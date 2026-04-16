3-D printed houses made in NH? Ask Science Cafe!

Can a giant 3D printer help solve New Hampshire’s housing shortage? Join Science Café NH for a lively discussion on how large-scale 3D printing is reshaping the future of home construction—making it faster, more sustainable, and potentially far more affordable. Panelists will explore the technology behind printed concrete structures, the environmental and economic benefits, and how local innovators are bringing this cutting-edge approach to the Granite State.

One of our featured speakers, Dan Bernard, co-founder of madco3d in Rochester, NH, will share insights from his team’s groundbreaking work producing 3D-printed buildings right here in New England. The session will also consider what this new frontier could mean for workforce development, construction costs, and energy efficiency—along with the challenges that come with scaling a technology that could redefine the way communities grow in the coming decade.

Join us for this FREE, open session to hear the panelists explanations, ask your questions, and be part of the conversation!

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 from 6 to 7:30 pm at Soel Sistas, 30 Temple St, Nashua