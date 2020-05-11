An old river threatens an old cemetery

The historic Blake Cemetery in the North Country town of Stark, which sits atop a 40-foot bluff, is being undermined by the Upper Ammonoosuc River, with gravestones and human remains close to being washed away. On Friday, NH State Police found a human skull on the riverbank. The Union-Leader has the story (here).
State Archaeologist Mark Doperalski…said there appear to be between 30 and 50 graves in the town-owned cemetery, though there could be more that are unmarked. He said the burials took place between 1802 and 1927