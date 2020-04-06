Turnpike traffic keeps falling

When you’re staying at home, you’re not driving.
The number of trips by cars and trucks paying to go through tolls on New Hampshire turnpike system fell below 1 million last week, maybe for the first time ever since all the tolls were set up.
Car trips are at about 40% of their historic average, truck trips at about 75%.
Maybe they’ll let bicycles and horses on the interstate now?
(I didn’t do a very good job divvying up the Y axis into regular intervals, did I?)
That’s a drop of >$1 million per week! I guess compared to 2 Trillion$ Covid bills it’s small change, but it clearly shows why the congress included a lot of $ for states and towns. There are also all of those parking meters, parking tickets (both annoying but large income sources for some towns), gas taxes etc. The ripple effect is huge. At least it’s led to fewer car accidents (and I assume injuries/fatalities).