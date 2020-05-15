N.H. patents through May 17

By Targeted News Service



Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Quanta Image Sensor with Polarization-Sensitive Jots



Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,652,497, initially filed April 23, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “quanta image sensor with polarization-sensitive jots.” The co-inventors are Eric R. Fossum, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Leo Anzagira Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,652,497.PN.&OS=PN/10,652,497&RS=PN/10,652,497







***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Three-Phase Motor Control with Error Compensation



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,651,767, initially filed May 1, 201) by three co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for three-phase motor control with error compensation.” The co-inventors are Yisong Lu, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Christopher Alger, Holden, Massachusetts, and Lyndon Ambruson, Warren, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,651,767.PN.&OS=PN/10,651,767&RS=PN/10,651,767







***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Isolator Having Bidirectional Communication between Die



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,651,147, initially filed Sept. 13, 2017) by three co-inventors for a “signal isolator having bidirectional communication between die.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Joseph James Judkins III, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Neil Tan, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,651,147.PN.&OS=PN/10,651,147&RS=PN/10,651,147







***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Output Driver Having Reduced Electromagnetic Susceptibility



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,649,481, initially filed Jan. 28, 2019) by four co-inventors for an “output driver having reduced electromagnetic susceptibility and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Richard B. Cooper, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Maxim Klebanov, Manchester, New Hampshire, Washington Lamar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, and Devon Fernandez, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,649,481.PN.&OS=PN/10,649,481&RS=PN/10,649,481







***



Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Packages for Coil Actuated Position Sensors



Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,649,042, initially filed April 25, 2019) by three co-inventors for “packages for coil actuated position sensors.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Michael C. Doogue, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jason Boudreau, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,649,042.PN.&OS=PN/10,649,042&RS=PN/10,649,042







***



Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Handgun Grip Module with Reinforcing Bracket



Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,648,769, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) by two co-inventors for a “handgun grip module with a reinforcing bracket.” The co-inventors are Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire, and Jason Knight, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,648,769.PN.&OS=PN/10,648,769&RS=PN/10,648,769







***



Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Suppressor Assembly



Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,648,756, initially filed May 23, 2018) developed by Thomas Mooty, Manchester, New Hampshire, for a Suppressor assembly. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,648,756.PN.&OS=PN/10,648,756&RS=PN/10,648,756







***



Anar Solar Assigned Patent for Installing Solar Panel Array



Anar Solar, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,648,190, initially filed Sept. 18, 2014) by three co-inventors for a “method for installing a solar panel array using a modular ballast system.” The co-inventors are James E. Mandry, (North Andover, Massachusetts, Mark Pelletier, Derry, New Hampshire, and Raymond M. Bourque, Bristol, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,648,190.PN.&OS=PN/10,648,190&RS=PN/10,648,190







***



DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System for Robotic Device



DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,646,355, initially filed Feb. 11, 2019) by six co-inventors for a “system and apparatus for robotic device and methods of using thereof.” The co-inventors are Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Stewart M. Coulter, Bedford, New Hampshire, Christopher M. Werner, San Jose, California, Michael J. Slate, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Ethan D. Stern, Meredith, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,646,355.PN.&OS=PN/10,646,355&RS=PN/10,646,355







***



Dedicated2Imaging Assigned Patent for Automatic Air-Calibration



Dedicated2Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Siemens Healthcare, Erlangen, Germany, have been assigned a patent (No. 10,646,194, initially filed March 5, 2018) by three co-inventors for an automatic air-calibration. The co-inventors are Stefan Lautenschlaeger, Nuremberg, Germany, Eric Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Charles Landry, Seabrook, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,646,194.PN.&OS=PN/10,646,194&RS=PN/10,646,194





AFL Telecommunications Assigned Patent for Fiber Optic Connectors



AFL Telecommunications, Duncan, South Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 10,649,150, initially filed Dec. 14, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “fiber optic connectors and interfaces.” The co-inventors are Bin Liu, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Scott Prescott, Belmont, New Hampshire, Dale Eddy, Gilford, New Hampshire, and Shawn P. Collins, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,649,150.PN.&OS=PN/10,649,150&RS=PN/10,649,150



***