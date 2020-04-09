Calling all COBOL cowhands!

Regular readers will remember my 2018 story about the state upgrading its tax system because they were still running COBOL. After it ran I heard from COBOL programmers as far away as Brazil who offered their expertise.
In case you thought this was just an example of backward old New Hampshire, check this story from CNN:
On top of ventilators, face masks and health care workers, you can now add COBOL programmers to the list of what several states urgently need as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has put out a call for volunteers who know how to code the decades-old computer programming language called COBOL because many of the state’s systems still run on older mainframes. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said the state’s Departments of Labor was in the process of modernizing from COBOL but then the virus interfered. “So they’re operating on really old stuff,” she said. Connecticut has also admitted that it’s struggling to process the large volume of unemployment claims with its “40-year-old system comprised of a COBOL mainframe and four other separate systems.
Did you hear that, university computer science departments? Scrap the AI curriculum and set up some COBOL classes!
“cowhands”?! I resemble that remark!
(seriously … I’m a potential candidate for those jobs, but … never heard the term “cowhand” related to programmers)
I originally had “COBOL cowboys” because it sounds funny – those repeated c- and b- sounds – but I’m trying to gender-neutralify things as much as possible.
I did one COBOL program once … and met Admiral Grace Hopper.
I think if you scrape the surface off many of our financial institutions, even some really big ones a moderate amount of COBOL and DB2 will emerge …
Nothing to be ashamed of … only goes to prove that the work was done well way back then…. Now as far as finding ways to move to more modern technology, that’s what AI is for. Just consider adding DB2 access to Python ….
The IBM PC debuted 39 years ago (1981). How many applications designed on that platform are still running?
I feel badly for all those struggling to apply for unemployment benefits but I have ZERO sympathy for government administrations that neglected, for decades, to update and upgrade those systems. Just speculating but I suspect that, over time, those administrations also let go the older programmers who knew COBOL because they were too expensive to keep around.
People seldon want to pay for upgrades. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it”. Well now it is broken, well not really, now it is overloaded and should have been updated years ago.