Antibiotic fights root cause of Lyme disease (in mice, that is)

From Stanford University, a glimmer of hope for fighting Lyme disease – with the proviso that this has only been tested in mice and petri dishes, and many results don’t translate from there to humans:
A new Stanford Medicine study in lab dishes and mice provides evidence that the drug azlocillin completely kills off the disease-causing bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi at the onset of the illness. The study suggests it could also be effective for treating patients infected with drug-tolerant bacteria that may cause lingering symptoms.
“We have been screening potential drugs for six years,” Pothineni said. “We’ve screened almost 8,000 chemical compounds. We have tested 50 molecules in the dish. The most effective and safest molecules were tested in animal models.”