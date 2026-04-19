Maine is a real community-solar leader

Maine, of all places, has the most per-capita distributed solar of any state, according to PV Magazine. (Article is here) They attribute that to community solar, “which accounted for 53% of Maine’s total existing solar capacity by the end of 2025.”

The United States added 6.8 GW of distributed solar capacity in 2025, according to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance report. This distributed segment represents approximately one-fifth of all new solar capacity installed during the year.

Maine had 1,376 watts of distributed solar (i.e. not utility-owned) per person, according to the report, miles ahead of anybody else. Hawaii, at 688 watts per capita, was second and Massachusetts, at 563, was third. Vermont was a surprising laggard, considering all the panels I see driving around, at 293 watts/person. N.H had 222.

I’m surprised there isn’t a bigger gap between use and out Connecticut River neighbor, especially when you factor in that we have twice the population.