UNH students built an electric ultralight

A team of UNH undergrads built an electric ultralight plane. UNH News reports “the team worked on the aircraft over the past year – about 5,000 to 6,000 man hours – to design and build the full-scale ultralight piloted electric aircraft. All the design and manufacturing took place in house at UNH’s College of Engineering and Physical Science. The challenge was to keep the weight under 250 pounds to qualify as an ultralight. The goal of the team was to make at least one successful flight for at least 30 seconds at least 10 feet off the ground and then land. As far as they know, this is the first time a team of college students has made this accomplishment in such a short time period.”

That they did: See video here.