inventors AlessandroSimoneAgnello, Peabody, Massachusetts; Victor Medina, Lynn, Massachusetts; Robert Lussier, Methuen, Massachusetts; and Paul Roland Lemay, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “Dynamically adjustable frame rate from medical device controller.”

Arrangement for Securing a Robotic System to a Patient Table

SIEMENSHEALTHINEERSENDOVASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC., Newton, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12257086 B2, initially filed Nov. 11, 2022) developed by five inventors Natalie Ferrari, Waltham, Massachusetts; DinoKasvikis, Barrington, Rhode Island; Eric Klem, Lexington, Massachusetts; Kyle McKenney, Westwood, Massachusetts; and Anthony Clegg Parker, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, for “Arrangement for securing a robotic system to a patient table.”

Peptide Compositions and Methods of Use

Eight inventors Cagri G. Besirli, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Alexander J. Bridges, Saline, Michigan; John K. Freshley, Ann Arbor, Michigan; William A. Hunke, Middletown, Delaware; Linda L. Johnson, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Francis X. Smith, Salem, New Hampshire; Ethan Sylvain, Manchester, New Hampshire; and David N. Zacks, Ann Arbor, Michigan, have been awarded a patent (No. US 12258425 B2, initially filed Jan. 24, 2023) for “Peptide compositions and methods of use.”

Copper-Clad Laminate and Method of Forming the Same

VERSIV COMPOSITES LIMITED, Kilrush, Ireland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12262468 B2, initially filed July 26, 2021) developed by three inventors Jennifer Adamchuk, Marlborough, Massachusetts; Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Theresa M. Besozzi, Milford, Massachusetts, for “Copper-clad laminate and method of forming the same.”

Evacuation Station

IROBOT CORPORATION, Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12256876 B2, initially filed Aug. 25, 2022) developed by four inventors Russell Walter Morin, Burlington, Massachusetts; Harold Boeschenstein, Marblehead, Massachusetts; David OrrinSwett, Waltham, Massachusetts; and Jude Royston Jonas, Hudson, New Hampshire, for “Evacuation station.”

Selective Sulfidation and Desulfidation

MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, Cambridge, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12258672 B2, initially filed Dec. 27, 2020) developed by Antoine Allanore, Brentwood, New Hampshire, and Caspar R. Stinn, Magnolia, Texas, for “Selective sulfidation and desulfidation.”

Systems and Methods for Processing Objects Including Transport Vehicles

BERKSHIRE GREY OPERATING COMPANY, INC., Bedford, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12258223 B2, initially filed April 23, 2024) developed by twenty inventors Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts; Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina; John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts; Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts; Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire; Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts; Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts; Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California; Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts; Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; William Chu-HyonMcMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts; Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; SiddharthaSrinivasa, Seattle, Washington; PrasannaVelagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts, for “Systems and methods for processing objects including transport vehicles.”

Limiting Yeast-Produced Trehalose in Fermentation

DANSTAR FERMENT AG, Zug, Switzerland has been assigned a patent (No. US 12258606 B2, initially filed March 14, 2023) developed by four inventors Charles F. Rice, Plainfield, New Hampshire; Ryan Skinner, Bethel, Vermont; Trisha Barrett, Bradford, Vermont; and Aaron Argyros, Lebanan, New Hampshire, for “Limiting yeast-produced trehalose in fermentation.”

Nonce-Based Enterprise Security Policy Enforcement

CISCO TECHNOLOGY, INC., San Jose, California has been assigned a patent (No. US 12261847 B2, initially filed May 16, 2023) developed by six inventors Hendrikus G PBosch, Aalsmeer, Netherlands; Jeffrey Michael Napper, Delft, Netherlands; AlessandroDuminuco, Milan, Italy; SapeJurrienMullender, Amsterdam, Netherlands; JulienBarbot, Villebon-sur-yvette, France; and VinnyParla, North Hampton, New Hampshire, for “Nonce-based enterprise security policy enforcement.”

Augmented Reality Systems and Methods Utilizing Reflections

MAGIC LEAP, INC., Plantation, Florida has been assigned a patent (No. US 12260476 B2, initially filed Feb. 1, 2022) developed by six inventors Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire; Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida; Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California; Adam Carl Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Adrian Kaehler, Los Angeles, California, for “Augmented reality systems and methods utilizing reflections.”

Ramrod for a Muzzleloading Firearm

TRADITIONAL SPORTING GOODS, INC., Old Saybrook, Connecticut has been assigned a patent (No. US 12259215 B2, initially filed June 5, 2023) developed by three inventors Karl K. Ricker, Brookfield, New Hampshire; Thomas F. Hall, Higganum, Connecticut; and Ryan Nicholas, Scottsdale, Arizona, for “Ramrod for a muzzleloading firearm.”

Microwave Plasma Apparatus and Methods for Processing Materials Using an Interior Liner

6K INC., North Andover, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 12261023 B2, initially filed May 19, 2023) developed by Richard K. Holman, Wellesley, Massachusetts, and SaurabhUllal, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “Microwave plasma apparatus and methods for processing materials using an interior liner.”

Light Assembly With Sacrificial Lens

AXXIOM MANUFACTURING, INC., Fresno, Texas has been assigned a patent (No. US 12259121 B2, initially filed Feb. 26, 2024) developed by three inventors Phuong Taylor Nguyen, Richmond, Texas; Jeffrey Wayne Hummel, Alvin, Texas; and Bryan Barbin, Raymond, New Hampshire, for “Light assembly with sacrificial lens.”

Firewall Techniques for Colored Objects on Endpoints

SOPHOS LIMITED, Abingdon, United Kingdom has been assigned a patent (No. US 12261824 B2, initially filed Oct. 4, 2021) developed by four inventors Andrew J. Thomas, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom; Neil Robert TyndaleWatkiss, Oxford, United Kingdom; Daniel Salvatore Schiappa, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Kenneth D. Ray, Seattle, Washington, for “Firewall techniques for colored objects on endpoints.”

