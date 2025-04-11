Issues with NH patent list because – well, you know why

by | Apr 11, 2025 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

The weekly list of New Hampshire patents gathered by Targeted News Service is facing problems. This appears, I’m told, to be related to gutting the Patent Office along with all the other valuable government agencies decimated by the push to make government small enough “to drown in a bathtub.” Yet another example of things getting worse because we re-elected DJ Trump.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pin It on Pinterest