Concord (finally) has a makerspace

When I came to the Concord Monitor almost five years ago I was surprised that the city didn’t have a makerspace. I’d gotten spoiled in Nashua, home of the state’s first and biggest space, MakeIt Labs.

Well, now Concord has one – more oriented to artsy folks but definitely a makerspace with tools from soldering irons to sewing machines to a lathe.

The story in the Monitor is here.

(Penacook, by the way, is an unincorporated part of Concord.)