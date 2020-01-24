The other ‘flying car’ company in N.H. is starting to make noise

As I noted in October, there are two companies with a presence in New Hampshire developing or selling “flying cars” (more accurately called planes that can drive on roads).

One is Terrafugia, which has been developing a four-wheel car with folding wings in Massachusetts for at least a decade, and does test flights at Nashua’s city airport.

The other is Pal-V, a Dutch firm making a three-wheeled vehicle that flies like a gyroplane, a simplified version of a helicopter. Until now it has only had a small sales office near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but it seems ready to take off (so to speak). They’ve scheduled an invitation-only dinner-and-FAQ event associated with one of those indoor-skydiving places, as well as being part of a presentation to legislators and other folks that I’ll be attending next week.

Pretty cool!



