Carbon Cash-Back proposal was supported in towns, 2.3 to 1

It seems a million years ago but back when we were only worried about global climate catastrophe and not also imminent disease-caused societal collapse, there was a push for a non-binding warrant to support “fee to be paid by vendors of carbon-based fuels based on their emissions,” with the money divvied among all state households under what organizers call a “carbon fee and dividend” approach.

If recent events have wiped out your short term memory, refresh it here: I wrote about it in January; it’s called the Carbon Cash-Back Coalition.

According to the organizers, the amendment passed in 23 towns and failed in 10. I’m not sure if it’s on the warrant of any towns that have delayed town meeting due to COVID-19. (I wanted to get it on the warrant in my town but missed the application deadline. Judging from the way voting went on other items, I suspect it would have been turned down as part of the reject-everything spirit of the evening.)

The whole program of fighting climate change has been put aside for the moment because of COVID-19 so it’s hard to know what effect, if any, this might have. But it’s a good approach to what remains the most pressing problem of our time; one of the organizers says they’re heard interest from other states.

Here’s the list, from the organizers: