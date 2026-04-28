Mt. Washington as a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

From New Hampshire Bulletin:
At their April meeting, the group of institutions that steward the Northeast’s tallest mountain voted, 9-1, to take a preliminary step toward pursuing UNESCO World Heritage Site designation for the peak. The process may take years to decades, but if it is successful, Mount Washington could become the first site in New England to rank on the internationally recognized list.
The possibility requires unique considerations, commission members said, including the need it would create to manage increased visitation that is already straining the summit’s alpine ecosystem and infrastructure. Commission member Howie Wemyss, the sole “no” vote, said he objected over concern about the mountain’s ability to bear more traffic.
At a time when our own government is ignoring and/or destroying culture right and left, there’s an ironic element to this.