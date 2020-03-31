Select Page

‘Flight-fear’ did what ‘flight-shaming’ couldn’t

by | Mar 31, 2020 | Blog, Newsletter | 2 comments

'Flight-fear' did what 'flight-shaming' couldn't
Source: www.flightradar24.com

Look at that chart from Flighttrader24.com showing global commercial airline flights this year! I don’t think there’s been a single event that has such a quick world-wide economic effect since the start of World War II – and even that was more stretched out over time than the COVID collapse.

    Tom Chase on March 30, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Do you mean “flight-fear?”

    I’ve been trying to guess what lies ahead. Maybe there are some “epidemic” books that imagine the future better than we can.

    How about the end of fraking?

