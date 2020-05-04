N.H. patents, April 26 to May 3

By Targeted News Service

Patents assigned in New Hampshire from April 26 to May 3

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Virtual Reality Mobile Devices

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,631,131, initially filed Feb. 1, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “virtual reality and augmented reality functionality for mobile devices.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire, Krenar Komoni, Worcester, Massachusetts, Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Yifeng Xiong, Somersworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,631,131.PN.&OS=PN/10,631,131&RS=PN/10,631,131

***

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Solar Tracker System

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,630,231, initially filed Feb. 13, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a solar tracker system. The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,630,231.PN.&OS=PN/10,630,231&RS=PN/10,630,231

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Omnipolar Schmitt Trigger

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,627,458, initially filed Sept. 25, 2017) developed by Pablo Javier Bolsinger, Buenos Aires, Argentina, for an omnipolar schmitt trigger. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,627,458.PN.&OS=PN/10,627,458&RS=PN/10,627,458

***

Boyle Energy Services & Technology Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Commissioning Power Plants

Boyle Energy Services and Technology, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,627,104, initially filed March 3, 2014) developed by Christopher J. Bloch, Kingwood, Texas, for a “method and apparatus for commissioning power plants.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,627,104.PN.&OS=PN/10,627,104&RS=PN/10,627,104

***

Ideashare Designs Assigned Patent for Tilting Manual Wheelchair

Ideashare Designs, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,624,803, initially filed Nov. 5, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for tilting manual wheelchair. The co-inventors are Sharon Parker, Dover, New Hampshire, and Glenn Shwaery, North Hampton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,624,803.PN.&OS=PN/10,624,803&RS=PN/10,624,803

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Plasma Arc Cutting System

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,638,591, initially filed April 11, 2017) developed by John Peters, Canaan, New Hampshire, for a “plasma arc cutting system, including swirl rings, and other consumables, and related operational methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,38,591.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,38,591&RS=PN/1,06,38,591

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multi-Stage Handover

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,638,394, initially filed Sept. 7, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a multi-stage handover. The co-inventors are Lakshmikishore Nittala, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Hritesh Yadav, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,38,394.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,38,394&RS=PN/1,06,38,394

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for SON-controlled DFS

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,638,325, initially filed May 15, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a SON-controlled DFS. The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Steven Beaudette, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,38,325.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,38,325&RS=PN/1,06,38,325

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Routing Topology for Digital Signals

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,637,801, initially filed April 26, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “routing topology for digital signals with resistive combiners for reduced jitter.” The co-inventors are Mark D. Hickle, Nashua, New Hampshire, Joseph D. Cali, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Lawrence J. Kushner, Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,37,801.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,37,801&RS=PN/1,06,37,801

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for HealthCheck Access Point

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,637,727, initially filed March 20, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “healthcheck access point.” The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Steven Beaudette, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,37,727.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,37,727&RS=PN/1,06,37,727

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Secure Optical Communication

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,637,585, initially filed March 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “secure optical communication and target designation using frequency tuning, hopping, and encoding.” The co-inventors are Aaron W. Bennett, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Brant M. Kaylor, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,37,585.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,37,585&RS=PN/1,06,37,585

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Full Duplex Laser Communication Terminal Architecture

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,637,572, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by Robert T. Carlson, New Boston, New Hampshire, for a “full duplex laser communication terminal architecture with reconfigurable wavelengths.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,37,572.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,37,572&RS=PN/1,06,37,572

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Power Efficient Triple-Balanced Radio Frequency Mixers

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,637,398, initially filed April 30, 2019) developed by Kathiravan Krishnamurthi, Westford, Massachusetts, for “power efficient triple-balanced radio frequency mixers.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,37,398.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,37,398&RS=PN/1,06,37,398

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensor Integrated Circuits

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,636,285, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “sensor integrated circuits and methods for safety critical applications.” The co-inventors are David J. Haas, Concord, New Hampshire, Juan Manuel Cesaretti, Ciudad de Buenas Aires, Argentina, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,36,285.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,36,285&RS=PN/1,06,36,285

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Supply Voltage Disturbance Immunity

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,635,539, initially filed May 1, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “supply voltage disturbance immunity for digital circuits.” The co-inventors are Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Kenneth Snowdon, Stratham, New Hampshire, John Waranowski, Weare, New Hampshire, and Virag V. Chaware, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,35,539.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,35,539&RS=PN/1,06,35,539

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Internal Wave Ambient Noise Tomography

