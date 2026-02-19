A ‘depackaging’ plant to remove old food so it can be composted

The Union-Leader has a story (here it is) about a proposal to build a big anerobic digester in Salem, NH – which is cool, those are a useful technology for coping with our waste.

But the best part, IMHO, is this sentence: “Another aspect of the project is a partnership with Recycleworks for a depackaging plant, which takes food products out of packages to then be processed in the anaerobic digester.”

Depackaging! I’m going to have to find out more about this. Anybody who does home composting knows the hassle of trying to get unused organic stuff out of packages into the compost bin.

Do they use AI-powered robots tearing open plastic packages of fish sticks? More likely, minimum-wage workers. But still – an interesting addition to the overall composting world.

