Vineyard Wind is almost done – two other New England offshore wind farms are right behind it

Vineyard Wind is almost fully active, reports E&E News (paywalled here) with 60 of 62 turbines installed, the others almost ready, and 52 already cleared to produce power. Its capacity is 806 MW, about 20% less than Seabrook Station nuke plant (my favorite large-scale energy-production metric).

It’s having an impact: I’ve noticed that ISO-NE’s wind power was consistently above 1,000 MW during the recent windy days – a figure it didn’t use to ever reach.

Revolution Wind off Rhode Island (704MW) is supposed to go online this year, too, as is (maybe) Sunrise Wind (924 MW) off Massachusetts.

After that, though, there’s nothing in the pipeline for New England. The biggie is Coastal Virginia at 2,600 MW, which is moving ahead.