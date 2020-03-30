Select Page

Carbon Cash-Back proposal was supported in towns, 2.3 to 1

by | Mar 30, 2020 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

It seems a million years ago but back when we were only worried about global climate catastrophe and not also imminent disease-caused societal collapse, there was a push for a non-binding warrant to support “fee to be paid by vendors of carbon-based fuels based on their emissions,” with the money divvied among all state households under what organizers call a “carbon fee and dividend” approach.

If recent events have wiped out your short term memory, refresh it here: I wrote about it in January; it’s called the Carbon Cash-Back Coalition.

According to the organizers, the amendment passed in 23 towns and failed in 10. I’m not sure if it’s on the warrant of any towns that have delayed town meeting due to COVID-19. (I wanted to get it on the warrant in my town but missed the application deadline. Judging from the way voting went on other items, I suspect it would have been turned down as part of the reject-everything spirit of the evening.)

The whole program of fighting climate change has been put aside for the moment because of COVID-19 so it’s hard to know what effect, if any, this might have. But it’s a good approach to what remains the most pressing problem of our time; one of the organizers says they’re heard interest from other states.

Here’s the list, from the organizers:

AlsteadPassed 258-148
AndoverPassed
BarringtonPassed
BartlettPassed
BowDid not pass 85-88
BrentwoodDid not pass
BridgewaterPassed
CamptonPassed, amended warrant
CanterburyPassed ‘overwhelmingly’
CornishPassed
EatonPassed 60% yes
ExeterPassed
GrotonDid not pass 35% yes
HillsboroughPassed 70% yes
HoldernessPassed 200-5
JacksonPassed 100-3
LondonderryPassed 1592-1187
MadburyPassed 39-33
MarlboroughPassed 75%
MeredithPassed
MilfordDid not pass

New BostonDid not pass 645-787
New LondonPassed
NewburyDid not pass
PembrokeDid not pass
PlymouthPassed
RichmondDid not pass
RindgeDid not pass 538-749
RumneyDid not pass 28-32
SuttonPassed
WestmorelandPassed
WiltonPassed
WindhamPassed 1294-1185

