N.H. patents through May 10

The following federal patents were assigned to companies and individuals in New Hampshire through May 10.



BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integrations Assigned Patent for GPS Jammer, Spoofer Detection



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integrations, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,641,906, initially filed Sept. 27, 2016) developed by Wayne W. Altrichter, Chatham, New Jersey, for a “GPS jammer and spoofer detection.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,641,906.PN.&OS=PN/10,641,906&RS=PN/10,641,906







Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Targets for Coil Actuated Position Sensors



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Commissariat a l’energie atomique et aux energies, Paris, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,641,842, initially filed May 26, 2017) by four co-inventors for “targets for coil actuated position sensors.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Claude Fermon, Orsay, France, Gerardo A. Monreal, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,641,842.PN.&OS=PN/10,641,842&RS=PN/10,641,842







Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Fault Detection Systems for Current Sensor



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,641,802, initially filed March 22, 2018) by three co-inventors for “current fault detection systems and methods for a current sensor.” The co-inventors are Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Soo-Chang Choe, Andover, Massachusetts, and Cory Voisine, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,641,802.PN.&OS=PN/10,641,802&RS=PN/10,641,802







AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Analyte Determination Method, Analyte Meter



AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,641,725, initially filed Nov. 29, 2017) by three co-inventors for an “analyte determination method and analyte meter.” The co-inventors are Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, Richard Williams, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,641,725.PN.&OS=PN/10,641,725&RS=PN/10,641,725







Anvil International Assigned Patent for Coupling Gasket with Multiple Sealing Surfaces



Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,641,421, initially filed Nov. 23, 2016) developed by Joseph William Beagen Jr., Providence, Rhode Island, for “coupling gasket with multiple sealing surfaces.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,641,421.PN.&OS=PN/10,641,421&RS=PN/10,641,421







Anvil International Assigned Patent for Pipe Coupling with Closed Ring



Anvil International, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,641,419, initially filed Dec. 14, 2016) by five co-inventors for a “pipe coupling with closed ring.” The co-inventors are Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, Patrick Chien Chen, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Michael T. Thornley II, Johnston, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,641,419.PN.&OS=PN/10,641,419&RS=PN/10,641,419







Kamz Technologies Assigned Patent for Postal Sealing Systems



Kamz Technologies, Walpole, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,640,683, initially filed Nov. 7, 2014) developed by Mark Lalonde, Bedford, New Hampshire, for “postal sealing systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,640,683.PN.&OS=PN/10,640,683&RS=PN/10,640,683







DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems



DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,639,418, initially filed Feb. 27, 2009) by two co-inventors for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,639,418.PN.&OS=PN/10,639,418&RS=PN/10,639,418







Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Swirl Ring for Plasma Arc Torch



Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,645,791, initially filed Dec. 22, 2017) by three co-inventors for a “swirl ring for a plasma arc torch.” The co-inventors are Dennis Kulakowski, Corinth, Vermont, Christopher Pillsbury, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and David W. Lewis, Uniontown, Ohio. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,645,791.PN.&OS=PN/10,645,791&RS=PN/10,645,791







BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Spurious Signal Detection, Rejection



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,644,736, initially filed Dec. 7, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “system and method for spurious signal detection and rejection.” The co-inventors are Randall M. Bohannan, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Gregory S. Laste, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,644,736.PN.&OS=PN/10,644,736&RS=PN/10,644,736







BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Analog-to-Digital Converter Module



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,644,715, initially filed Dec. 4, 2018) by five co-inventors for an “analog to digital converter module and method thereof.” The co-inventors are Bryan A. Thibideau, Goffstown, New Hampshire, David A. Brigham, Bedford, New Hampshire, Gregory S. Laste, Hudson, New Hampshire, Timothy Naylor, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Jonathan E. Oppelaar, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,644,715.PN.&OS=PN/10,644,715&RS=PN/10,644,715







Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Voltage Buffer for Input Voltages



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,644,659, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “voltage buffer for input voltages above a supply voltage or below ground voltage.” The co-inventors are Soo-Chang Choe, Andover, Massachusetts, and Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,644,659.PN.&OS=PN/10,644,659&RS=PN/10,644,659







BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Methods for Image Denoising



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,643,313, initially filed Jan. 19, 2018) by two co-inventors for “methods for image denoising and deblurring.” The co-inventors are Michael J. DeWeert, Kailua, Hawaii, and Ian B. Murray, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,643,313.PN.&OS=PN/10,643,313&RS=PN/10,643,313







Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Accurate Geographic Tracking of Mobile Devices



Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,642,560, initially filed Feb. 11, 2016) by four co-inventors for “accurate geographic tracking of mobile devices.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire, Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California, Harry Lee Deffebach III, Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Krenar Komoni, Worcester, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,642,560.PN.&OS=PN/10,642,560&RS=PN/10,642,560







BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Producing Rapid, Accurate Laser Phase Shifts



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,642,075, initially filed Sept. 27, 2017) by four co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for producing rapid and accurate laser phase shifts.” The co-inventors are Aaron W. Bennett, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Daniel J. Creeden, Bloomfield, Connecticut, Brant M. Kaylor, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Scott D. Setzler, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,642,075.PN.&OS=PN/10,642,075&RS=PN/10,642,075





Johnson Controls Fire Protection Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Addressing Device

Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP, Boca Raton, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,644,464, initially filed May 24, 2019) by two co-inventors for “apparatus and method for addressing a device.” The co-inventors are James Roberts, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Zibran Aziz Khan, Worcester, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,644,464.PN.&OS=PN/10,644,464&RS=PN/10,644,464

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Systems for providing I/O state Protections

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,644,888, initially filed Feb. 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing I/O state protections in a virtualized environment.” The co-inventors are Michael Tsirkin, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Karen Noel, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,06,44,888.PN.&OS=PN/1,06,44,888&RS=PN/1,06,44,888