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,634,765, initially filed Nov. 8, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for an “internal wave ambient noise tomography for antisubmarine warfare.” The co-inventors are Andrew N. Acker, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael J. Deweert, Kailua, Hawaii. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,34,765.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,34,765&RS=PN/1,06,34,765

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Tracking System with Mobile Reader

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,634,761, initially filed Dec. 12, 2014) developed by two co-inventors for a “tracking system with mobile reader.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Harry Lee Deffebach III, Melbourne Beach, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,34,761.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,34,761&RS=PN/1,06,34,761

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Circuits for Regulator Diagnostics

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,634,735, initially filed Dec. 4, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “circuits and methods for regulator diagnostics.” The co-inventors are Vladimir Kravljaca, Manchester, New Hampshire, Virag V. Chaware, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Jesse Lapomardo, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,34,735.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,34,735&RS=PN/1,06,34,735

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for System of Personalized Navigation

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,634,506, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, for a “system and method of personalized navigation inside a business enterprise.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,34,506.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,34,506&RS=PN/1,06,34,506

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for System of Personalized Navigation

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,634,503, initially filed Dec. 12, 2017) developed by Edward L. Hill, Kittery, Maine, for a “system and method of personalized navigation inside a business enterprise.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,34,503.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,34,503&RS=PN/1,06,34,503

***

Standex International Assigned Patent for Beverage Dispenser System

Standex International, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,634,134, initially filed Feb. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “beverage dispenser system with removable pumps.” The co-inventors are Avihay Cohen, Qiryat Bialik, Israel, and Robert R. Kimberlin, Christiana, Tennessee. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,34,134.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,34,134&RS=PN/1,06,34,134

***

GTAT Assigned Patent for Method for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,633,762, initially filed Sept. 5, 2014) developed by four co-inventors for a “method for producing bulk silicon carbide by sublimation of a silicon carbide precursor prepared from silicon and carbon particles or particulate silicon carbide.” The co-inventors are Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire, Parthasarathy Santhanaraghavan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire, and David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,33,762.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,33,762&RS=PN/1,06,33,762

***

GTAT Assigned Patent for Technique for Controlling Temperature Uniformity

GTAT, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,633,759, initially filed Sept. 17, 2014) developed by three co-inventors for a “technique for controlling temperature uniformity in crystal growth apparatus.” The co-inventors are Frederick Schmid, Marblehead, Massachusetts, Cody Riopel, North Reading, Massachusetts, and Hui Zhang, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,33,759.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,33,759&RS=PN/1,06,33,759

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Metering System for Medication Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,632,269, initially filed April 1, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “metering system for medication delivery.” The co-inventors are David E. Altobelli, Hollis, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,32,269.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,32,269&RS=PN/1,06,32,269

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Systems for Guiding Tissue Resection

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,631,936, initially filed June 10, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for “systems and methods for guiding tissue resection.” The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Richard J. Barth Jr., Hanover, New Hampshire, and Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,31,936.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,31,936&RS=PN/1,06,31,936

***

Razor Medical Instruments Assigned Patent for Blade Reamer Assembly for Surgical Use

Razor Medical Instruments, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,631,883, initially filed Sept. 14, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “blade reamer assembly for surgical use.” The co-inventors are Farid Bruce Khalili, Briarcliff Manor, New York, and James Caillouette, Briarcliff Manor, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,31,883.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,31,883&RS=PN/1,06,31,883

***

Sensormatic Electronics Assigned Patent for System for Detecting Room Occupancy

Sensormatic Electronics, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,635,057, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for detecting room occupancy with beamforming microphone arrays.” The co-inventors are Miguel Galvez, Plaistow, New Hampshire, Walter A. Martin, Ballymena, United Kingdom, and Danny Hyun, Irvine, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,35,057.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,35,057&RS=PN/1,06,35,057

***

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Composite Belt Profile

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,625,943, initially filed Sept. 11, 2019) developed by Timothy P. Pollock, Manchester, New Hampshire, for a composite belt profile. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,625,943.PN.&OS=PN/10,625,943&RS=PN/10,625,943

***

ESAB Group Assigned Patent for Automatic Identification of Components

ESAB Group, Florence, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,625,359, initially filed April 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “automatic identification of components for welding and cutting torches.” The co-inventors are Michael Nadler, Wilmot, New Hampshire, Maximilian Dougherty, Royalton, Vermont, and Frederic Ewing, Huntington, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,625,359.PN.&OS=PN/10,625,359&RS=PN/10,625,359