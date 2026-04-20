Remember Beacon Power? Flywheels were the energy future that wasn’t

Back in the day I wrote about Beacon Power several times, although all the stories disappeared when the Nashua Telegraph’s new owners took over and swapped servers. The Massachusetts company was building flywheels: large heavy spinning disks to store and release power into the grid. It was a cool technology that seemed promising with two multi-megawatt plants operating. Then Beacon went under and flywheels mostly disappeared.

Michael Barnard at CleanTechnica has a long analysis of why flywheels haven’t taken off for energy storage or grid stability.