Carbon capture vs. logging in the Great North Woods

Northern Woodland Magazine has a great, detailed explanation of the debate going on right now around the Connecticut Lakes of northern New Hampshire about how to balance income from logging, which pays you to cut down trees, vs. income from carbon capture programs, which pay you to not cut them down. Landowners like the latter but towns that depend on timber tax and people whose jobs depend on logging are less enthusiastic.

This is a hot political topic in New Hampshire, on top of the global debate about the effectiveness of carbon-capture programs.

The article not yet online – they slowly put all articles online over time. I suggest you buy a copy of this terrific magazine, which includes pieces ranging from tips on how to clean the spark arrester on your chainsaw to case studies on managing woodlands to insight about northern forest flora and fauna to poetry and essays. It’s the whole shebang, four times a year.

