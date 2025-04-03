NH legislators think they, not doctors, should decide what vaccines are needed

There’s no limit to vaccine idiocy in Washington or Concord these days. New Hampshire Bulletin reports that the House has decided they, not doctors, should decide what childhood vaccines are necessary because of, you know, freedom.

The bill would forbid the state’s commissioner of health and human services from choosing which vaccines children in New Hampshire are required to receive. All mandatory vaccines would have to be chosen and enacted by the Legislature under this bill. If it were to pass — and the Legislature doesn’t enact further legislation requiring them — varicella, Hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccines would stop being mandatory among children in July 2026. Diphtheria, mumps, pertussis, poliomyelitis, rubella, rubeola, and tetanus vaccines would remain mandatory as they are required by state statute, not the commissioner.

They also decided, what the heck, let’s also override local control and forbid schools from mandating masks. The state Senate and governor must still approve, so there’s a sliver of hope for sanity.

