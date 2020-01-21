Select Page

EV charging corridors are creeping closer

by | Jan 21, 2020 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

New Hampshire is (finally) doing something to encourage electric vehicles in the state, using some of its Volkswagen dieselgate money to prod some fast-charging corridors. I’ve written about it many times – the U-L has a nice update. The contract starts in April.

