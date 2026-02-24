NH says our spruce-pine-fir lumber is just as good as Canada’s!

Citizens Count, an online news source about New Hampshire lawmakers, has a roundup of proposed legislation concerning the esoteric topic of timber grades. (Story is here) I mentioned the bills in passing in a roundup of legislation a couple of months ago but didn’t get into details.

Basically the question is which lumber in New Hampshire can get the prizes SPF (spruce-pine-fir) designation that has traditionally been given only to Canadian lumber, and whether adhering to international standards is less confusing and expensive in the long run.

A good reminder that most of the built world depends on hidden-from-most-of-us decisions about standards and