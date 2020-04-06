Turnpike traffic keeps falling

When you’re staying at home, you’re not driving.

The number of trips by cars and trucks paying to go through tolls on New Hampshire turnpike system fell below 1 million last week, maybe for the first time ever since all the tolls were set up.

Car trips are at about 40% of their historic average, truck trips at about 75%.

Maybe they’ll let bicycles and horses on the interstate now?

(I didn’t do a very good job divvying up the Y axis into regular intervals, did I?)