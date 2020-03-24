Remembering Spanish Flu brings to mind the ‘doomed to repeat it’ line

America downplayed the Spanish Flu because they didn’t want to harm the war economy, and Concord ended up turning Main Street buildings into emergency hospitals.

That’s one lesson I learned when I interviewed a local historian about how New Hampshir reacted to the last great global pandemic. There are more lessons there, too: Read my story to find them.

(I, like pretty much everybody, misquote George Santayana. He said “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”. “Doomed to repeat it” sounds better, though. )