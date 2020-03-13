Covid kludge hand bandana pushback

A number of readers were highly unimpressed with my Covid kludge (or kluge) of carrying a bandana around and using it as hand protection for doorknobs, etc. Better than gloves, which get in the way of everything else, and always available unlike a paper towel.

They pointed out that during the course of the day the bandana could become loaded with viruses picked up here and there, turning my back pocket into a festering den of coronavirus.

I use a new bandana each day so it’s not quite that bad, and the way bandanas work mean I usually hold the same side, not the touching-doorknobs side. But they do have a point – it ain’t perfect. And if nothing else, it’s a lot of fun to say “hand bandana”.

At least I haven’t absent-mindedly blown my nose with it.