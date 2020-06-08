Dartmouth is on patent list

Dartmouth is the only Northern New England institution on a list of 100 colleges and universities that got the most U.S. “utility patents” – those that involve a new or improved product, process, or machine.

It is No. 91, edged out by the University of South Carolina but beating the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology. MIT is No.2 behing the University of California; Harvard is No. 11 and U.Mass is No. 28.

A number of universities in China are on the list, starting with Tsinghua University in Beijing at No. 6.

The biggest surprise to me was No. 4: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. I suspect their patents were pretty focused.

The list (here it is) has been compiled annually since 2013 by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association.