Maine’s ranked-choice voting law faces another obstacle

Maine might be the nation’s leader in alternative voting systems, since it is the first place to hold them for statewide races as we’ve discussed many times (including at Science Cafe N.H. in Concord in January).

But that doesn’t mean everybody is happy about it. The state Republican Party, which saw its incumbent Congressman lose due to second-place votes in a ranked-choice voting election, has sued to block the law from being used in the presidential races. Bangor Daily News has the story.