As N.H. gets more COVID testing, we gaze with envy at South Korea

My dad fought in the Korean War and took photos of the devastated, dirt-poor country. Now we look at South Korea with envy as they have all the testing material to protect their society from COVID-19, and we have to ration our tests because we don’t have enough gowns and masks for people to take samples from sick people.

That’s one takeaway from my story today about Dartmouth-Hitchcock setting up a COVID-19 testing facility in Lebanon. You can read the story here and learn more.